Moody's assigns definitive ratings to inactive HECM RMBS issued by RMF Buyout Issuance Trust 2020-1

29 Jan 2020 New York, January 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to five classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by RMF Buyout Issuance Trust ("RBIT") 2020-1. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Ba3 (sf). The certificates are backed by a pool that includes 744 inactive home equity conversion mortgages (HECMs) and 74 real estate owned (REO) properties. The servicer for the deal is Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC ("RMF"). The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: RMF Buyout Issuance Trust 2020-1 Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. M1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf) Cl. M2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf) Cl. M3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf) Cl. M4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE The collateral backing RBIT 2020-1 consists of first-lien inactive HECMs covered by Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insurance secured by properties in the US along with Real-Estate Owned (REO) properties acquired through conversion of ownership of reverse mortgage loans that are covered by FHA insurance. The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to Ba3 (sf). The certificates are backed by a pool that includes 744 inactive home equity conversion mortgages (HECMs) and 74 real estate owned (REO) properties. The servicer for the deal is Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC ("RMF"). The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: RMF Buyout Issuance Trust 2020-1 Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf) Cl. M1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf) Cl. M2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf) Cl. M3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf) Cl. M4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE The collateral backing RBIT 2020-1 consists of first-lien inactive HECMs covered by Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insurance secured by properties in the US along with Real-Estate Owned (REO) properties acquired through conversion of ownership of reverse mortgage loans that are covered by FHA insurance. If a borrower or their estate fails to pay the amount due upon maturity or otherwise defaults, the sale of the property is used to recover the amount owed. The mortgage assets were acquired from Ginnie Mae sponsored HECM mortgage backed (HMBS) securitizations, from the collapse of previous private-label securitizations by an unrelated third-party sponsor or from a third party unaffiliated with the seller. All of the mortgage assets are covered by FHA insurance for the repayment of principal up to certain amounts. There are 818 mortgage assets with a balance of $175,730,590. The assets are in either default, due and payable, bankruptcy, foreclosure or REO status. Loans that are in default may cure or move to due and payable; due and payable loans may cure or move to foreclosure; and foreclosure loans may cure or move to REO. 26.8% of the assets are in default of which 1.5% (of the total assets) are in default due to non-occupancy and 25.3% (of the total assets) are in default due to delinquent taxes and insurance. 20.8% of the assets are due and payable, 2.2% are in bankruptcy status and 42.7% are in foreclosure. Finally, 7.7% of the assets are REO properties and were acquired through foreclosure or deed-in-lieu of foreclosure on the associated loan. This transaction has a relatively low percentage of REO properties when compared to RBIT 2019-1. All else equal, a higher percentage of REO properties suggests that a larger percentage of assets will be liquidated shortly after closing and therefore the weighted average life may be shorter. The initial weighted average loan-to-value-plus-insurance ratio is 53.0%, which is comparable to RBIT 2019-1. This implies that, all else equal, similar loans in this pool will have their insurance claims capped by the MCA. Also, the weighted average LTV ratio is 119.1% which is lower than 120.1% in RBIT 2019-1. There are 85 loans in this transaction, 9.2% of the asset balance, backed by properties in Puerto Rico. The concentration of Puerto Rico is much higher than RBIT 2019-1. Puerto Rico HECMs pose additional risk due to the poor state of the Puerto Rico economy, declining population, and bureaucratic foreclosure process. Furthermore, Puerto Rico is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria and the region has experienced over 500 earthquakes since late December 2019 . In August 2018, HUD extended the foreclosure moratorium in areas affected by Hurricane Maria for an additional month. The moratorium ended on September 15, 2018. Even though the moratorium has now been lifted, there are likely to be additional delays due to court related backlogs, additional foreclosure procedures for impacted properties, and difficulties in tracking down borrowers or their heirs. We applied additional stresses in our analysis to account for the risks posed by properties in Puerto Rico. However, we have not made any earthquake related adjustments because the damages are still unknown and the transaction will be covered under the property condition representation. Of note, On November 29, 