Related Issuers CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC Related Research SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC Deal v1.1 Compared To RMBS v4.0 Rating Action: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to inactive HECM RMBS issued by CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC Deal v1.0 Compared To RMBS v4.0 Pre-Sale Report: CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2019-1: Pre-Sale - Inactive HECM Reverse Mortgage Securitization Rating Action: Moody's assigns definitive ratings to inactive HECM RMBS issued by CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC 23 Dec 2019 New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to five classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC (CFMT 2019-HB1). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Ba3 (sf). The Notes are backed by a pool that includes 1,100 inactive home equity conversion mortgages (HECMs). There is no Real Estate-Owned (REO) properties backing the Notes. This transaction is sponsored by SHAP 2018-1, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company owned by four funds: Waterfall Victoria Master Fund, Ltd. (Victoria), Waterfall Eden Master Fund, Ltd. (Eden), Waterfall Sandstone Fund, L.P. (Sandstone), and Waterfall Rock Island, LLC (Rock Island) (collectively, the Responsible Parties). The Responsible Parties are in turn managed by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, in its capacity as an SEC-registered investment adviser. The servicer for this transaction is Mortgage Asset Management, LLC (MAM). The sub-servicer is Compu-Link Corporation d/b/a. Celink. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Ba3 (sf). The Notes are backed by a pool that includes 1,100 inactive home equity conversion mortgages (HECMs). There is no Real Estate-Owned (REO) properties backing the Notes. This transaction is sponsored by SHAP 2018-1, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company owned by four funds: Waterfall Victoria Master Fund, Ltd. (Victoria), Waterfall Eden Master Fund, Ltd. (Eden), Waterfall Sandstone Fund, L.P. (Sandstone), and Waterfall Rock Island, LLC (Rock Island) (collectively, the Responsible Parties). The Responsible Parties are in turn managed by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, in its capacity as an SEC-registered investment adviser. The servicer for this transaction is Mortgage Asset Management, LLC (MAM). The sub-servicer is Compu-Link Corporation d/b/a. Celink. The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: CFMT 2019-HB1, LLC Class A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Class M1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf) Class M2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf) Class M3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf) Class M4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE The collateral backing CFMT 2019-HB1 consists of first-lien inactive HECMs covered by Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insurance secured by properties in the US. If a borrower or their estate fails to pay the amount due upon maturity or otherwise defaults, the sale of the property is used to recover the amount owed. SHAP 2018-1, LLC, acquired the mortgages through various third party sponsors. All of the mortgage assets are covered by FHA insurance for the repayment of principal up to certain amounts. There are 1,100 mortgage assets with a balance of $263,493,439. The assets are in either default, due and payable, referred, bankruptcy or foreclosure status. Loans that are in default may move to due and payable; due and payable loans may move to foreclosure; and foreclosure loans may move to REO after this transaction closes. 10.06% of the assets are in default of which 0.64% (of the total assets) are in default due to non-occupancy, 9.42% (of the total assets) are in default due to taxes and insurance. 16.13% of the assets are due and payable, 57.02% of the assets are in foreclosure and 16.80% were in bankruptcy status. Our credit ratings reflect state-specific foreclosure timeline stresses as well as potential extended timelines for loans in bankruptcy. Servicing MAM will be the named servicer under the sale and servicing agreement. MAM has the necessary processes, staff, technology and overall infrastructure in place to effectively oversee the servicing of this transaction. MAM will use Compu-Link Corporation, d/b/a Celink (Celink) as sub-servicer to service the mortgage assets. Based on an operational review of MAM, it has strong sub-servicing monitoring processes, a seasoned servicing oversight team and direct system access to the sub-servicers core systems. In addition, a third party will review MAM's monthly servicing reports on a quarterly basis to ensure data accuracy throughout the life of the transaction. Similar to other inactive HECM transactions (RBIT) we have rated, in CFMT 2019-HB1 an independent accountant firm or a due-diligence review firm (the verification agent) will perform quarterly procedures with respect to the monthly servicing reports delivered by the servicer to the trustee. These procedures will include comparison of the underlying records relating to the subservicer's servicing of the loans and determination of the mathematical accuracy of calculations of loan balances stated in the monthly servicing reports delivered to the trustee. Any material exceptions identified as a result of the procedures will be described in the verification agent's report. To the extent the verification agent identifies errors in the monthly servicing reports, the servicer will be obligated to correct them. Transaction Structure The securitization has a sequential liability structure amongst six classes of notes with structural subordination. All funds collected, prior to an acceleration event, are used to make interest payments to the notes, then principal payments to the Class A notes, then to a redemption account until the amount on deposit in the redemption account is sufficient to cover future