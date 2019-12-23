Moody's assigns definitive ratings to inactive HECM RMBS issued by CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC

New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned definitive ratings to five classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC (CFMT 2019-HB1).
The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Ba3 (sf).
The Notes are backed by a pool that includes 1,100 inactive home
equity conversion mortgages (HECMs). There is no Real Estate-Owned
(REO) properties backing the Notes. This transaction is sponsored
by SHAP 2018-1, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company
owned by four funds: Waterfall Victoria Master Fund, Ltd.
(Victoria), Waterfall Eden Master Fund, Ltd. (Eden),
Waterfall Sandstone Fund, L.P. (Sandstone),
and Waterfall Rock Island, LLC (Rock Island) (collectively,
the Responsible Parties). The Responsible Parties are in turn managed
by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, in its capacity as an
SEC-registered investment adviser. The servicer for this
transaction is Mortgage Asset Management, LLC (MAM). The
sub-servicer is Compu-Link Corporation d/b/a. Celink.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC
Class A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Class M1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Class M2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Class M3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Class M4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The collateral backing CFMT 2019-HB1 consists of first-lien
inactive HECMs covered by Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insurance
secured by properties in the US. If a borrower or their estate
fails to pay the amount due upon maturity or otherwise defaults,
the sale of the property is used to recover the amount owed. SHAP
2018-1, LLC, acquired the mortgages through various
third party sponsors. All of the mortgage assets are covered by
FHA insurance for the repayment of principal up to certain amounts.
There are 1,100 mortgage assets with a balance of $263,493,439.
The assets are in either default, due and payable, referred,
bankruptcy or foreclosure status. Loans that are in default may
move to due and payable; due and payable loans may move to foreclosure;
and foreclosure loans may move to REO after this transaction closes.
10.06% of the assets are in default of which 0.64%
(of the total assets) are in default due to non-occupancy,
9.42% (of the total assets) are in default due to taxes
and insurance. 16.13% of the assets are due and payable,
57.02% of the assets are in foreclosure and 16.80%
were in bankruptcy status.
Our credit ratings reflect state-specific foreclosure timeline
stresses as well as potential extended timelines for loans in bankruptcy.
Servicing
MAM will be the named servicer under the sale and servicing agreement.
MAM has the necessary processes, staff, technology and overall
infrastructure in place to effectively oversee the servicing of this transaction.
MAM will use Compu-Link Corporation, d/b/a Celink (Celink)
as sub-servicer to service the mortgage assets. Based on
an operational review of MAM, it has strong sub-servicing
monitoring processes, a seasoned servicing oversight team and direct
system access to the sub-servicers core systems. In addition,
a third party will review MAM's monthly servicing reports on a quarterly
basis to ensure data accuracy throughout the life of the transaction.
Similar to other inactive HECM transactions (RBIT) we have rated,
in CFMT 2019-HB1 an independent accountant firm or a due-diligence
review firm (the verification agent) will perform quarterly procedures
with respect to the monthly servicing reports delivered by the servicer
to the trustee. These procedures will include comparison of the
underlying records relating to the subservicer's servicing of the loans
and determination of the mathematical accuracy of calculations of loan
balances stated in the monthly servicing reports delivered to the trustee.
Any material exceptions identified as a result of the procedures will
be described in the verification agent's report. To the extent
the verification agent identifies errors in the monthly servicing reports,
the servicer will be obligated to correct them.
Transaction Structure
The securitization has a sequential liability structure amongst six classes
of notes with structural subordination. All funds collected,
prior to an acceleration event, are used to make interest payments
to the notes, then principal payments to the Class A notes,
then to a redemption account until the amount on deposit in the redemption
account is sufficient to cover future principal and interest payments
for the subordinate notes up to their expected final payment dates.
The subordinate notes will not receive principal until the beginning of
their respective target amortization periods (in the absence of an acceleration
event). The notes benefit from structural subordination as credit
enhancement and an interest reserve account for liquidity.
The transaction is callable on or after six months with a 1.0%
premium and on or after 12 months without a premium. The mandatory
call date for the Class A notes is in February 2022. For the Class
M1 notes, the expected final payment date is in August 2022.
For the Class M2 notes, the expected final payment date is in November
2022. For the Class M3 notes, the expected final payment
date is in March 2023. For the Class M4 notes, the expected
final payment date is in June 2023. For the Class M5 notes,
the expected final payment date is in August 2023. For each of
the subordinate notes, there are various target amortization periods
that conclude on the respective expected final payment dates. The
legal stated maturity of the transaction is 10 years.