2019, Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust (RMIT) which is the parent company of the seller and servicer, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by BNGL Parent, L.L.C., an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group Global II, L.P. The transaction is expected to close during 2020. The members of the management team of RMF and RMIT have entered into agreements with the acquirer that provide for such management team members to continue performing the same respective roles following the closing of the transaction. Therefore, we do not expect this transaction to materially affect RMF's ability to either service the assets or perform its obligations under the servicing agreement. On May 30, 2019, RMF received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice relating to allegations that RMF submitted noncompliant properties and property appraisals for reverse mortgage insurance by the FHA. There are 20 mortgage assets (which represents approximately 2.7% of total UPB of the pool) originated by RMF (or one of its approved partners) in this pool which are within the scope of the demand. We have not made any adjustments for these 20 mortgages because the allegations would not affect the validity of the FHA insurance for the affected mortgages. Per 12 U.S.C. § 1709(e), the statutory incontestability clause prevents HUD from asserting origination errors against a subsequent holder of the loan, except for such holder's own fraud or misrepresentation. At the closing of the securitization, RMF will transfer the mortgage to the acquisition trust and the acquisition trustee on behalf of the acquisition trust would be the subsequent holder of the loans. Any monetary damages associated with the allegations would be paid by RMF (or its affiliates) and would not be passed on to the noteholders. There is a strong mechanism to ensure continuous advancing for the assets in the pool along with a clear and efficient process for choosing a successor servicer that protects the noteholders if this alleged violation adversely affects RMF's ability to perform its obligations under the sale and servicing agreement. Servicing RMF will be the named servicer for the portfolio under the sale and servicing agreement. RMF has the necessary processes, staff, technology and overall infrastructure in place to effectively oversee the servicing of this transaction. RMF will use Compu-Link Corporation, d/b/a Celink ("Celink") as subservicer to service the mortgage assets. Based on an operational review of RMF, it has adequate sub-servicing monitoring processes, a seasoned servicing oversight team and direct system access to the sub-servicers' core systems. In addition, a third party will review RMF's monthly servicing reports on a quarterly basis to ensure data accuracy throughout the life of the transaction. Similar to the prior two RBIT transactions, a firm of independent accountants or a due-diligence review firm (the verification agent) will perform quarterly procedures with respect to the monthly servicing reports delivered by the servicer to the trustee. These procedures will include comparison of the underlying records relating to the subservicer's servicing of the loans and determination of the mathematical accuracy of calculations of loan balances stated in the monthly servicing reports delivered to the trustee. Any material exceptions identified as a result of the procedures will be described in the verification agent's report. To the extent the verification agent identifies errors in the monthly servicing reports, the servicer will be obligated to correct them. Of note, unlike prior RBIT transactions, the servicer will also reimburse the trust for curtailments resulting from a failure of a prior servicer to comply with the HUD HECM guidelines. Transaction Structure The securitization has a sequential liability structure amongst six classes of notes with structural subordination. All funds collected, prior to an acceleration event, are used to make interest payments to the notes, then principal payments to the Class A notes, then to a redemption account until the amount on deposit in the redemption account is sufficient to cover future principal and interest payments for the subordinate notes up to their expected final payment dates. The subordinate notes will not receive principal until the beginning of their respective target amortization periods (in the absence of an acceleration event). The notes benefit from structural subordination as credit enhancement, and an interest reserve account funded with cash received from the initial purchasers of the notes for liquidity and credit enhancement. The transaction is callable on or after six months with a 1.0% premium and on or after 12 months without a premium. The mandatory call date for the Class A notes is in March 2022. For the Class M1 notes, the expected final payment date is in June 2022. For the Class M2 notes, the expected final payment date is in August 2022. For the Class M3 notes, the expected final payment date is in October 2022. For the Class M4 notes, the expected final payment date is in December 2022. Finally, for the Class M5 notes, the expected final payment date is in February 2023. For each of the subordinate notes, there are target amortization periods that conclude on the respective expected final payment dates. The legal final maturity of the transaction is 10 years. Available