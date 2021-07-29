Moody's assigns definitive ratings to credit risk transfer notes issued by Chase Mortgage Reference Notes, Series 2021-CL1

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to five classes of credit risk transfer notes issued by Chase Mortgage
Reference Notes, Series 2021-CL1 (CHASE 2021-CL1).
The ratings range from Aa3 (sf) to B2 (sf).
Chase Mortgage Reference Notes 2021-CL1 is the second credit linked
notes transaction issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A (JPMCB)
in 2021 to transfer credit risk to noteholders through a hypothetical
tranched credit default swap on a reference pool of mortgages.
Principal payments on the notes are based on the performance of a reference
pool consisting of 4,862 fully amortizing fixed-rate prime
jumbo non-conforming mortgages with a total balance of $3,237,823,514
with original terms to maturity of 30 years. The notes are uncapped
secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) floaters and are unsecured obligations
of JPMCB. Unlike principal payment, interest payment to the
notes is not dependent on the performance of the reference pool except
for loss mitigation modification, as explained below. This
deal is unique in that the source of payments for the notes will be JPMCB's
own funds, and not the collections on the loans or note proceeds
held in a segregated trust account. As a result, we capped
the ratings of the notes at JPMCB's Senior Unsecured rating (Aa2).
The credit risk exposure of the notes depends on the actual realized losses
and modification losses incurred by the reference pool. This transaction
has a pro-rata structure, which is more beneficial to the
subordinate bondholders than the shifting interest structure that is typical
of prime jumbo transactions. However, the mezzanine and junior
bondholders will not receive any principal unless performance tests are
satisfied.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Chase Mortgage Reference Notes, Series 2021-CL1
Cl. M-1, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. M-2, Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. M-3, Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. M-4, Assigned Ba2 (sf)
Cl. M-5, Assigned B2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary credit analysis and rating rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 0.17%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.08%, and reaches 1.69% at a stress
level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual impact on
the ongoing performance of US RMBS as the US economy continues on the
path toward normalization. Economic activity will continue to strengthen
in 2021 because of several factors, including the rollout of vaccines,
growing household consumption and an accommodative central bank policy.
However, specific sectors and individual businesses will remain
weakened by extended pandemic related restrictions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the Senior Unsecured rating
of JPMCB (Aa2), the credit quality of the mortgage loans,
the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the
origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the
third-party due diligence, and the eligibility criteria framework
of the transaction.
Collateral description
The reference pool consists of 4,862 fully amortizing fixed-rate
prime jumbo non-conforming mortgages with a total balance of $3,237,823,514,
with original terms to maturity of 30 years. The pool has a weighted
average (WA) primary borrower FICO score of 778 and a WA Loan-to-Value
(LTV) of 70.2%.
The pool consists of 4,860 (99.96%) Non-QM
mortgage loans, and two (0.04%) mortgage loans that
are out of scope due to their application date occurring prior to the
Qualified Mortgage Rule's effective date. The loans were underwritten
to JPMCB underwriting guidelines. The loans are designated non-QM
because the QM status was not tested. As part of the origination
quality review and in consideration of the loan level third-party
diligence reports, we assess whether there are any particular issues
that could result in a significant risk because these loans are non-QM.
We did not make any adjustments to the loss levels because the borrowers
are prime borrowers. They have the ability to pay, based
on their financial assets and reserves. In addition, the
third party review firm checked for ATR compliance for a sample of the
loans as part of due diligence on the collateral pool and did not find
any issues.
Modified loans: About 30.5% of the pool are loans
that were modified. We did not make any adjustments to the loss
levels because the modifications were relationship modifications offered
to clients for retention purposes, and were heavily offered in 2019
and 2020 to align coupon rates on seasoned mortgages with the market rate.
The borrowers are prime borrowers with financial assets and reserves and
had been current on their mortgage payments before the modification.
Origination quality
The mortgage loans in the collateral pool were underwritten in accordance
with JPMCB prime jumbo underwriting guidelines. We consider JPMCB
an adequate originator of prime jumbo and we did not make an adjustment
to the loss levels.
JPMCB originates and purchases prime jumbo residential mortgage loans
through its retail and correspondent channels. The retail channel
is made up of two divisions, Field Sales and Centralized Sales,
which is collectively referred to as the Consumer channel. Field
Sales, is made up of a large branch network with traditional loan
officers. Centralized Sales is based out of a large call center
and handles telephone and web-based mortgage loan leads and applications.
JPMCB currently has mortgage processing and underwriting operations in
multiple states. It also has off-shore sites in the Philippines
that perform some loan processing and risk analytics tasks.