Available funds to the transaction are expected to primarily come from
the liquidation of REO properties and receipt of FHA insurance claims.
These funds will be received with irregular timing. In the event
that there are insufficient funds to pay interest in a given period,
the interest reserve account may be utilized. Additionally,
any shortfall in interest will be classified as a cap carryover.
These cap carryover amounts will have priority of payments in the waterfall
and will also accrue interest at the respective note rate.
Certain aspects of the waterfall are dependent upon MAM remaining as servicer.
Servicing fees and servicer related reimbursements are subordinated to
interest and principal payments while MAM is servicer. However,
servicing advances (i.e. taxes, insurance and property
preservation) will instead have priority over interest and principal payments
in the event that MAM defaults and a new servicer is appointed.
The transaction provides a strong mechanism to ensure continuous advancing
for the assets in the pool. Of note, in contrast to HECM
securitizations issued by other sponsors we have rated to date,
the transaction structure here is somewhat different, where MAM,
the servicer, is wholly owned by the sponsor, and in turn,
the sponsor's membership interests are wholly-owned in various
proportions by the Responsible Parties (Victoria, Eden, Sandstone
and Rock Island). The sponsor is managed by Waterfall, in
its capacity as an SEC-registered investment adviser.
In this transaction, to the extent that the Servicer or sponsor
lack sufficient funds to reimburse the trust for any of the obligations
contemplated by the transaction documents (including to the extent the
Servicer lacks sufficient funds to make any servicing advances or principal
advances), the Responsible Parties will capitalize the sponsor in
amounts sufficient to cover such obligations. The obligations of
the Responsible Parties to honor any commitments of the sponsor are several
and not joint, based on respective defined percentages of ownership
of the sponsor. Overall, we believe that this arrangement
provides a relatively high alignment of interests between the parties
to the transaction to meet their respective financial commitments as contemplated
under the transaction documents.
Our analysis considers the expected loss to investors by the legal final
maturity date, which is ten years from closing, and not by
certain acceleration dates that may occur earlier. We noted the
presence of automatic acceleration events for failure to pay the Class
A notes by the Class A mandatory call date, failure to pay the classes
of Class M notes by their expected final payment dates, and the
failure to pay the classes of Class M notes their targeted amortization
amounts. The occurrence of any of these acceleration events would
not by itself lead us to bring the outstanding rating to a level consistent
with impairment, because such event would not necessarily be indicative
of any economic distress. Furthermore, these acceleration
events lack effective legal consequences other than changing payment priorities
and interest rates, which are modeled in our analysis. Liquidation
of the collateral would require 100% consent of any class of notes
that would not be paid in full.
Third-Party Review
A third party firm conducted a review of certain characteristics of the
mortgage assets on behalf of SHAP 2018-1 LLC. The review
focused on data integrity, SHAP 2018-1 LLC insurance coverage
verification, accuracy of appraisal recording, accuracy of
occupancy status recording, borrower age documentation, identification
of excessive corporate advances, documentation of servicer advances,
and identification of tax liens. Also, broker price opinions
(BPOs) were ordered for 198 properties in the pool.
The TPR firm conducted an extensive data integrity review. Certain
data tape fields, such as the MIP rate, the current UPB,
current interest rate, and marketable title date were reviewed against
MAM's servicing system. However, a significant number of
data tape fields were reviewed against imaged copies of original documents
of record, screen shots of HUD's HERMIT system, or HUD documents.
Some key fields reviewed in this manner included the original note rate,
the debenture rate, foreclosure first legal date, and the
called due date.
Certain of the TPR results were in line with recent inactive HECM transactions
that we have rated including the results related to the accuracy of reported
valuations, the presence of FHA insurance and the accuracy of reported
disbursements. However, other TPR results were the weakest
compared to other inactive HECM transactions such as the high rate of
exceptions in data integrity for called due date, UPB at called
due date, and foreclosure and bankruptcy fees advances above the
allowable limit. CFMT 2019-HB1's TPR results showed a 36.7%
initial-tape exception rate related to the called due date,
25.1% initial-tape exception rate related to the
UPB at called due date and a 39.6% initial-tape exception
rate related to foreclosure and bankruptcy fees advances above the allowable
limit. In our analysis, we applied adjustments to account
for the TPR results in certain areas.
Reps & Warranties (R&W)
The sponsor, SHAP 2018-1 LLC, (and ultimately the Responsible
Parties who own the sponsor) is the loan-level R&W provider
and is unrated. This risk is mitigated by the fact that a third-party
due diligence firm conducted a review on the loans for evidence of FHA
insurance.
