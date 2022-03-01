Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Vertical Bridge wireless tower backed notes

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings to Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC's (Vertical Bridge) secured tower revenue notes, Series 2022-1, class C-1 variable funding note (class C-1 VFN), class C-2-I notes and class C-2-II notes (together, the 2022 notes), issued by VB-S1 Issuer, LLC (the issuer). The collateral backing the securitization is a pool of 3,526 wireless tower sites and related leases. The tower sites are leased to a variety of users, primarily major wireless telephony carriers. The cash flows from those tenant leases will be used to repay the Series 2022-1 securities. As of 30 November 2021, the tower pool, including 878 tower sites that were added at the closing date, had an annualized run rate net cash flow (ARRNCF) of approximately $115.5 million.

Vertical Bridge is the sponsor of the transaction. Vertical Bridge Management, LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Vertical Bridge, is the manager of the securitized assets.

The anticipated repayment date (ARD) for the class C-2-I term notes will be in August 2027 and the final distribution date will be in February 2052. The ARD for the class C-2-II term notes will be in February 2032 and the final distribution date will be in February 2057. The ARD for the class C-1 VFN will be in February 2025 and the legal final distribution date will be in February 2052. The ARD for the class C-1 VFN may be extended for up to two additional 1.25-year terms subject to satisfaction of certain performance levels and other conditions.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: VB-S1 Issuer, LLC

Secured Tower Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Series 2022-1, Class C-1 Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2022-1, Class C-2-I Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2022-1, Class C-2-II Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

To date, the issuer has issued three series of securities. The Series 2022-1 included two unrated class of notes, class D notes and class F notes, and together with the class C-2-I and class C-2-II notes totaled $1,368 million. The class C-1 VFN have a maximum amount of $80 million. The amount issued under the VFN was zero on the closing date. The issuer used the proceeds of the issuance of the series 2022-1 to repay the Series 2018-1 notes, the series 2020-1 notes including applicable prepayment cosideration, to pay transaction fees and expenses, and for other general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the 2022 notes are based on (1) Moody's assessed cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio of the 2022 notes, while factoring in the capital structure of the 2022 notes including the sequential timing of the ARDs which allow for paydown of the 2022 notes to commence in three or five and a half years, if the issuer is unable to extend the class C-1 VFN or refinance the class C-2-I notes and/or class C-1 VFN on August 2027, (2) the high quality of the underlying wireless tower pool and associated leases, of which around 86% of the annualized-run-rate-revenue (ARRR) comes from wireless telephony/data tenants, (3) the strength of the transaction structure, including the proposed addition of a class C leverage ratio trigger that will provide additional protection should transaction's cash flows decline, the benefit of mortgages on the tower sites securing the 2022 notes and the draw conditions of the class C-1 VFN, (4) the ability, experience and expertise of the Vertical Bridge management team and Vertical Bridge Management, LLC's as the manager of the wireless towers in the securitization pool, and (5) the role of Midland Loan Services (Midland), a division of PNC Bank, N.A (Aa3/A2 stable, a2), as the servicer of the 2022 notes.

In determining the assigned ratings, Moody's supplemented the main quantitative and CLTV analysis with additional sensitivity analyses and considerations for factors such as structural features. For instance, we qualitatively considered the strength of the class C leverage ratio trigger. Based on the trigger, if the class C leverage ratio is greater than 9.0x ARRNCF, excess cash flows will be used to paydown the class C notes including the 2022 notes until the leverage ratio declines below 9.0x. The issuer may optionally cure the trigger by prepaying the class C notes and/or by adding additional tower sites.

In determining the CLTV ratio of the 2022 notes, Moody's assessed the present value of the net cash flow the tower pool will likely generate from space licenses (leases) on the towers, which it then used to calculate the CLTV ratio for each rated tranche. In deriving the value, Moody's considered various discount rate scenarios including lower discount rates compared to some prior transactions, and the strong and stable net revenue growth of the assets in the transaction in the past several years, including during the pandemic. In about three and a half years, the transaction's ARRNCF grew by about 5.7% compounded annual growth rate. Moody's modeled values of the scenarios that primarily include those, ranged from around $1.437 billion to $1.456 billion, resulting in CLTV ratios for the 2022 notes ranging from around 64.7% to 63.4%. The assumptions Moody's applied to arrive at the value are listed below. The CLTV ratio for a particular class of securities reflects the loan-to-value ratio of the combined original principal balance of all the securities that rank pari-passu to a specific class and the combined original principal balance of all the classes that are senior to it.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Wireless Tower Securitizations Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227872. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following are the key assumptions Moody's used in its quantitative analysis:

(1) Revenue growth: Moody's assumed two sources of revenue growth for wireless telephony/data: 1) lease escalators were assumed to be fixed at 2.6% until year ten, 2.4% for years 11-15, 2.3% for years 16-20, and 2.0% thereafter, and 2) organic revenue growth resulting in an incremental increase in revenue of about 2.4% per annum for the next five years.

Moody's assumed that revenues from broadcasting (around 10% of the ARRR) would either decline continuously over a 15-year period to around 70% of current levels or remain at current levels and that other sources of revenue (such as paging, Land Mobile Radio-Specialized Mobile Radio) would decline to zero based on a triangular distribution ranging from five to ten years.

(2) Probability of default of wireless telephony/data tenants using the actual ratings of rated tenant or a credit estimate and assuming low speculative grade rating for unrated tenants.

(3) Recovery upon wireless telephony/data tenant default: Moody's assumed these recoveries would be zero in the year following the default, and rise to 80% for large carriers, and to 50% or 80% for small carriers, of pre-default revenues over the two years after the default.

(4) Operating expenses ranging from 17% to 26% of revenue based on a triangular distribution.

(5) Management fee: The management fee and successor management fee are set at 4.5% of revenue. In deriving the Moody's assessed value, we assumed a 5% management fee for the transaction.

(6) Maintenance capital expenditures: Moody's assumed that these expenditures would be $550 per tower per annum and would increase by 2% to 4% every year.

(7) A discount rate applied to the net cash flow based on a triangular distribution anchored between 7.5% and 12.0%.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are (1) sustained revenue growth significantly greater than our forecast and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the towers.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are (1) revenue growth that is materially below our initial expectations, (2) the emergence of competing technologies that could obviate the need for wireless towers and adversely affect future lease revenues and (3) significant decline in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the towers. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor management of the tower pool or error on the part of transaction parties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1320342.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument, where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value" refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