Underwriting
JPMCB has thorough and strict underwriting guidelines. Any exceptions
to the guidelines must be documented with all the compensating factors
before approval. The underwriters review documentation and analyze
income, assets and liabilities. JPMCB's underwriters are
highly experienced -- they have an average of 11 years of
experience in the industry of which approximately 7 years have been with
JPMCB for the Consumer channel. The correspondent channel underwriters
have 10 years industry experience and 5 years JPMCB tenure. The
underwriting department is highly structured with departments by channel,
specialty, and quality control.
Quality assurance, which conducts monthly post-closing loan
level quality control reviews, reports to the Mortgage Banking Chief
Risk Officer, which ultimately reports to the Chief Risk Officer
of JPM Chase Bank. Quality assurance delivers results to production
management to initiate and monitor corrective action plans in response
to adverse findings. Every month, quality assurance forwards
audit findings to management that include trending analysis and observations.
Servicing arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool adequate because
of the experience and financial strength of JPMCB as the servicer.
JPMCB is not required to advance principal and interest on the mortgage
loans, but JPMCB is responsible to pay interest to the notes at
their respective note rates. JPMCB will be obligated to make advances
with respect to taxes, insurance premiums and the cost of the property's
preservation if deemed recoverable. JPMCB is a seasoned servicer
with more than 20 years of experience servicing residential mortgage loans
and has demonstrated adequate servicing ability as a primary servicer
of prime residential mortgage loans.
Third-party review
Review Vendor A reviewed a sample of 1,528 loans out of a total
of 4,862 loans in this transaction for compliance and title.
Review Vendor B reviewed 349 out of a total of 4,862 loans in this
transaction for credit, compliance and valuation and 220 loans for
title. The TPR results from Review Vendor B indicated compliance
with the originators' underwriting guidelines for majority of loans,
no material compliance issues and no material appraisal defects.
Overall, the loans from Review Vendor B that had exceptions to the
originators' underwriting guidelines had strong documented compensating
factors such as low LTVs, high reserves, high FICOs,
or clean payment histories. Review Vendor B also identified minor
compliance exceptions for reasons such as inadequate RESPA disclosures
(which do not have assignee liability) and TILA/RESPA Integrated Disclosure
(TRID) violations related to fees that were out of variance but then were
cured and disclosed. In addition, the data integrity review
from Review Vendor B was on the full tape including the original LTV and
FICO.
Scope of Review: Review Vendor A reviewed a sample of 1,528
loans out of a total of 4,862 loans in this transaction for compliance
and title. Review Vendor A also reviewed 1,748 loans for
payment history and servicing comments. Review Vendor A's TPR scope
for this transaction did not cover credit review and valuation review.
The loans backing the pool are highly seasoned with an average seasoning
of 68 months.
On the credit review, the performance history for highly seasoned
loans provides more insight into the credit quality of the loans than
underwriting factors such as borrower income, assets, and
employment at the time of origination. Review Vendor A reviewed
the payment history which ranged from 30-64 months for 1,748
mortgage loans out of which 1,740 (99.54%) loans had
no delinquencies. 8 mortgage loans (0.46%) showed
evidence of one or more delinquencies during the lookback period.
All of the mortgage loans in the pool have at least a 36- month
clean payment history.
On the valuation review, we did not adjust our loss expectations
due to the lack of a property valuation review because (1) every loan
has an original appraisal and there is an eligibility criterion from JPMCB
that each property is undamaged by certain natural events that would materially
and adversely affect the value of the property as security for the loan
at the time of closing, (2) the issuer provided updated AVMs and
BPOs on 100% of the properties backing mortgages in this pool,
with the exception of 10 loans with an original LTV below 55%,
and (3) all loans were originated and serviced by JPMCB.
Compliance review: The regulatory compliance review consisted of
a review of compliance with the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) and the Real
Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) among other federal, state
and local regulations. A TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure
Rule (TRID) review was also performed for loans originated on October
3, 2015, or later. Two loans had a final compliance
D because of missing HUD-1 addendum. JPMCB removed these
two loans from the final pool. The other identified compliance
issues were primarily related to minor TILA or TRID exceptions.
We did not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement due to regulatory
compliance issues because we do not deem the compliance exceptions to
be material.
Title review and tax lien: Review Vendor A reviewed a sample of
1,528 loans out of a total of 4,862 loans in this transaction
for title. The title review includes confirming the recordation
status of the mortgage and the intervening chain of assignments,
the status of real estate taxes, and validating the lien position
of the underlying mortgage loan. As a result of the title/lien
review, no loans were found to have any major issues.
