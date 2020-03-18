Moody's assigns definitive ratings to credit risk transfer notes issued by Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA2

New York, March 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings to 23 classes of credit risk transfer notes
issued by Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA2. The ratings
range from Baa1 (sf) to B1 (sf).
Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA2 (STACR 2020-HQA2)
is the second transaction of 2020 in the HQA series issued by the Federal
Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) to share the credit risk
on a reference pool of mortgages with the capital markets. The
transaction is structured as a real estate mortgage investment conduit
(REMIC).
The notes in STACR 2020-HQA2 receive principal payments as the
loans in the reference pool amortize or prepay. Principal payments
to the notes are paid from assets in the trust account established from
proceeds of the notes issuance. Interest payments to the notes
are paid from a combination of investment income from trust assets,
an asset of the trust known as the interest-only (IO) Q-REMIC
interest, and Freddie Mac. Freddie Mac is responsible to
cover (1) any interest owed on the notes not covered by the investment
income from the trust assets and the yield on the IO Q-REMIC interest
and (2) to reimburse the trust for any investment losses from sales of
the trust assets.
Investors have no recourse to the underlying reference pool. The
credit risk exposure of the notes depends on the actual realized losses
and modification losses incurred by the reference pool. Freddie
Mac is obligated to pay off the notes in March 2050 if any balances remain
outstanding.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA2
Cl. M-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)
Cl. M-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. M-2A, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2AI*, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2AR, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2AS, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2AT, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2AU, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2B, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M-2BI*, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M-2BR, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M-2BS, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M-2BT, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M-2BU, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M-2I*, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. M-2R, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. M-2RB, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M-2S, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. M-2SB, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M-2T, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. M-2TB, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
Cl. M-2U, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. M-2UB, Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.95%
and reaches 5.51% at a Aaa stress level.
We calculated losses on the pool using our US Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) GSE model based on the loan-level collateral information
as of the cut-off date. Loan-level adjustments to
the model results included, but were not limited to, qualitative
adjustments for origination quality and third-party review (TPR)
scope.
Collateral Description
The reference pool consists of over one-hundred thirty three thousand
prime, fixed-rate, one- to four-unit,
first-lien conforming mortgage loans acquired by Freddie Mac.
The loans were originated on or after January 1, 2015 with a weighted
average seasoning of six months. Each of the loans in the reference
pool had a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio at origination that
was greater than 80% and less than or equal to 97%.
21.8% of the pool are loans underwritten through Freddie
Mac's Home Possible program and 98.8% of loans in the pool
are covered by mortgage insurance.
Aggregation/Origination Quality
We consider Freddie Mac's overall seller management and aggregation
practices to be adequate and we did not apply a separate loss-level
adjustment for aggregation quality.
Underwriting
Freddie Mac uses a delegated underwriting process to purchase loans.
Sellers are required to represent and warrant that loans are made in accordance
with negotiated terms or Freddie Mac's guide. Numerous checks
in the selling system ensures that loans with the correct characteristics
are delivered to Freddie Mac. Sellers are required to cure,
make an indemnification payment or repurchase the loans if a material
underwriting defect is discovered subject to certain limits. In
certain cases, Freddie Mac may elect to waive the enforcements of
the repurchase if an alternative such as an indemnification payment is
provided.
Quality control
Freddie Mac monitors each seller's risk exposure both on an aggregated
basis as well as by product lines. A surveillance team reviews
sellers' financials at least on an annual basis, monitors exposure
limits, risk ratings, lenders QC reports and internal audit
results and may adjust credit limits, require additional loan/operational
reviews or put the seller on a watch list, as needed.
Home Possible loans: Approximately 21.8% of the loans
by Cut-off Date Balance were originated under the Home Possible
program. The program is designed to make responsible homeownership
accessible to more first-time homebuyers and other qualified borrowers,
offer mortgages requiring low down payments for low- to moderate-income
homebuyers or buyers in high-cost or underserved communities,
and, in certain circumstances, allow for lower than standard
mortgage insurance coverage. Home Possible loans in STACR 2020-HQA2's
reference pool have a WA FICO of 745 and WA LTV of 93.8%,
versus WA FICO of 752 and WA LTV of 91.6% for the rest of
the loans in the pool. While key characteristics such as lower
FICO, higher LTV and lower MI coverage requirement are captured
by the MILAN model, we applied an additional adjustment to loss
levels for Home Possible loans to address additional risks due to less
stringent underwriting including flexible source of funds and lower risk
adjusted pricing.