funds to the transaction are expected to primarily come from the liquidation of REO properties and receipt of FHA insurance claims. These funds will be received with irregular timing. In the event that there are insufficient funds to pay interest in a given period, the interest reserve account may be utilized. Additionally, any shortfall in interest will be classified as an available funds cap shortfall. These available funds cap carryover amounts will have priority of payments in the waterfall and will also accrue interest at the respective note rate. Certain aspects of the waterfall are dependent upon RMF remaining as servicer. Servicing fees and servicer related reimbursements are subordinated to interest and principal payments while RMF is servicer. However, servicing advances will instead have priority over interest and principal payments in the event that RMF defaults and a new servicer is appointed. The transaction provides a strong mechanism to ensure continuous advancing for the assets in the pool. Specifically, if the servicer fails to advance and such failure is not remedied for a period of 15 days, the sub-servicer can fund their advances from collections and from an interim advancing reserve account. Given the significant amount of advancing required to service inactive HECMs with tax delinquencies, this provision helps to minimize operational disruption in the event RMF encounters financial difficulties. In addition, the transaction establishes a clear and efficient process for choosing a successor servicer following the removal of the servicer. Specifically, the servicer will provide a list of eligible successor servicers to the indenture trustee on a semiannual basis and if the controlling noteholders have directed the indenture trustee to terminate the servicer, a successor servicer will be selected based on a voting process that does not require a supermajority of the senior noteholders to actively consent. Third-Party Review A third party firm conducted a review of certain characteristics of the mortgage assets on behalf of RMF. The review focused on data integrity, FHA insurance coverage verification, accuracy of appraisal recording, accuracy of occupancy status recording, borrower age documentation, identification of excessive corporate advances, documentation of servicer advances, and identification of tax liens with first priority in Texas. Also, broker price opinions (BPOs) were ordered for 204 properties in the pool. The third party review (TPR) firm conducted an extensive data integrity review. Certain data tape fields, such as the mortgage insurance premium (MIP) rate, the current UPB, current interest rate, and marketable title date were reviewed against RMF's servicing system. Additionally, a significant number of data tape fields were reviewed against imaged copies of original documents of record, screen shots of HUD's HERMIT system, or HUD documents. Some key fields reviewed in this manner included the original note rate, the debenture rate, foreclosure first legal date, and the called due date. The TPR results are stronger than RBIT 2019-1. There are no data exceptions, fewer categories with exceptions and the number of exceptions found are also lower in most of the categories. For example, RBIT 2020-1's TPR results showed a 1.7% initial-tape exception rate related to the taxes and insurance disbursement compared to 10.7% in RBIT 2019-1. Similarly, there is 4.9% initial-tape exception rate related to borrower age documentation compared to 12.5% in RBIT 2019-1. In our analysis, we applied adjustments to account for the TPR results in certain areas. Reps & Warranties (R&W) RMF is the loan-level R&W provider and is not rated. This relatively weak financial profile is mitigated by the fact that RMF will subordinate its servicing advances, servicing fees, and MIP payments in the transaction and thus has significant alignment of interests. Another factor mitigating the risks associated with a financially weak R&W provider is that a third-party due diligence firm conducted a review on the loans for evidence of FHA insurance. RMF represents that the mortgage loans are covered by FHA insurance that is in full force and effect. RMF provides further R&Ws including those for title, first lien position, enforceability of the lien, and the condition of the property. Although RMF provides a no fraud R&W covering the origination of the mortgage loans, determination of value of the mortgaged properties, and the sale and servicing of the mortgage loans, the no fraud R&W is made only as to the initial mortgage loans. Aside from the no fraud R&W, RMF does not provide any other R&W in connection with the origination of the mortgage loans, including whether the mortgage loans were originated in compliance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Although certain representations are knowledge qualified, the transaction documents contain language specifying that if a representation would have been breached if not for the knowledge qualifier then RMF will be obligated to remedy the breach in the same manner as if no knowledge qualifier had been made. Upon the identification of an R&W breach, RMF has to cure the breach. If RMF is unable to cure the breach, RMF must repurchase the loan within 90 days from receiving the notification. We believe the absence of an independent third party reviewer who can identify any breaches to