principal and interest payments for the subordinate notes up to their expected final payment dates. The subordinate notes will not receive principal until the beginning of their respective target amortization periods (in the absence of an acceleration event). The notes benefit from structural subordination as credit enhancement and an interest reserve account for liquidity. The transaction is callable on or after six months with a 1.0% premium and on or after 12 months without a premium. The mandatory call date for the Class A notes is in February 2022. For the Class M1 notes, the expected final payment date is in August 2022. For the Class M2 notes, the expected final payment date is in November 2022. For the Class M3 notes, the expected final payment date is in March 2023. For the Class M4 notes, the expected final payment date is in June 2023. For the Class M5 notes, the expected final payment date is in August 2023. For each of the subordinate notes, there are various target amortization periods that conclude on the respective expected final payment dates. The legal stated maturity of the transaction is 10 years. Available funds to the transaction are expected to primarily come from the liquidation of REO properties and receipt of FHA insurance claims. These funds will be received with irregular timing. In the event that there are insufficient funds to pay interest in a given period, the interest reserve account may be utilized. Additionally, any shortfall in interest will be classified as a cap carryover. These cap carryover amounts will have priority of payments in the waterfall and will also accrue interest at the respective note rate. Certain aspects of the waterfall are dependent upon MAM remaining as servicer. Servicing fees and servicer related reimbursements are subordinated to interest and principal payments while MAM is servicer. However, servicing advances (i.e. taxes, insurance and property preservation) will instead have priority over interest and principal payments in the event that MAM defaults and a new servicer is appointed. The transaction provides a strong mechanism to ensure continuous advancing for the assets in the pool. Of note, in contrast to HECM securitizations issued by other sponsors we have rated to date, the transaction structure here is somewhat different, where MAM, the servicer, is wholly owned by the sponsor, and in turn, the sponsor's membership interests are wholly-owned in various proportions by the Responsible Parties (Victoria, Eden, Sandstone and Rock Island). The sponsor is managed by Waterfall, in its capacity as an SEC-registered investment adviser. In this transaction, to the extent that the Servicer or sponsor lack sufficient funds to reimburse the trust for any of the obligations contemplated by the transaction documents (including to the extent the Servicer lacks sufficient funds to make any servicing advances or principal advances), the Responsible Parties will capitalize the sponsor in amounts sufficient to cover such obligations. The obligations of the Responsible Parties to honor any commitments of the sponsor are several and not joint, based on respective defined percentages of ownership of the sponsor. Overall, we believe that this arrangement provides a relatively high alignment of interests between the parties to the transaction to meet their respective financial commitments as contemplated under the transaction documents. Our analysis considers the expected loss to investors by the legal final maturity date, which is ten years from closing, and not by certain acceleration dates that may occur earlier. We noted the presence of automatic acceleration events for failure to pay the Class A notes by the Class A mandatory call date, failure to pay the classes of Class M notes by their expected final payment dates, and the failure to pay the classes of Class M notes their targeted amortization amounts. The occurrence of any of these acceleration events would not by itself lead us to bring the outstanding rating to a level consistent with impairment, because such event would not necessarily be indicative of any economic distress. Furthermore, these acceleration events lack effective legal consequences other than changing payment priorities and interest rates, which are modeled in our analysis. Liquidation of the collateral would require 100% consent of any class of notes that would not be paid in full. Third-Party Review A third party firm conducted a review of certain characteristics of the mortgage assets on behalf of SHAP 2018-1 LLC. The review focused on data integrity, SHAP 2018-1 LLC insurance coverage verification, accuracy of appraisal recording, accuracy of occupancy status recording, borrower age documentation, identification of excessive corporate advances, documentation of servicer advances, and identification of tax liens. Also, broker price opinions (BPOs) were ordered for 198 properties in the pool. The TPR firm conducted an extensive data integrity review. Certain data tape fields, such as the MIP rate, the current UPB, current interest rate, and marketable title date were reviewed against MAM's servicing system. However, a significant number of data tape fields were reviewed against imaged copies of original documents of record, screen shots of HUD's HERMIT system, or HUD documents. Some key fields reviewed in this manner included the original note rate, the debenture rate, foreclosure first legal date, and the called due date. Certain of the TPR results were in line with recent inactive HECM transactions that we have rated including the results related to the accuracy of reported valuations, the presence of FHA insurance and the accuracy of reported disbursements. However, other TPR results were the weakest compared to other inactive HECM transactions such as the high rate of exceptions in data integrity for called due date, UPB at called due date, and foreclosure and bankruptcy fees advances above the allowable limit. CFMT 2019-HB1's TPR results showed a 36.7% initial-tape exception rate related to the called due