Enhanced Relief Refinance (ERR)
At the direction of FHFA and in coordination with Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac introduced a high LTV ratio refinance program for mortgage loans originated
on or after October 1, 2017, designed to offer refinance opportunities
(subject to certain qualifications listed below) to borrowers with existing
Freddie Mac mortgage loans who are current in their mortgage payments
by refinancing into a mortgage with lower monthly payment through various
options including rate reduction or maturity extension.
The mortgage loan being refinanced has to meet certain qualifications
for ERR, including (i) be a first-lien, conventional
mortgage loan owned or securitized by Freddie Mac; (ii) originated
or after Oct. 1, 2017; (iii) have been originated at
least 15 months prior to the refinance note date; (iv) have had no
30-day delinquency in the immediately preceding six months,
and no more than one 30-day delinquency in the immediately preceding
12 months; and (v) has a minimum LTV ratio of 97.01%
(for primary residence 1 unit).
STACR 2020-HQA2's reference pool does not include ERR loans at
closing, however, transaction documents allow for the replacement
of loans in the reference pool with ERR loans in the future. The
replacement will not constitute a prepayment on the replaced loan,
credit event or a modification event.
We made no adjustment to the existence of the ERR program in particular.
We believe the ERR program is overall beneficial to loans in the pool,
especially during an economic downturn when negative equity borrowers
may have limited refinancing opportunities. However, given
that ERR loans are likely to have extended maturities and slower prepayment
than the rest of the loans in the pool, the reference pool is at
the risk of higher concentration of high LTV loans at the tail end of
the transaction's life if a significant portion of loans refinance
into ERR. We'll monitor ERR loans in the reference pool and may
make an additional adjustment if the proportion of ERR loans become substantial
after transaction closing.
Servicing arrangement
As master servicer, Freddie Mac has strong servicer oversight and
monitoring processes. Generally, Freddie Mac does not itself
conduct servicing activities. When a mortgage loan is sold to Freddie
Mac, the seller enters into an agreement to service the mortgage
loan for Freddie Mac in accordance with a comprehensive servicing guide
for servicers to follow. Freddie Mac monitors primary servicer
performance and compliance through its Servicer Success Program,
scorecard and servicing quality assurance group. Freddie Mac also
reviews individual loan files to identify servicing performance gaps and
trends.
We consider the servicing arrangement to be adequate and we did not make
any adjustments to our loss levels based on Freddie Mac's servicer
management.
Third-party Review
We consider the scope of the TPR based on Freddie Mac's acquisition
and QC framework to be adequate. We assessed an adjustment to loss
at a Aaa stress level due to lack of compliance review on TILA-RESPA
Integrated Disclosure (TRID) violations.
The results and scope of the pre-securitization third-party,
loan-level review (due diligence) suggest a heavier reliance on
sellers' representations and warranties (R&Ws) compared with private
label securitizations. The scope of the TPR, for example,
is weaker because the sample size is small (only 0.35% of
the total loans in the reference pool). To the extent that the
TPR firm classifies certain credit or valuation discrepancies as 'findings',
Freddie Mac will review and may provide rebuttals to those findings,
which could result in the change of event grades by the review firm.
The third-party due diligence scope focuses on the following:
Compliance: The diligence firm reviewed 333 loans for compliance
with federal, state and local high cost Home Ownership and Equity
Protection Act (HOEPA) regulations (297 loans were reviewed for compliance
plus 36 loans were reviewed for both credit/valuation and compliance).
None were deemed to be noncompliant.
Appraisals: The third-party diligence provider also reviewed
property valuation on 999 loans in the sample pool (963 loans were reviewed
for credit/valuation plus 36 loans were reviewed for both credit/valuation
and compliance). Six loans received final valuation grades of "C".
The third-party diligence provider was not able to obtain property
appraisal risk reviews on 2 mortgage loans due to properties located in
Guam. The remaining 4 loans had Appraisal Desktop with Inspections
(ADI) which did not support the original appraised value within the 10%
tolerance.
