Moody's assigns definitive ratings to four CMBS classes of BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2022-CSMO

Approximately $2.0 billion of structured securities affected

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to four classes of CMBS securities, issued by BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2022-CSMO, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2022-CSMO:

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Trust and Servicing Agreement and the capital structure were changed after the issuance of provisional ratings on May 20, 2022. While we deem the changes made to Trust and Servicing Agreement as credit negative (described below), the revised capital structure is credit positive as it provides additional subordination for each class of certificates.

The Trust and Servicing Agreement provides that a subset of servicing decisions (specifically, certain substitutions and waivers of due-on-sale or due-on-encumbrance clauses) require the consent of holders of principal balance certificates evidencing not less than 66 2/3% of the voting rights of each class of principal balance certificates in the securitization. In addition, for these particular decisions, there is no "servicing standard override" that would allow the servicer to implement the substitution or waive the due-on-sale or due-on-encumbrance clause if it determined that denial of such substitution or waiver was contrary to the servicing standard. Given the logistical challenge of collecting consents in securitization transactions, and the absence of a servicing standard override with respect to these particular decisions, we considered the reasonable probability that these two decisions would never be approved, even if the servicer or special servicer concluded that one of these decisions was the best possible outcome under the servicing standard. We viewed this arrangement as credit negative, and assigned a credit support penalty at each level of the capital stack.

The certificates are collateralized by a single loan backed by a first priority deed of trust on the borrower's fee simple interest in The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Resort & Casino (the "Property"). Our ratings are based on the credit quality of the loan and the strength of the securitization structure.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a full-service, integrated, luxury hotel and casino located on The Strip in Las Vegas, NV. The Property was constructed between 2005 and 2010 and commenced operations in December 2010. The Property is constructed as a five-story podium structure above five levels of below grade parking. Atop the podium sits the 50-story East Tower and the 52-story West Tower. Approximately 3,032 guestrooms are located across the two towers. Amenities include an approximately 110,000 SF casino, approximately 39 restaurants, lounges and bars, a nightclub/dayclub, full-service spa, two fitness centers, a live theater, approximately nine retail outlets, three outdoor swimming pools, various public and private spa pools, two tennis courts, business center, and approximately 243,000 SF of meeting/conference space.

The Property is centrally located on the Las Vegas Strip at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Boulevard and W. Harmon Avenue. The Property sits between The Bellagio to the north and the City Center development to the south that features The Shops at Crystals and the Aria Resort and Casino among its developments. For the trailing twelve month period ended April 30, 2022, the Property reported 90.0% occupancy with a $449.64 ADR resulting in a $404.45 RevPAR.

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitization methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.

The Moody's first mortgage actual DSCR is 2.14X and Moody's first mortgage actual stressed DSCR is 1.13X. Moody's DSCR is based on our stabilized net cash flow.

The loan first mortgage balance of $3,025,000,000 represents a Moody's LTV of 109.6%. Moody's LTV ratio is based on our Moody's value. We did not adjust Moody's value to reflect the current interest rate environment as part of our analysis for this transaction.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The Property's property quality grade is 1.75.

Positive features of the transaction include the asset quality, location, operating performance trends, and strong sponsorship. Offsetting these strengths are the effects of coronavirus, property type volatility, lack of diversification, dependence on tourism, and credit negative legal features.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in May 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/388873. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped U.S. economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

High exposure to the gambling industry can subject some CMBS to unfavorable ESG societal and governance trends, and this is a material negative ratings consideration in combination with other mitigating credit factors.

Younger generations spend less time playing casino-style games than older generations, and gambling activities are increasingly done online. Additionally, while gambling remains a popular expenditure, it is a highly discretionary segment of consumer demand. A further risk relates to responsible marketing and distribution, which can be a source of social responsibility failings where companies continue to promote their products to individuals already identified as problem gamblers.

While more prevalent outside the United States, regulators have placed restrictions on betting amounts and gambling locations in response to pressure from lobby groups and local government desires to promote social responsibility, which limits profitability and increases compliance costs for gaming enterprises. Some US local governments are increasing "sin" taxes related to the gaming industry to compensate for reduced tax income.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1331773.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Podvarney, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Neeraj Ahuja

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653