Data integrity: Review Vendor A performed Data integrity on a sample
of 1,528 loans out of a total of 4,862 loans. The data
integrity scope did not include FICO and LTV validation. However,
we did not make adjustments due to the following mitigants: (1)
JPMCB originated and serviced 100% of the loans in the pool since
its origination. (2) JPMCB has eligibility criteria that the original
FICO and appraised value on the data tape will correspond to the original
loan files, and (3) the private placement memorandum will disclose
stratification of key fields in the data tape including the original FICO
and LTV.
Transparent Eligibility Criteria framework:
JPMCB has provided clear loan-level eligibility criteria with respect
to the reference pool. There are provisions for binding arbitration
in the event there is a dispute between the issuer and a representative
appointed by the noteholders, regarding satisfaction of the eligibility
criteria. Further, eligibility criteria breaches are evaluated
by an independent third-party using a set of objective criteria.
The transaction contains breach review triggers: (i) a severely
delinquent reference obligation, (ii) a liquidated reference obligation,
or (iii) a delinquent modified reference obligation. Of note,
CHASE 2021-CL1's eligibility criteria excludes certain credit and
underwriting eligibility criteria because the loans backing this pool
are highly seasoned and the loans have a clean payment history for 36
months or since origination.
The notes
JPMCB creates a hypothetical structure of senior reference certificates
(A-R1) and multiple classes of subordinate reference certificates
(M-R1, M-R2, M-R3, M-R4,
M-R5 and B-R1). The principal payments and losses
on the Class M-1, Class M-2, Class M-3,
Class M-4, Class M-5 and Class B notes will be based
on the principal amounts and losses that would hypothetically be based
on the Class M-R1, Class M-R2, Class M-R3,
Class M-R4, Class M-R5 and Class B-R1 certificates,
respectively, included in the hypothetical structure.
Transaction structure
Credit enhancement in this transaction is comprised of subordination provided
by mezzanine and junior tranches. Realized losses are allocated
in a reverse sequential order starting with the Class B tranche.
Interest due on the notes is determined by the outstanding principal balance
and the interest rate of the notes. The interest payment amount
is the interest accrual amount of a class of notes minus any modification
loss amount allocated to such class on each payment date. Of note,
relationship modification is not part of the modification loss amount.
The modification loss is calculated by taking the respective positive
and negative difference between the original accrual rate of the loans,
multiplied by the unpaid balance of the loans, and the current accrual
rate of the loans, multiplied by the interest bearing unpaid balance.
Principal payments will be allocated pro rata among the senior and subordinate
notes (mezzanine and junior) based on their respective senior and subordinate
percentages so long as performance triggers and nonperforming loan test
are satisfied. The senior note will receive 100% of the
principal distributions if either the delinquent trigger or the cumulative
loss trigger fails during the payment period. The senior will receive
100% of the prepayment or unscheduled payment if the nonperforming
loan test fails during the payment period.
Realized Loss and Modification Loss
Realized losses are applied reverse sequentially starting with first with
Class B until the principal balance has been reduced to zero. Modification
loss will be applied after the allocation of realized loss.
Modification loss amounts are applied reverse sequentially first to the
distributable interest and principal of the Class B to reduce the current
interest distributable to zero and then to reduce the principal distributable
to zero.
Of note, any principal forbearance/forgiveness amount created in
connection with any modification (whether as a result of a COVID-19
forbearance or otherwise) will result in the allocation of modification
loss. Modifications performed in accordance with the loss mitigation
process of the servicer will not result in the allocation of realized
losses or certificate write-down amount unless the borrower receives
a principal forgiveness or the modified borrower defaults without enough
liquidation proceeds to cover the unpaid principal balance.
Cash flow features
We took the pro rata principal payments to the notes and performance triggers
into consideration in our cash flow analysis. We applied a 20%
CPR to the cash flow as a sensitivity for the pro rata feature.
In a high prepayment environment, the senior and the subordinate
notes are amortizing faster. As a result, less subordination
will be available to protect the senior subordinate certificates from
losses.
Tail risk
This deal has a pro-rata structure with a subordination lockout
class, which protects the mezzanines of high priority if the applicable
credit support percentage levels are not maintained. The mezzanine
and junior bondholders will not receive any principal unless performance
tests are satisfied. The mezzanine and junior notes will be locked
out of principal payment entirely if the current applicable credit percentage
for such class is less than the sum of its original applicable credit
percentage and 25% of the nonperforming reference loan percentage.
The principal those tranches would have received are directed to pay more
senior subordinate bonds pro rata.
In addition, the transaction has a subordination floor of 0.20%
of the original pool balance to protect the subordinate notes against
losses that occur late in the life of the pool. The floor is consistent
with the credit neutral floor for the assigned ratings according to our
methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Max Sauray
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Padma Rajagopal
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