Credit: The third-party diligence provider reviewed credit
on 999 loans in the sample pool. Four loans had final grades of
"D" and 13 loans had final grades of "C" due to
underwriting defects. These loans were removed from the reference
pool. The results were consistent with prior STACR transactions
we rated.
Data integrity: The third-party review firm analyzed the
sample pool for data calculation and comparison to the imaged file documents.
The review revealed 54 data discrepancies on 51 loans, with 21 discrepancies
related to DTI and 18 discrepancies related to first time home buyers.
Unlike private label RMBS transactions, a review of TRID violation
was not part of Freddie Mac's due diligence scope. A lack
of transparency regarding how many loans in the transaction contain material
violations of the TRID rule is a credit negative. However,
since we expect overall losses on STACR transactions owing to TRID violations
to be fairly minimal, we only made a slight qualitative adjustment
to losses under a Aaa scenario. Furthermore, lender R&Ws
and the GSEs' ability to remove defective loans from the transactions
will likely mitigate some of aforementioned concerns.
Reps & Warranties Framework
Freddie Mac is not providing loan level (R&Ws for this transaction
because the notes are a direct obligation of Freddie Mac. The reference
obligations are subject to R&Ws made by the sellers. As such,
Freddie Mac commands robust R&Ws from its seller/servicers pertaining
to all facets of the loan, including but not limited to compliance
with laws, compliance with all underwriting guidelines, enforceability,
good property condition and appraisal procedures. Freddie Mac will
be responsible for enforcing the R&Ws made by the sellers/lenders
in the reference pool. To the extent that Freddie Mac discovers
a confirmed underwriting defect or a major servicing defect, the
respective loan will be removed from the reference pool. Since
Freddie Mac retains a significant portion of the risk in the transaction,
it will likely take necessary steps to address any breaches of R&Ws.
For example, Freddie Mac undertakes quality control reviews and
servicing quality assurance reviews of small samples of the mortgage loans
that sellers deliver to Freddie Mac. These processes are intended
to determine, among other things, the accuracy of the R&Ws
made by the sellers in respect of the mortgage loans that are sold to
Freddie Mac. We made no adjustments to the transaction regarding
the R&W framework.
The Notes
We refer to the M-1, M-2A, M-2B,
B-1A, B-1B, B-2A and B-2B notes
as the original notes, and the M-2, M-2R,
M-2S, M-2T, M-2U, M-2I,
M-2AR, M-2AS, M-2AT, M-2AU,
M-2AI, M-2BR, M-2BS, M-2BT,
M-2BU, M-2BI, M-2RB, M-2SB,
M-2TB, M-2UB, B-1, B-2,
B-1AR, B-1AI, B-2AR and B-2AI
notes as the Modifiable and Combinable REMICs (MACR) notes; together
we refer to them as the notes.
The M-2 notes can be exchanged for M-2A and M-2B
notes, M-2R and M-2I notes, M-2S and
M-2I, M-2T and M-2I, and M-2U
and M-2I notes.
The M-2A notes can be exchanged for M-2AR and M-2AI
notes, M-2AS and M-2AI notes, M-2AT and
M-2AI, and M-2AU and M-2AI notes.
The M-2B notes can be exchanged for M-2BR and M-2BI
notes, M-2BS and M-2BI notes, M-2BT and
M-2BI notes, and M-2BU and M-2BI notes.
Classes M-2I , M-2AI, M-2BI, B-1AI
and B-2AI are interest only tranches referencing to the notional
balances of Classes M-2, M-2A, M-2B,
B-1A and B-2A, respectively.
Classes M-2RB, M-2SB, M-2TB and M-2UB
are each an exchangeable for two classes that are initially offered at
closing. Our ratings of M-2RB, M-2SB,
M-2TB and M-2UB reference the rating of Class M-2B
only, disregarding the rating of M-2AI. This is the
case because Class M-2AI's cash flow represents an insignificant
portion of the overall promise. In the event Class M-2B
gets written down through losses and Class M-2AI is still outstanding,
we would continue to rate Classes M-2RB, M-2SB,
M-2TB and M-2UB consistent with Class M-2B's
last outstanding rating so long as Classes M-2RB, M-2SB,
M-2TB and M-2UB are still outstanding.
