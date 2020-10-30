Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Utah Board of Higher Education Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2020-1

Approximately $222 million of asset-backed securities rated

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings of Aaa to the Series A-1A and Series A-1B notes issued by Utah Board of Higher Education (UBHE). The underlying collateral consists of Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) rehabilitated and non-rehabilitated student loans.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Utah Board of Higher Education Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2020-1 (2020 Indenture)

U.S.$131,250,000 Series A-1A Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa

U.S.$91,200,000 Series A-1B Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the underlying collateral consisting of 100% FFELP student loans, which are indirectly guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Education for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal and accrued interest; the overcollateralization of the trust, which has an initial parity level of approximately 108.7%; a reserve account sized at $5,100,000 at closing, which steps down to $2,100,000 on January 2022, which further steps down to $1,000,000 on January 2029; an initial overcollateralization level of 8.04% of the initial adjusted pool balance and builds to a target of approximately 8.26% of outstanding adjusted pool balance, and has a floor of $5 million; and excess spread that is expected to average between 40 and 60 basis points per annum, that is trapped to the target overcollateralization level and is used on or after November 2029 to exclusively pay down notes. The ratings are also based on the expertise and experience of Utah Board of Higher Education (UBHE) as the servicer, and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) as the backup servicer for this transaction.

The expected net loss on the FFELP loan pool to be securitized is approximately 0.53%, lower compared to FFELP loan pools that have a higher proportion of rehabilitated FFELP loans. This loan pool consists of approximately 7.4% rehabilitated FFELP loans. Rehabilitated FFELP loan pools typically experience a higher net loss rate compared with pools of non-rehabilitated FFELP loans because although the rehabilitated loans benefit from the same degree of federal guarantee, they are expected to default at a significantly higher rate than non-rehabilitated loans.

The COVID-19 outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of FFELP student loan asset backed securities (ABS) sector from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Specifically, for FFELP student loan ABS, loan performance could weaken due to the expectation of an unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to pay their debt. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as forbearance, deferment and income-based repayment (IBR), may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to noteholders. We increased our forbearance utilization rate assumption to account for such risk in rating the transaction.

We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The ratings consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden of student loans and the affordability of education in the US. Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available to the trust.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226065. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

Because the US Department of Education guarantees at least 97% of principal and accrued interest on defaulted loans, Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if it were to downgrade the rating on the United States government. Moody's could downgrade the ratings if performance is materially worse than it currently expects, specifically, if the usage of borrower relief programs such as forbearance, deferment and IBR is higher than anticipated, net losses or voluntary prepayments are higher than it currently expects, or if the loan pool pays down too slowly to pay off the notes by maturity. In our analysis, we applied incremental stresses to our typical cash flow assumptions in consideration of a likely slowdown in borrower payments brought on by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

