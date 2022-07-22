Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Trust Beneficial Interest (202207) backed by residential mortgages

JPY210 billion in debt securities affected

Tokyo, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned definitive ratings to the following transaction.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Transaction Name: Trust Beneficial Interest (202207)

Class, Issue Amount, Scheduled Dividend Rate/Interest Rate, Rating

Class I Senior Beneficial Interests, JPY155 billion, Floating, Aaa (sf)

Tokkin ABL, JPY55 billion, Floating, Aaa (sf)

Total Issue Amount: JPY210 billion

Closing Date: July 22, 2022

Final Maturity Date: March 31, 2060

Underlying Asset: Residential mortgage loans

First Trustee: The Norinchukin Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Second Trustee: The Norinchukin Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Arranger: The Norinchukin Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Credit Enhancement: The senior/subordinated structure and excess spread available.

Subordination: Approx. 17.7%

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Seller entrusts a pool of its residential mortgage loans, all related rights and cash to the First Trustee. In turn, the Seller receives the Class I Senior Beneficial Interests and the Class II Senior Beneficial Interests (collectively, "Senior Beneficial Interests"), the Seller's Beneficial Interests, the Subordinated Beneficial Interests and the Settlor's Beneficial Interests.

Entrustment of the residential mortgage loans is perfected against third parties via registration pursuant to the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors of the receivables is not made unless certain events occur.

The Seller has established first security interests (mortgages) on the collateral properties. The First Trustee holds the security interests in accordance with the entrustment of the loans. Transfer of the ownership of the security interests is not perfected by registration unless certain events occur.

The Seller's Beneficial Interests are backed by a cash reserve that will cover liquidity risk, commingling risk, set-off risk, registration expenses for the transfer of the ownership of the security interest and fees relating to the start of back-up servicer operations and so forth.

The Seller retains the Seller's Beneficial Interests, the Subordinated Beneficial Interests and the Settlor's Beneficial Interests, and sells the Class I Senior Beneficial Interests to beneficial interest investors and the Class II Senior Beneficial Interests to the Second Trustee. The transfer of the Senior Beneficial Interests is perfected against the First Trustee and third parties under Article 94 of Japan's Trust Law.

The Tokkin Settlor entrusts cash to the Second Trustee and receives the Beneficial Interests. The Second Trustee receives limited recourse loans, the Tokkin ABL, from ABL investors. The proceeds are used to purchase the Class II Senior Beneficial Interests.

The Seller acts as the initial servicer, under the Servicing Agreement with the First Trustee.

The transaction does not have a third-party Back-up Servicer in place that could take over servicing operations. However, the First Trustee is responsible for appointing an eligible Back-up Servicer by entering into a new servicing agreement if any servicer replacement preparation events occur.

Special Servicer is appointed, under the Special Servicing Agreement with the First Trustee and the initial servicer. The First Trustee is responsible for appointing an eligible Back-up Special Servicer by entering into a back-up special servicing agreement if any special servicer replacement preparation events occur.

The Settlor's Beneficial Interests are redeemed with a certain percentage of the principal collection amount, and the Senior Beneficial Interests are redeemed with the remaining amount on a pari passu basis. After the Senior Beneficial Interests are fully redeemed, the Settlor's Beneficial Interests are redeemed with a certain percentage of the principal collection amount, and the Subordinated Beneficial Interests are redeemed with the remaining amount on a pari passu basis. The Class I Senior Beneficial Interests and the Class II Senior Beneficial Interests are redeemed on a pari passu basis.

The dividend and principal collections of the Class II Senior Beneficial Interests are allocated to the interest and principal payments on the Tokkin ABL.

If any accelerated amortization events occur, the excess spread after the payment of fees and scheduled dividend on the Senior Beneficial Interests and the Settlor's Beneficial Interests is used to redeem the Senior Beneficial Interests and the Settlor's Beneficial Interests. Key accelerated amortization events include a servicer replacement event occurring.

The ratings are based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables, the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.

The interest rate type of underlying assets is floating rate with the option to convert to fixed rate. Interest rate on a portion of the loan portfolio are fixed at closing and thus the transaction has an asset-liability interest rate mismatches. The rated notes are exposed to the risk that the base interest rate increases significantly which could lead to negative carry. Moody's has incorporated such negative carry risk into the cash flow analysis.

Having analyzed both the attributes of residential mortgages and the originator's residential mortgage loan pool historical performance, Moody's estimated an expected cumulative gross loss rate of 3.1%. Moody's also determined a portfolio Expected Loss (EL) of 1.2% and a MILAN Credit Enhancement (MILAN CE) of 8.7%. In addition, Moody's used the portfolio EL and the MILAN CE to determine a probability loss distribution and conducted a cash flow analysis with multiple portfolio loss scenarios of the distribution.

Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow from the assets in the event of the Seller's or the First Trustee's bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the ratings assigned.

Moody's considers the Seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool, having taken into account the Seller's business experience and the servicing operations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework (Japanese)" published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386023. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The primary factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the expected cumulative gross loss rate and the MILAN CE were changed from 3.1%/8.7% to 4.7%/13.1% and 6.2%/17.4% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the rated classes would change by 1 and 3 notches respectively.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ('NRSRO'). Therefore the credit ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings. Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shinichiro Kan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Yusuke Seki

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's SF Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210