date, 25.1% initial-tape exception rate related to the UPB at called due date and a 39.6% initial-tape exception rate related to foreclosure and bankruptcy fees advances above the allowable limit. In our analysis, we applied adjustments to account for the TPR results in certain areas. Reps & Warranties (R&W) The sponsor, SHAP 2018-1 LLC, (and ultimately the Responsible Parties who own the sponsor) is the loan-level R&W provider and is unrated. This risk is mitigated by the fact that a third-party due diligence firm conducted a review on the loans for evidence of FHA insurance. The sponsor represents that the mortgage loans are covered by FHA insurance that is in full force and effect. Among other considerations, the R&Ws address title, first lien position, enforceability of the lien, regulatory compliance, and the condition of the property. There is also a no fraud R&W (which also covers misrepresentation, material error or omission or gross negligence) covering the origination of the mortgage loans, determination of value of the mortgaged properties, and the sale and servicing of the mortgage loans. Although numerous R&Ws include knowledge qualifiers, there is a mitigating R&W claw-back provision, that is, even if the sponsor did not have actual knowledge of the breach, the sponsor is still required to remedy the breach in the same manner as if no knowledge qualifier had been made. Upon the identification of an R&W breach, the sponsor has to cure the breach. If the sponsor is unable to cure the breach, the sponsor must repurchase the loan within 90 days from receiving the notification. We believe the absence of an independent third party reviewer who can identify any breaches to the R&W makes the enforcement mechanism weak in this transaction. Also, the sponsor, in its good faith, is responsible for determining if a R&W breach materially and adversely affects the interests of the trust or the value the collateral. This creates the potential for a conflict of interest. The Responsible Parties will fund a repurchase of the related mortgage assets to the extent the sponsor is not able to satisfy such obligations. The obligations of the Responsible Parties to honor any commitments of the sponsor are several, not joint. In other words, the liability of each Responsible Party is in accordance with its respective ownership percentage in SHAP 2018-1 LLC. We believe that the wherewithal of the Responsible Parties is sufficient to support such obligations, if need be. When analyzing the transaction, we reviewed the transaction's exposure to large potential indemnification payments owed to transaction parties due to potential lawsuits. In particular, we assessed the risk that the acquisition trustee would be subject to lawsuits from investors for a failure to adequately enforce the R&Ws against the sponsor. We believe that CFMT 2019-HB1 is adequately protected against such risk in part because a third-party data integrity review was conducted on a significant random sample of the loans. Trustees The acquisition trustee for the CFMT 2019-HB1 transaction is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB. The paying agent and cash management functions will be performed by U.S. Bank National Association. U.S. Bank National Association will also serve as the claims payment agent and as such will be the HUD mortgagee of record for the mortgage assets in the pool. Methodology The methodologies used in these ratings were "Moody's Approach to Rating Securitizations Backed by Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loans" published in February 2019 and "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Our quantitative asset analysis is based on a loan-by-loan modeling of expected payout amounts and timing of payouts given the structure of FHA insurance and with various stresses applied to model parameters depending on the target rating level. However, the modeling assumptions are different for the portion of the pool that is in bankruptcy. FHA insurance claim types: Funds come into the transaction primarily through the sale of REO properties and through FHA insurance claim receipts. There are uncertainties related to the extent and timing of insurance proceeds received by the trust due to the mechanics of the FHA insurance. HECM mortgagees may suffer losses if a property is sold for less than its appraised value. The amount of insurance proceeds received from the FHA depends on whether a sales based claim (SBC) or appraisal based claim (ABC) is filed. SBCs are filed in cases where the property is successfully sold within the first six months after the servicer has acquired it. ABCs are filed six months after the servicer has obtained marketable title if the property has not yet been sold. For an SBC, HUD insurance will cover the difference between (i) the loan balance and (ii) the higher of the sales price and 95.0% of the latest appraisal, with the transaction bearing losses if the sales price is lower than 95.0% of the latest appraisal. For an ABC, HUD only covers the difference between the loan amount and 100% of the appraised value, so failure to sell the property at the appraised value results in loss. We expect ABCs to have higher levels of losses than SBCs. The fact that there is a delay in the sale of the property usually implies some adverse characteristics associated with the property. FHA insurance will not protect against losses to the extent that an ABC property is sold at a price lower than the appraisal value taken at the six month mark of REO. Additionally, ABCs do not cover the cost to sell properties (broker fees) while SBCs do cover these costs. For SBCs, broker fees are reimbursable up to 6.0% ordinarily. Our base case expectation is that properties will be sold for 13.5% less than their appraisal value for ABCs. To make this assumption, we considered industry data and the historical experience of MAM. We stressed this percentage at higher credit rating levels. In a Aaa scenario, we assumed that these ABC appraisal haircuts could reach up to 30.0%. In our asset