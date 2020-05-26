Moody's assigns definitive ratings to five CMBS classes of Benchmark 2020-IG2 Mortgage Trust

Approximately $509.9 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive ratings to five classes of CMBS securities, issued by Benchmark 2020-IG2 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-IG2:

Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The certificates are collateralized by 12 loans secured by 79 properties. The ratings are based on the collateral and the structure of the transaction and the following assigned Structured Credit Assessments:

• a2 (sca.pd) to the Chase Center Towers I & II loan, which represents 15.8% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a newly constructed two tower Class A, 11-story, 586,208 SF LEED Gold designated office property fully leased to Uber and located in the Mission Bay submarket of San Francisco, CA.

• a2 (sca.pd) to the 1501 Broadway loan, which represents 11.0% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interests in a 31-story, 737,471 SF mixed use building with retail and office uses located in the Times Square submarket of New York, NY.

• baa3 (sca.pd) to the Tower 333 loan, which represents 11.0% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a Class A, 20-story, 435,091 SF LEED Gold designated office property predominantly leased to Amazon and located in the central business district (CBD) of Bellevue, WA.

• baa1 (sca.pd) to the 1633 Broadway loan, which represents 11.0% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a Class A, 48-story, 2.6 million SF office building with ground floor retail located in the Midtown Manhattan submarket of New York, NY.

• baa1 (sca.pd) to the 525 Market Street loan, which represents 6.3% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a Class A, 38-story, 1.0 million SF LEED platinum designated office building located in the South Financial District of San Francisco, CA.

• a3 (sca.pd) to the 55 Hudson Yards loan, which represents 5.4% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a Class A, 51-story, 1.4 million SF office building constructed in 2018 located in the Far West Side submarket of New York, NY.

• baa2 (sca.pd) to the 225 Bush loan, which represents approximately 4.7% of the pool balance and is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 579,987 SF office building with ground floor retail located in San Francisco, CA.

• aa2 (sca.pd) to the 181 West Madison Street loan, which represents 2.2% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 50-story, 946,099 SF, Class A office building located in the CBD of Chicago, IL.

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of both our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology and our IO Rating methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a pool of large loans compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning large loan ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The credit risk of commercial real estate loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) the probability of default, which is largely driven by the DSCR, and 2) the severity of loss in the event of default, which is largely driven by the LTV of the underlying loan.

The Moody's Actual DSCR for the pool is 3.52x. The Moody's Stressed DSCR for the pool is 1.24x.

The pooled trust loan balance of $639,050,000 represents a Moody's LTV ratio of 75.4%. There are 10 loans in the pool structured with additional debt in the form of subordinate debt and mezzanine debt. With the additional debt, the Moody's total debt LTV ratio rises to 124.3%.

With respect to loan level diversity, the pool's loan level Herfindahl score is 9.4. With respect to property level diversity, the pool's property level Herfindahl score is 13.4.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted average property quality grade is 0.96.

Notable strengths of the transaction include: having eight loans assigned an investment-grade Structured Credit Assessment (SCA), commercial real estate loan quality, and market composition.

Notable concerns of the transaction include: the high share of properties containing a single tenant, the pool's full-term interest only amortization profile, and the share of loans structured with subordinate debt.

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s) within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as defined in the published methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1229108.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

