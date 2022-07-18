Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Twin Bridges 2022-2 PLC RMBS

463.8 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of United Kingdom buy-to-let mortgage loans

London, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Twin Bridges 2022-2 PLC:

....GBP398.9M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP37.3M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....GBP15.6M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....GBP7.2M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

....GBP4.8M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP16.8M Class Z1 Mortgage Backed Notes due June 2055 and the GBP4.8M Class Z2 Mortgage Backed Notes due June 2055.

The Notes are backed by a static pool of UK buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage loans originated by Paratus AMC Limited ("Paratus" as originator and seller, NR). The securitized portfolio consists of 2385 mortgage loans with a current balance of GBP 480.6 million as of 31 May 2022 pool cut-off date. The portfolio balance decreased compared to the provisional portfolio balance, but the characteristics of the portfolio remained broadly unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a portfolio with 96.4% fixed-to-floating rate loans, the majority fixed for five years, which provides some protection to borrowers from interest rate increases, and a non-amortising general reserve which is equal to 1.0% of Classes A to E and Z1 Notes at closing. The non-amortising general reserve fund consists of two components. The first component is the liquidity reserve fund which is equal to 0.75% of the outstanding balance of the Class A and Class B notes and will amortise together with Class A and Class B notes. The liquidity reserve fund will be available to cover senior fees and costs, and Class A and B interest (in respect of the latter, if it is the most senior class outstanding and otherwise subject to a PDL condition). The second component is the credit ledger which is a dynamic ledger that is sized at 1.0% of Classes A to E and Z1 Notes at closing, minus the balance of the liquidity reserve component. Whilst the credit reserve provides liquidity support and ultimately credit enhancement to all collateralised rated notes (Classes A-E) at closing, this will be residual and increase throughout the life of the transaction as the liquidity reserve fund amortises.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses. Such as a portfolio with mainly interest-only loans, similar to peer BTL transactions. No excess spread at closing, although portfolio yield increases as the loans reset to higher margins. As well as an unrated servicer. In order to mitigate the operational risk, Intertrust Management Limited (NR) will act as back-up servicer facilitator.

Additionally, the interest rate risk mismatch between the fixed rate loans in the portfolio and the floating rate notes is hedged through interest rate swap agreements provided by National Australia Bank Limited (Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)) and Natixis (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). There is linkage between the ratings of the Class C-E notes and the ratings of the Natixis as swap counterparty.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 1.4% and MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 12.5% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 1.4%: This is in line with the UK BTL RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the portfolio characteristics, including the WA CLTV for the pool of 73.0%, 96.0% interest-only loans, 10.3% HMO and 2.7% MUF loans; (ii) good performance based on the historical data, which however does not cover a full economic cycle (historical data provided starting 2015); (iii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK and the impact of future interest rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans; and (iv) benchmarking with other UK BTL transactions.

MILAN CE of 12.5%: This is in line with the UK BTL RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the WA CLTV for the pool of 73.0%, which is in line with comparable transactions; (ii) 100% BTL portfolio with 96.0% interest-only loans; (iii) the pool concentration with the top 20 borrowers accounting for approximately 8.7% of current balance; (iv) the historical data does not cover a full economic cycle; and (v) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes; (ii) a deleveraging of the capital structure; (iii) for Classes C – E, a reduction in swap counterparty linkage; and (iv) for Class C an increase in available liquidity as the credit reserve builds up.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) an increase in the level of arrears resulting in a higher level of losses than forecast; or (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

