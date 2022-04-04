Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Upstart Securitization Trust 2022-1

Approximately $376 million of asset-backed securities rated

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to the notes issued by Upstart Securitization Trust 2022-1 (UPST 2022-1), the first personal loan securitization issued from the UPST shelf this year. The collateral backing UPST 2022-1 consists of unsecured consumer installment loans originated by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank and FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered commercial bank, all utilizing the Upstart Program, respectively. Upstart Network, Inc. (Upstart) will act as the servicer of the loans.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Upstart Securitization Trust 2022-1

$320,628,000, 3.12%, Class A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

$55,159,000, 4.48%, Class B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure and fast amortization of the assets, the experience and expertise of Upstart as servicer, the back-up servicing arrangement with Wilmington Trust, National Association and its designated sub-agent Systems & Services Technologies, Inc. (S&ST unrated).

Moody's median cumulative net loss expectation for the 2022-1 pool is 16.65% and the stress loss is 58.00%. Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of Upstart to perform its servicing functions; and the ability of Wilmington Trust, National Association and its sub-agent to perform the backup servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.

At closing, the Class A notes and Class B are expected to benefit from 33.50% and 21.97% of hard credit enhancement. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of overcollateralization, a non-declining reserve account and subordination. The notes may also benefit from excess spread.

The social risk for this transaction is high. Marketplace lenders have attracted elevated levels of regulatory attention at the state and federal level. As such, regulatory and borrower challenges to marketplace lenders and their third-party lending partners over "true lender" status and interest rate exportation could result in some of Upstart's loans being deemed void or unenforceable, in whole or in part.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264327. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. In sequential pay structures, such as the one in this transaction, credit enhancement grows as a percentage of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of better than expected improvements in the economy, changes to servicing practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments. In addition, greater certainty concerning the legal and regulatory risks facing this transaction could lead to lower loss volatility assumptions, and thus lead to an upgrade of the notes.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if pool losses exceed its expectations and levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation of pool losses may increase, for example, due to performance deterioration stemming from a downturn in the US economy, deficient servicing, errors on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance or fraud. In addition, the legal and regulatory risks stemming from the bank partner model that Upstart utilizes could expose the pool to increased losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1323401.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

