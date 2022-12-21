Moody's assigns definitive ratings to WDL Fleet LLC, Series 2022-A, Class D and E

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to the Series 2022-A Asset-Backed Notes, Class D and E (the Series 2022-A notes) issued by WDL Fleet LLC (the issuer). The underlying collateral backing the notes primarily consists of special units of beneficial interests (SUBIs) in a revolving pool of leases and the related fleet vehicles.

The issuer is a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity that is indirectly wholly-owned by WDL Holdings, LLC (WDL), the sole equity member of the issuer. Lease Plan U.S.A., Inc. (LP USA), the sponsor of the transaction, and Wheels LLC (Wheels) and Donlen LLC (Donlen), the servicers of the collateral in the securitized pool, provide fleet leasing and management services primarily to businesses throughout the United States. Athene Holdings Limited is the majority shareholder of the newly combined company of LeasePlan USA and Wheels Donlen.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: WDL Fleet LLC

Series 2022-A Floating Rate Asset Backed Variable Funding Notes, Class D, Assigned A3 (sf)

Series 2022-A Floating Rate Asset Backed Variable Funding Notes, Class E, Assigned Baa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the high credit quality of the collateral, the strong historical performance of LP USA's managed fleet lease portfolio, the experience and expertise of LP USA, Wheels and Donlen, as originators and servicers of the existing and future collateral, and the structural and legal aspects of the transaction.

The collateral backing the notes are the fleet leases assigned to the issuer by WDL Holdings, LLC, Wheels Holding SF, LLC, and DNRS II LLC under the LP SUBI contribution agreement, Wheels SUBI transfer agreement, and Donlen SUBI transfer agreement, respectively. The leases assigned to the issuer are floating rate and fixed rate commercial leases for primarily new or used automobiles, light duty trucks and vans. Compared to transactions from other sponsors, the pool has a higher concentration of closed-end leases and therefore a higher exposure to residual value risk. The aggregate book value of fleet lease assets assigned to the issuer is approximately $2.1 billion.

The key credit strengths of the transaction include (1) the strong historical performance of the LP USA managed portfolio, including near-zero historical net loss rates, (2) the strong credit quality and diversity of the underlying collateral pool, and (3) the long track record, experience, and expertise of LP USA as the sponsor of the transaction, and the originator and servicer of the collateral. The key credit challenges include (1) the possible change in the composition of the pool over time, (2) the higher lessee and industry concentrations, compared with transactions from other sponsors, (3) the pool's moderate exposure to residual value risk, and (3) unrated servicers, though mitigated by the presence of a named back-up servicer.

The Series 2022-A notes benefit from hard credit enhancement of 6.75% for the Class D notes, and 5.75% for the Class E notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Fleet Lease Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. Moody's then-current expectations of loss could be better than its original expectations because of an improvement in the creditworthiness of the underlying obligors or slower depreciation in the value of the vehicles or equipment that secure the obligors' promise of payment. The US macro economy and the performance of the sectors in which the lessees operate are primary drivers of collateral performance.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Moody's then-current expectations of loss could be worse than its original expectations because of deterioration in the creditworthiness of the underlying obligors or in the value of the vehicles or equipment that secure the obligors' promise of payment. The US macro economy and the performance of the sectors in which the lessees operate are primary drivers of collateral performance.

