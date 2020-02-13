Moody's assigns definitive ratings to eight CMBS classes of BMARK 2020-B16

Approximately $691.9 million of Structured Securities Affected
New York, February 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive ratings to eight classes
of CMBS securities, issued by Benchmark 2020-B16 Mortgage
Trust Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series
2020-B16:
Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Certificates are collateralized by 33 loans secured by 77 properties.
The ratings are based on the collateral and the structure of the transaction
and the following assigned Structured Credit Assessments:
• a1 (sca.pd) to the Bellagio Hotel and Casino loan,
which represents approximately 6.7% of the pool balance.
The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 3,933
room full-service hotel and 154,000 SF casino complex located
on the Las Vegas Strip, located in Las Vegas, CA.
• baa3 (sca.pd) to the Kings Plaza loan, which represents
5.6% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by
the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interests in a two-level,
1.15 million square foot (811,797 SF of collateral),
super-regional shopping center, located in Brooklyn,
NY.
• a1 (sca.pd) to the 560 Mission Street loan, which
represents approximately 5.0% of the pool balance.
The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a Class A,
31-story, 657,131 SF LEED platinum designated office
building located in the Financial District of San Francisco, CA.
• baa1 (sca.pd) to the 1633 Broadway loan, which represents
5.0% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by
the borrower's fee simple interest in a Class A, 48-story,
2.6 million SF office building with ground floor retail located
in the Midtown Manhattan submarket of New York, NY.
• baa2 (sca.pd) to the Starwood Industrial Portfolio loan,
which represents 5.0% of the pool balance. The loan
is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in 33 industrial properties
totaling 4.1 million SF located across Illinois, Indiana,
Ohio, and Wisconsin.
• aa2 (sca.pd) to the 181 West Madison Street loan,
which represents 4.8% of the pool balance. The loan
is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in 50-story,
946,099 SF, Class A office building located in the CBD of
Chicago, IL.
• baa2 (sca.pd) to the 2142-2172 Nostrand Avenue loan,
which represents 1.7% of the pool balance. The loan
is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in an 44,445 SF
retail property located in the Brooklyn, NY.
Moody's approach to rating CMBS deals combines both commercial real estate
and structured finance analysis. Based on commercial real estate
analysis, Moody's determines the credit quality of each mortgage
loan and calculates an expected loss on a loan specific basis.
Under structured finance, the credit enhancement for each certificate
typically depends on the expected frequency, severity, and
timing of future losses. Moody's also considers a range of qualitative
issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's LTV
ratio.
The Moody's Actual DSCR of 2.84x (2.06x excluding credit
assessed loans) is better than the 2019 conduit/fusion transaction average
of 1.84x. The Moody's Stressed DSCR of 1.09x (0.89x
excluding credit assessed loans) is better than the 2019 conduit/fusion
transaction average of 1.01x.
The pooled trust loan balance of $899,096,872 represents
a Moody's LTV ratio of 96.7% (111.2% excluding
credit assessed loans), which is better than the 2019 conduit/fusion
transaction average of 110.4%. There are 8 loans
in the pool structured with additional debt in the form of subordinate
debt and mezzanine debt. With the additional debt, the Moody's
total debt LTV ratio rises to 98.7%.
Moody's also considers both loan level diversity and property level diversity
when selecting a ratings approach. With respect to loan level diversity,
the pool's loan level Herfindahl score is 22.8. The transaction
loan level diversity profile is worse than Moody's-rated
transactions during the prior four quarters, which averaged 30.3.
With respect to property level diversity, the pool's property level
Herfindahl score is 25.7.
The following notable strengths of the transaction include: (i)
having seven loans assigned an investment-grade Structured Credit
Assessment ("SCA"), (ii) commercial real estate loan
quality, (iii) market composition and (iv) share of multi-property
loans.
The following notable concerns of the transaction include: (i) the
pool's weak amortization profile, (ii) low pool diversity,
(iii) share of loans structured with subordinate debt, (iv) Moody's
LTV ratio dispersion, and (v) single tenant share.
Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and
considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment.
The factors considered include property age, quality of construction,
location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted
average property quality grade is 1.51, which is better than
the average score of 2.26 calculated across Moody's-rated
multi-borrower transactions during the prior four quarters.
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance
Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's analysis of credit enhancement levels for conduit deals is driven
by property type, Moody's actual and stressed DSCR, and Moody's
property quality grade (which reflects the capitalization rate Moody's
uses to estimate Moody's value). Moody's fuses the conduit results
with the results of its analysis of investment-grade structured
credit assessed loans and any conduit loan that represents 10%
or greater of the current pool balance.
Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the
proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original
and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current
bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s)
within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as
defined in the published methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214407.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Brian Snow
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Joseph Podvarney, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