The sponsor represents that the mortgage loans are covered by FHA insurance
that is in full force and effect. Among other considerations,
the R&Ws address title, first lien position, enforceability
of the lien, regulatory compliance, and the condition of the
property. There is also a no fraud R&W (which also covers misrepresentation,
material error or omission or gross negligence) covering the origination
of the mortgage loans, determination of value of the mortgaged properties,
and the sale and servicing of the mortgage loans. Although numerous
R&Ws include knowledge qualifiers, there is a mitigating R&W
claw-back provision, that is, even if the sponsor did
not have actual knowledge of the breach, the sponsor is still required
to remedy the breach in the same manner as if no knowledge qualifier had
been made.
Upon the identification of an R&W breach, the sponsor has to
cure the breach. If the sponsor is unable to cure the breach,
the sponsor must repurchase the loan within 90 days from receiving the
notification. We believe the absence of an independent third party
reviewer who can identify any breaches to the R&W makes the enforcement
mechanism weak in this transaction. Also, the sponsor,
in its good faith, is responsible for determining if a R&W breach
materially and adversely affects the interests of the trust or the value
the collateral. This creates the potential for a conflict of interest.
The Responsible Parties will fund a repurchase of the related mortgage
assets to the extent the sponsor is not able to satisfy such obligations.
The obligations of the Responsible Parties to honor any commitments of
the sponsor are several, not joint. In other words,
the liability of each Responsible Party is in accordance with its respective
ownership percentage in SHAP 2018-1 LLC. We believe that
the wherewithal of the Responsible Parties is sufficient to support such
obligations, if need be.
When analyzing the transaction, we reviewed the transaction's exposure
to large potential indemnification payments owed to transaction parties
due to potential lawsuits. In particular, we assessed the
risk that the acquisition trustee would be subject to lawsuits from investors
for a failure to adequately enforce the R&Ws against the sponsor.
We believe that CFMT 2019-HB1 is adequately protected against such
risk in part because a third-party data integrity review was conducted
on a significant random sample of the loans.
Trustees
The acquisition trustee for the CFMT 2019-HB1 transaction is Wilmington
Savings Fund Society, FSB. The paying agent and cash management
functions will be performed by U.S. Bank National Association.
U.S. Bank National Association will also serve as the claims
payment agent and as such will be the HUD mortgagee of record for the
mortgage assets in the pool.
Methodology
The methodologies used in these ratings were "Moody's Approach to Rating
Securitizations Backed by Non-Performing and Re-Performing
Loans" published in February 2019 and "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations
Methodology" published in November 2019. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these
methodologies.
Our quantitative asset analysis is based on a loan-by-loan
modeling of expected payout amounts and timing of payouts given the structure
of FHA insurance and with various stresses applied to model parameters
depending on the target rating level. However, the modeling
assumptions are different for the portion of the pool that is in bankruptcy.
FHA insurance claim types: Funds come into the transaction primarily
through the sale of REO properties and through FHA insurance claim receipts.
There are uncertainties related to the extent and timing of insurance
proceeds received by the trust due to the mechanics of the FHA insurance.
HECM mortgagees may suffer losses if a property is sold for less than
its appraised value.
The amount of insurance proceeds received from the FHA depends on whether
a sales based claim (SBC) or appraisal based claim (ABC) is filed.
SBCs are filed in cases where the property is successfully sold within
the first six months after the servicer has acquired it. ABCs are
filed six months after the servicer has obtained marketable title if the
property has not yet been sold. For an SBC, HUD insurance
will cover the difference between (i) the loan balance and (ii) the higher
of the sales price and 95.0% of the latest appraisal,
with the transaction bearing losses if the sales price is lower than 95.0%
of the latest appraisal. For an ABC, HUD only covers the
difference between the loan amount and 100% of the appraised value,
so failure to sell the property at the appraised value results in loss.
We expect ABCs to have higher levels of losses than SBCs. The fact
that there is a delay in the sale of the property usually implies some
adverse characteristics associated with the property. FHA insurance
will not protect against losses to the extent that an ABC property is
sold at a price lower than the appraisal value taken at the six month
mark of REO. Additionally, ABCs do not cover the cost to
sell properties (broker fees) while SBCs do cover these costs.
For SBCs, broker fees are reimbursable up to 6.0%
ordinarily. Our base case expectation is that properties will be
sold for 13.5% less than their appraisal value for ABCs.
