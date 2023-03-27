Moody's assigns definitive ratings to VCL Master Sweden S.A. Auto ABS

Approximately SEK 7,387 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Swedish auto leases

Madrid, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive ratings to Notes issued by VCL Master Sweden S.A.:

..SEK 1,600 million Class A1 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032, Assigned Aaa (sf)

..SEK 1,600 million Class A2 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032, Assigned Aaa (sf)

..SEK 1,500 million Class A3 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032, Assigned Aaa (sf)

..SEK 306.55 million Class A4 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032, Assigned Aaa (sf)

..SEK 1,000 million Class A5 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032, Assigned Aaa (sf)

..SEK 550.0 million Class A6 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032, Assigned Aaa (sf)

..SEK 305.0 million Class B1 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

..SEK 305.0 million Class B2 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

..SEK 220.0 million Class B4 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the SEK 84.55 million Class B3 Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due September 2032 and the SEK 1,456 million subordinated loan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The subject transaction is a one-year revolving cash securitisation of lease receivables, including residual value ("RV") cash flows from lease contracts, extended to corporate and private individual lessees located in Sweden. The leases were originated by Volkswagen Finans Sverige AB (publ) (VFS). The originator is ultimately owned by Volkswagen Financial Services AG (A3/P-2). The originator is also acting as transaction servicer.

The portfolio of assets amounted to approximately SEK 9.1 billion as of the February 2023 pool cut-off date. The reserve fund will be funded to 1.2% of the total Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Notes will be 28.94%. The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as (i) the granularity of the portfolio, (ii) financial strength and securitisation experience of VW Group, and (iii) credit enhancement provided through the subordinated loan, initial over-collateralisation, a fully-funded reserve fund at closing and excess spread.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) the revolving master structure, (ii) a structure that allows for periods of pro rata payments on the Notes, and (iii) the way the transaction is structured as a sub-participation rather than a true sale, which increases linkage to the servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as early amortization triggers, performance-related triggers to switch back to sequential amortization and eligibility criteria.

The revolving master structure allows for (i) the increase of the notes' balances of existing series to the maximum issuance amounts, (ii) the issuance of additional series of notes, and (iii) the take-out of assets in order to securitize them in form of a term transaction ("term take-out").

The transaction is structured as a sub-participation and benefits from a pledge from VFS as grantor securing the assets in favour of the issuer, which will in turn pledge the assets to the noteholders and other transaction creditors. As such VFS acts as grantor in the transaction rather than seller, whereby it awards the entire economic ownership and economic risks and rewards of the sub-participated assets to the issuer.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of leases and the eligibility criteria; (ii) historical performance information of the originator's total book and benchmarking with other ABS transactions of VW Group; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, over-collateralisation, the reserve fund and excess spread; (iv) the revolving master structure of the transaction and its resulting flexibility, including mitigants, (v) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of principal to pay interest and the reserve fund; and (vi) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction, in particular considering that the transaction is a sub participation in the economic risks and rewards of the assets rather than a true sale.

The portfolio of underlying assets consisted of 41,165 vehicle lease contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 16.0 months. The portfolio is collateralised by 88.6% new cars and 11.4% used cars. The majority of the financed vehicles are VW brands. The lease contracts pay a floating rate of interest linked to a base rate, which is itself linked to three month Stibor plus a margin. As of the cut-off date, the portfolio consisted of 61.2% operational leases and 38.8% financial leases. Both contract types generally consist of lease instalments as well as a larger final amount due, but only those final amounts under operational lease contracts entail residual value risk, whereby the vehicle is returned instead of making a final payment. Borrowers in a financial lease contract can return the vehicle but must pay the difference if the vehicle proceeds are not sufficient to repay the final installment.

The securitised portfolio comprises lease installment cashflows (26.5%), final balloon payments (24.5%) and residual value cashflows ("RV") (49.0%). RV cashflows are based on estimated car realisation values as at the end of each individual leasing contract's term. However, there is no guarantee that actual RV cashflows will match the contractual amounts due at lease maturity, since such cashflows are by their nature subject to market value fluctuations. The transaction will be revolving until the revolving period end date, currently set to March 2024.

Collateral performance assumption

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime mean default rate of 2.5%, expected recoveries of 50.0% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 9.5% related to borrower receivables. The mean default rate and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Mean loss and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in its ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected default rate of 2.5% is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the portfolio composition and replenishment criteria.

Portfolio expected recovery rate of 50% is higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the length of the revolving period and the replenishment criteria applicable during the revolving period.

PCE of 9.5% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) historical portfolio performance, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market and (iii) the revolving nature of the collateral pool. The PCE level of 9.5% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 58.3%.

Residual value risk credit enhancement ("RV CE")

Moody's determined the Aaa RV CE of 14.6% and the Aa3 RV CE of 10.7% to account for the residual value market risk. RV CE captures additional portfolio losses which would arise on the securitised RV cash flows following a decline in the market prices of used cars in a severe recession environment. The pool contains lease agreements which permit the lessee to return their vehicle at the end of the lease in lieu of the final payment, which is not a default and thus is not captured in the loss assumptions for the lease receivables described in the previous section. The sum of the RV CE and PCE, as described above, determines the total credit enhancement that is needed to be consistent with the rating for each Class of notes.

In deriving the RV CE Moody's assumes a haircut to the portfolio's forecasted used car prices of 38.5% for the Aaa(sf) rated notes and 28% for the Aa3(sf) rated notes taking into account (i) robustness of RV setting, (ii) track record of car sales, and (iii) portfolio composition. The haircuts are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average.

The principal methodology used in these ratings were 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Class B Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the Notes ratings include: (i) a decline in the overall performance of the pool; and (ii) significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator's parent, Volkswagen Financial Services AG or other transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

