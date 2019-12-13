Moody's assigns definitive ratings to eight CMBS classes of BX Trust 2019-OC11

Approximately $1.910 billion of structured securities affected
New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings to eight classes of CMBS securities,
issued by BX Trust 2019-OC11, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2019-OC11:
Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. HRR, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Certificates are collateralized by a single loan backed by a first
lien commercial mortgage related to one property, the Bellagio Hotel
& Resort (the "Property"). The ratings are based
on the collateral and the structure of the transaction.
The Bellagio is a AAA Five Diamond full-service resort and casino
that spans 77 acres on the Las Vegas Strip. The hotel contains
3,933 guestrooms and suites across two hotel towers -- Main
Tower (3,005 rooms) and Spa Tower (928 rooms). The property
offers an expansive package of attractions including approximately 154,000
SF of casino space, 200,000 SF of meeting, convention
and ballroom facilities, over 29 restaurants, lounges and
bars, 30 luxury retailers across approximately 94,000 SF of
space, approximately 55,000 SF of spa facilities, five
swimming pools, Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, Bellagio Conservatory
and Botanical Gardens, and the Bellagio Fountains, a choreographed
water feature with performances set to light and music. The property
is also home to Cirque du Soleil's "O", an aquatic
acrobatic theater production.
The property is centrally located on the west side of the Las Vegas Strip
at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Flamingo
Road. With frontage on the Strip, the property sits between
the Cosmopolitan to the south and Caesar's Palace to the north.
As of September 30, 2019, the Bellagio reported 94.8%
occupancy with a $281.69 ADR resulting in a $267.18
RevPAR.
Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application
of both our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology
and our IO Rating methodology. The rating approach for securities
backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying
collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure.
The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration
in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various
stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for
various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings,
we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's
structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of commercial real estate loans is determined primarily
by two factors: 1) the probability of default, which is largely
driven by the DSCR, and 2) and the severity of loss in the event
of default, which is largely driven by the LTV of the underlying
loan.
The first mortgage balance of $1,910,000,000
represents a Moody's LTV of 94.8%. The Moody's first
mortgage Actual DSCR is 3.44X and Moody's first mortgage Stressed
DSCR is 1.36X.
Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and
considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment.
The factors considered include property age, quality of construction,
location, market, and tenancy. The Property's
property quality grade is 1.5, reflecting the strong quality
of this asset.
Notable strengths of the transaction include: asset quality,
property location, recent refurbishment, and MGM Guarantee.
Notable credit challenges of the transaction include: lack of diversity
for this single asset transaction, property type volatility,
increased competition, dependence on tourism, and the lack
of loan amortization.
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating
interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan
and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's
Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower
transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation
of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV
ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage,
loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds
are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan
level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.
Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the
proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original
and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current
bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s)
within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as
defined in the published methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1206543.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