To make this assumption, we considered industry data and the historical
experience of MAM. We stressed this percentage at higher credit
rating levels. In a Aaa scenario, we assumed that these ABC
appraisal haircuts could reach up to 30.0%.
In our asset analysis, we also assumed there would be some losses
for SBCs, albeit lower amounts than for ABCs. Based on historical
performance, in the base case scenario we assumed that SBCs would
suffer 1.0% losses due to a failure to sell the property
for an amount equal to or greater than 95.0% of the most
recent appraisal. We stressed this percentage at higher credit
rating levels. In a Aaa scenario, we assumed that SBC appraisal
haircuts could reach up to 11.0% (i.e.,
6.0% below 95.0%).
Under our analytical approach, each loan is modeled to go through
both the ABC and SBC process with a certain probability. Each loan
will thus have both ABC and SBC sales disposition payments and associated
insurance payments (four payments in total). All payments are then
probability weighted and run through a modeled liability structure.
We considered industry data and the historical experience of MAM in our
analysis. For the base case scenario, we assumed that 85%
of claims would be SBCs and the rest would be ABCs. We stressed
this assumption and assumed higher ABC percentages for higher rating levels.
At a Aaa rating level, we assumed that 85% of insurance claims
would be submitted as ABCs.
Liquidation process: Each asset is categorized into one of four
categories: default, due and payable, foreclosure and
REO. In our analysis, we assume loans that are in referred
status to be either in the foreclosure or REO category. The loans
are assumed to move through each of these stages until being sold out
of REO. We assumed that loans would be in default status for six
to nine months depending on the default reason. Due and payable
status is expected to last six to 12 months depending on the default reason.
REO disposition is assumed to take place in six months for SBCs and 12
months for ABCs.
The timeline for foreclosure status is based on the state in which the
related property is located. To arrive at the base case foreclosure
timeline, we considered the FHA foreclosure diligence time frames
(per HUD guidelines as of February 5, 2016). We stress state
foreclosure timelines by a multiplicative factor for various rating levels
(e.g., state foreclosure timelines are multiplied
by 1.6x for our Aaa level rating stress). We also extended
our assumed liquidation timelines for bankruptcy portion of the pool.
To account for potential extension of timelines due to Chapter 13 bankrupt
loans, we extended the foreclosure timeline by an additional 24
months in the base case scenario and scaled this extension up for higher
rating levels.
Debenture interest: The receipt of debenture interest is dependent
upon performance of certain actions within certain timelines by the servicer.
If these timeline and performance benchmarks are not met by the servicer,
debenture interest is subject to curtailment. Our base case assumption
is that 90.0% of debenture interest will be received by
the trust. We stressed the amount of debenture interest that will
be received at higher rating levels. We made an additional adjustment
to the debenture interest that will be received by the trust because of
the TPR findings. Our debenture interest assumptions reflect the
requirement that MAM reimburse the trust for debenture interest curtailments
due to servicing errors or failures to comply with HUD guidelines.
However, the transaction documents do not specify a required time
frame within which the servicer must reimburse the trust for debenture
interest curtailments. As such, there may be a delay between
when insurance payments are received and when debenture interest curtailments
are reimbursed. Our debenture interest assumptions take this into
consideration. Our assumption for recovered debenture interest
is low compared to prior FASST and RMIT transactions due to the relatively
high percentage of missed servicing milestone mortgage assets in the pool.
Of note, the debenture rate is actually higher than the note rate
in CFMT 2019-HB1 as majority of the pool comprises of ARM loans
and it is currently at a lower rate compared to debenture rate that is
set at origination.
Additional model features: We incorporated certain additional considerations
into our analysis, including the following:
• In most cases, the most recent appraisal value was used as
the property value in our analysis. However, for seasoned
appraisals we applied a 15.0% haircut to account for potential
home price depreciation between the time of the appraisal and the cut-off
date.
• Mortgage loans with borrowers that have significant equity in their
homes are likely to be paid off by the borrowers or their heirs rather
than complete the foreclosure process. We estimated which loans
would be bought out of the trust by comparing each loan's appraisal value
(post haircut) to its UPB.
• We assumed that foreclosure costs will average $4,500
per loan, two thirds of which will be reimbursed by the FHA.
We then applied a negative adjustment to this amount based on the TPR
results.
• We estimated monthly tax and insurance advances based on cumulative
tax and insurance advances to date.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings
up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy
and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original
expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property
and faster property sales.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down.
Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing
market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations
resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower
property sales.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1208467.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
