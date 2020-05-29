Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Vertical Bridge wireless tower backed notes

$375 million asset backed securities rated

New York, May 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to Vertical Bridge REIT LLC's (Vertical Bridge) secured tower revenue notes, Series 2020-1, class C-1 variable funding note (VFN) and class C-2 notes (together, the 2020 notes), issued by VB-S1 Issuer, LLC (the issuer). The collateral backing the securitization is a pool of 2,797 wireless tower sites and related leases. The tower sites are leased to a variety of users, primarily major wireless telephony carriers. The cash flows from those tenant leases will be used to repay the Series 2020-1 securities. As of 31 March 2020, the tower pool had an annualized run rate net cash flow (ARRNCF) of approximately $87.5 million.

Vertical Bridge is the sponsor of the transaction and Vertical Bridge Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vertical Bridge, is the manager of the securitized assets.. Vertical Bridge is currently the largest independent owner and operator of wireless towers in North America.

The anticipated repayment date (ARD) for the Series 2020-1, class C-2 term notes will be in June 2025 and the final distribution date will be in June 2050. The ARD for the Series 2020-1, class C-1 VFN, will be in June 2023, which may be extended by two additional one year terms, and the legal final distribution date will be in June 2050.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: VB-S1 Issuer, LLC

Secured Tower Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Series 2020-1, Class C-1, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class C-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

To date, the issuer has issued two series of securities and after the closing date only the Series 2018-1 is outstanding. The 2018-1 series comprises of three classes of notes totaling $236 million, with an ARD of February 2023. The Series 2020-1 will include two class of notes that we did not rate, class D notes and class F notes, and together with the class C-2 notes will total $534 million. The principal balance of the Series 2020-1, class C-1 VFN was zero at transaction closing, and can increase to a maximum amount of $60 million at any time until the class C-1 VFN ARD. The issuer used the proceeds to repay the $321 million Series 2016-1 and to pay transaction fees and expenses. Classes of notes from the 2018-1 series and the 2020-1 series with similar alphabetical designation will rank pari passu to one another.

Up to 30 days after the closing date, Vertical Bridge expects to add 309 tower sites to the underlying pool. Our analysis is based on a pool that includes those sites. Vertical Bridge has deposited into an escrow account: (1) an amount equal to around $81.2 million (the redemption amount), which equals the prorated share of the 309 tower sites in the overall series 2020-1 notes, and (2) an amount equal to around $265 thousand, to cover the interest that will accrue on the redemption amount. If within 30 days after the closing date Vertical Bridge fails to add the 309 tower sites to the issuer's subsidiaries: (1) the amount on deposit in the escrow account will be used to prepay a portion of the offered series 2020-1 notes, on a pro rata basis regardless of class, plus all accrued and unpaid interest, and (2) the pool backing the remaining series 2020-1 notes and the series 2018-1 notes will include the tower sites currently owned by the issuer's subsidiaries. As of March 31, 2020, the existing tower pool had an ARRNCF of approximately $78.3 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the 2020 notes are based on (1) Moody's assessed cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio of the 2020 notes, (2) the high quality of the underlying wireless tower pool and associated leases of which about 85% of the annualized-run-rate-revenue comes from wireless telephony/data tenants, (3) the strength of the transaction structure, including the benefit of mortgages on the tower sites securing the notes and the draw conditions of the Class C-1 VFN, (4) the ability, experience and expertise of the Vertical Bridge management team and Vertical Bridge Management, LLC as the manager of the wireless towers in the securitization pool, and (5) the role of Midland Loan Services, Inc. (Midland), a division of PNC Bank, N.A (Aa2/A2 stable, a2), as the servicer of the notes.

Moody's determined the CLTV ratio of the 2020 notes from an assessment of the present value of the net cash flow the tower pool will likely generate from space licenses (leases) on the towers, which it then used to calculate the CLTV ratio for each rated tranche. Moody's assessed value for the tower pool was approximately $953 million. See Principal Methodology for additional details on the assumptions applied to arrive at Moody's assessed value. Following the issuance of series 2020 notes, the Series 2020-1 class C-2 term notes will have a CLTV ratio of approximately 58.7%. The CLTV ratio for a particular class of notes reflects the loan-to-value ratio of the combined original principal balance of all the notes that rank pari passu to a specific class and the combined original principal balance of all the classes that are senior to it.

Moody's analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy, as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, and their impact on the performance of corporate obligors and related collateral. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it difficult to provide an economic assessment. On April 28th, Moody's revised its baseline growth forecast and now expects real GDP in the US to contract by 5.7% in 2020. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

The US wireless industry is expected to be more resilient than many sectors as the spread of the coronavirus outbreak widens and the global economic outlook deteriorates. Moody's does not anticipate reduced wireless demand initially because of a weakening US economy. Disruptions in supply chains could impact network equipment sourcing resulting in delays in the placement of equipment on towers, but this would not likely appear as a negative development until the second half of 2020. Moody's believes that wireless towers securitizations are more resilient to these unprecedented operating conditions and shifts in market sentiment that curtail credit availability than more vulnerable industry sectors.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Wireless Towers" published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Securities-Backed-by-Wireless-Towers--PBS_1171074. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following are the key assumptions Moody's used in its quantitative analysis:

(1) Revenue growth: Moody's assumed two sources of revenue growth for wireless telephony/data: 1) lease escalators were assumed to be fixed at 2.7% until year ten, 2.4% for years 11-15, 2.3% for years 16-20, and 2.0% thereafter, and 2) organic revenue growth resulting in an incremental increase in revenue of about 2.0% - 2.5% per annum for the next five years.

Moody's assumed that revenues from broadcasting (around 10% of the ARRNCF) would decline continuously over a 15-year period to around 70% of current levels and that other sources of revenue (such as paging and Land Mobile Radio-Specialized Mobile Radio) would decline to zero based on a triangular distribution ranging from five to ten years.

(2) Probability of default of wireless telephony/data tenants using the actual ratings of rated tenant or a credit estimate and assuming low speculative grade rating for unrated tenants.

(3) Recovery upon wireless telephony/data tenant default: Moody's assumed these recoveries would be zero in the year following the default, and rise to 80% for large carriers, and to 50% or 80% for small carriers, of pre-default revenues over the two years after the default.

(4) Operating expenses ranging from 18% to 30% of revenue based on a triangular distribution.

(5) Management fee: The management fee and successor management fee are set at 5% of revenue. In deriving the Moody's assessed value, we assumed a 6% management fee for the transaction, which is more in line with other recently rated transactions. However, in Moody's opinion the 5% successor management fee may be sufficient to attract a replacement manager.

(6) Maintenance capital expenditures: Moody's assumed that these expenditures would be $550 per tower per annum and would increase by 2% to 4% every year.

(7) A discount rate applied to the net cash flow based on a triangular distribution anchored between 8.5% and 13.0%.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are (1) sustained revenue growth significantly greater than our forecast and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the towers.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are (1) revenue growth that is materially below our initial expectations, (2) the emergence of competing technologies that could obviate the need for wireless towers and adversely affect future lease revenues and (3) significant decline in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the towers. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor management of the tower pool or error on the part of transaction parties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230600

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument, where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value" refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