Transaction Structure
Credit enhancement in this transaction is comprised of subordination provided
by mezzanine and junior tranches. Realized losses are allocated
in a reverse sequential order starting with the Class B-3H reference
tranche.
Interest due on the notes is determined by the outstanding principal balance
and the interest rate of the notes. The interest payment amount
is the interest accrual amount of a class of notes minus any modification
loss amount allocated to such class on each payment date, plus any
modification gain amount. The modification loss and gain amounts
are calculated by taking the respective positive and negative difference
between the original accrual rate of the loans, multiplied by the
unpaid balance of the loans, and the current accrual rate of the
loans, multiplied by the interest bearing unpaid balance.
So long as the senior reference tranche is outstanding, and no performance
trigger event occurs, the transaction structure allocates principal
payments on a pro-rata basis between the senior and non-senior
reference tranches. Principal is then allocated sequentially amongst
the non-senior tranches.
The STACR 2020-HQA2 transaction allows for principal distribution
to subordinate notes by the supplemental subordinate reduction amount
even if performance triggers fail. The supplemental subordinate
reduction amount equals the excess of the offered reference tranche percentage
over 6.15%. The distribution of the supplemental
subordinated reduction amount would reduce principal balances of the offered
reference tranche and correspondingly limit the credit enhancement of
class A note to be always below 6.15% plus the note balance
of B-3H. This feature is beneficial to the offered certificates.
Credit Events and Modification Events
Reference tranche write-downs occur as a result of loan level credit
events. A credit event with respect to any loan means any of the
following events: (i) a short sale with respect to the related mortgaged
property is settled, (ii) a related seriously delinquent mortgage
note is sold prior to foreclosure, (iii) the mortgaged property
that secured the related mortgage note is sold to a third party at a foreclosure
sale, (iv) an REO disposition occurs, or (v) the related mortgage
note is charged-off. As a result, the frequency of
credit events will be the same as actual loan default frequency,
and losses will impact the notes similar to that of a typical RMBS deal.
Loans that experience credit events that are subsequently found to have
an underwriting defect, a major servicing defect or are deemed ineligible
will be subject to a reverse credit event. Reference tranche balances
will be written up for all reverse credit events in sequential order,
beginning with the most senior tranche that has been subject to a previous
write-down. In addition, the amount of the tranche
write-up will be treated as an additional principal recovery and
will be paid to noteholders in accordance with the cash flow waterfall.
If a loan experiences a forbearance or mortgage rate modification,
the difference between the original mortgage rate and the current mortgage
rate will be allocated to the reference tranches as a modification loss.
The Class B-3H reference tranche, which represents 0.10%
of the pool, will absorb modification losses first. The final
coupons on the notes will have an impact on the amount of interest available
to absorb modification losses from the reference pool.
Tail Risk
Similar to prior STACR transactions, the initial subordination level
of 4.00% is lower than the deal's minimum credit enhancement
trigger level of 4.25%. The transaction begins by
failing the minimum credit enhancement test, leaving the subordinate
tranches locked out of unscheduled principal payments until the deal builds
an additional 0.25% subordination. STACR 2020-HQA2
does not have a subordination floor. This is mitigated by the sequential
principal payment structure of the deal, which ensures that the
credit enhancement of the subordinate tranches is not eroded early in
the life of the transaction.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN
Framework" published in October 2019. The methodologies used in
rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating
US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019 and "Moody's
Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
The Credit Rating for STACR 2020-HQA2 was assigned in accordance
with Moody's existing Methodology entitled "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework," dated October
2019. Please note that on 12/9/2019, Moody's released
a Request for Comment, in which it has requested market feedback
on potential revisions to its Methodology to expand the scope to include
private label non-prime first-lien mortgage loans originated
during or after 2009. If the revised Methodology is implemented
as proposed, the Credit Rating on STACR 2020-HQA2 will not
be affected. Please refer to Moody's Request for Comment,
titled "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN
Framework: Proposed Methodology Update" for further details
regarding the implications of the proposed Methodology revisions on certain
Credit Ratings.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ruomeng Cui
AVP-Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sang Shin
VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653