analysis, we also assumed there would be some losses for SBCs, albeit lower amounts than for ABCs. Based on historical performance, in the base case scenario we assumed that SBCs would suffer 1.0% losses due to a failure to sell the property for an amount equal to or greater than 95.0% of the most recent appraisal. We stressed this percentage at higher credit rating levels. In a Aaa scenario, we assumed that SBC appraisal haircuts could reach up to 11.0% (i.e., 6.0% below 95.0%). Under our analytical approach, each loan is modeled to go through both the ABC and SBC process with a certain probability. Each loan will thus have both ABC and SBC sales disposition payments and associated insurance payments (four payments in total). All payments are then probability weighted and run through a modeled liability structure. We considered industry data and the historical experience of MAM in our analysis. For the base case scenario, we assumed that 85% of claims would be SBCs and the rest would be ABCs. We stressed this assumption and assumed higher ABC percentages for higher rating levels. At a Aaa rating level, we assumed that 85% of insurance claims would be submitted as ABCs. Liquidation process: Each asset is categorized into one of four categories: default, due and payable, foreclosure and REO. In our analysis, we assume loans that are in referred status to be either in the foreclosure or REO category. The loans are assumed to move through each of these stages until being sold out of REO. We assumed that loans would be in default status for six to nine months depending on the default reason. Due and payable status is expected to last six to 12 months depending on the default reason. REO disposition is assumed to take place in six months for SBCs and 12 months for ABCs. The timeline for foreclosure status is based on the state in which the related property is located. To arrive at the base case foreclosure timeline, we considered the FHA foreclosure diligence time frames (per HUD guidelines as of February 5, 2016). We stress state foreclosure timelines by a multiplicative factor for various rating levels (e.g., state foreclosure timelines are multiplied by 1.6x for our Aaa level rating stress). We also extended our assumed liquidation timelines for bankruptcy portion of the pool. To account for potential extension of timelines due to Chapter 13 bankrupt loans, we extended the foreclosure timeline by an additional 24 months in the base case scenario and scaled this extension up for higher rating levels. Debenture interest: The receipt of debenture interest is dependent upon performance of certain actions within certain timelines by the servicer. If these timeline and performance benchmarks are not met by the servicer, debenture interest is subject to curtailment. Our base case assumption is that 90.0% of debenture interest will be received by the trust. We stressed the amount of debenture interest that will be received at higher rating levels. We made an additional adjustment to the debenture interest that will be received by the trust because of the TPR findings. Our debenture interest assumptions reflect the requirement that MAM reimburse the trust for debenture interest curtailments due to servicing errors or failures to comply with HUD guidelines. However, the transaction documents do not specify a required time frame within which the servicer must reimburse the trust for debenture interest curtailments. As such, there may be a delay between when insurance payments are received and when debenture interest curtailments are reimbursed. Our debenture interest assumptions take this into consideration. Our assumption for recovered debenture interest is low compared to prior FASST and RMIT transactions due to the relatively high percentage of missed servicing milestone mortgage assets in the pool. Of note, the debenture rate is actually higher than the note rate in CFMT 2019-HB1 as majority of the pool comprises of ARM loans and it is currently at a lower rate compared to debenture rate that is set at origination. Additional model features: We incorporated certain additional considerations into our analysis, including the following: • In most cases, the most recent appraisal value was used as the property value in our analysis. However, for seasoned appraisals we applied a 15.0% haircut to account for potential home price depreciation between the time of the appraisal and the cut-off date. • Mortgage loans with borrowers that have significant equity in their homes are likely to be paid off by the borrowers or their heirs rather than complete the foreclosure process. We estimated which loans would be bought out of the trust by comparing each loan's appraisal value (post haircut) to its UPB. • We assumed that foreclosure costs will average $4,500 per loan, two thirds of which will be reimbursed by the FHA. We then applied a negative adjustment to this amount based on the TPR results. • We estimated monthly tax and insurance advances based on cumulative tax and insurance advances to date. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Up Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and faster property sales. Down Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower property sales. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1208467. The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Khakan Haider Analyst Structured Finance Group Moody's Investors Service, Inc. 250 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10007 U.S.A. JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376 Client Service: 1 212 553 1653 Sonny Weng Vice President - Senior Analyst Structured Finance Group JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376 Client Service: 1 212 553 1653 Releasing Office: Moody's Investors Service, Inc. 250 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10007 U.S.A. JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376 Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Sonny Weng

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