the R&W makes the enforcement mechanism weak in this transaction. Also, RMF, in its good faith, is responsible for determining if a R&W breach materially and adversely affects the interests of the trust or the value the collateral. This creates the potential for a conflict of interest. When analyzing the transaction, we reviewed the transaction's exposure to large potential indemnification payments owed to transaction parties due to potential lawsuits. In particular, we assessed the risk that the acquisition trustee would be subject to lawsuits from investors for a failure to adequately enforce the R&Ws against the seller. We believe that RBIT 2020-1 is adequately protected against such risk in part because a third-party data integrity review was conducted on a significant random sample of the loans. In addition, the third-party due diligence firm verified that all of the loans in the pool are covered by FHA insurance. Trustee & Master Servicer The acquisition and owner trustee for the RBIT 2020-1 transaction is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB. The paying agent and cash management functions will be performed by U.S. Bank National Association. U.S. Bank National Association will also serve as the claims payment agent and as such will be the HUD mortgagee of record for the mortgage assets in the pool. Methodology The methodologies used in these ratings were "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in January 2020 and "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Our quantitative asset analysis is based on a loan-by-loan modeling of expected payout amounts given the structure of FHA insurance and with various stresses applied to model parameters depending on the target rating level. FHA insurance claim types: funds come into the transaction primarily through the sale of REO properties and through FHA insurance claim receipts. There are uncertainties related to the extent and timing of insurance proceeds received by the trust due to the mechanics of the FHA insurance. HECM mortgagees may suffer losses if a property is sold for less than 95% of its appraised value. The amount of insurance proceeds received from the FHA depends on whether a sales based claim (SBC) or appraisal based claim (ABC) is filed. SBCs are filed in cases where the property is successfully sold within the first six months after the servicer has acquired marketable title to the property. ABCs are filed six months after the servicer has obtained marketable title if the property has not yet been sold. For an SBC, HUD insurance will cover the difference between (i) the loan balance and (ii) the higher of the sales price and 95.0% of the latest appraisal, with the transaction on the hook for losses if the sales price is lower than 95.0% of the latest appraisal. For an ABC, HUD only covers the difference between the loan amount and 100% of appraised value, so failure to sell the property at the appraised value results in loss. We expect ABCs to have higher levels of losses than SBCs. The fact that there is a delay in the sale of the property usually implies some adverse characteristics associated with the property. FHA insurance will not protect against losses to the extent that an ABC property is sold at a price lower than the appraisal value taken at the six month mark of REO. Additionally, ABCs do not cover the cost to sell properties (broker fees) while SBCs do cover these costs. For SBCs, broker fees are reimbursable up to 6.0% ordinarily. Our base case expectation is that properties will be sold for 13.5% less than their appraisal value for ABCs. To make this assumption, we considered industry data and the historical experience of RMF. We stressed this percentage at higher credit rating levels. At a Aaa rating level, we assumed that ABC appraisal haircuts could reach up to 30.0%. In our asset analysis, we also assumed there would be some losses for SBCs, albeit lower amounts than for ABCs. Based on historical performance, in the base case scenario we assumed that SBCs would suffer 1.0% losses due to a failure to sell the property for an amount equal to or greater than 95.0% of the most recent appraisal. We stressed this percentage at higher credit rating levels. At a Aaa rating level, we assumed that SBC appraisal haircuts could reach up to 11.0% (i.e., 6.0% below 95.0%). Under our analytical approach, each loan is modeled to go through both the ABC and SBC process with a certain probability. Each loan will thus have both of the sales disposition payments and associated insurance payments (four payments in total). All payments are then probability weighted and run through a modeled liability structure. For the base case scenario we assumed that 85% of claims would be SBCs and the rest would be ABCs. We stressed this assumption and assumed higher ABC percentages for higher rating levels. At a Aaa rating level, we assumed that 85% of insurance claims would be submitted as ABCs. Liquidation process: each mortgage asset is categorized into one of four categories: default, due and payable, foreclosure and REO. In our analysis, we assume loans that are in referred status to be either in foreclosure or REO category. The loans are assumed to move through each of these stages until being sold out of REO. We assumed that loans would be in default status for six months. Due and payable status is expected to last six to 12 months depending on the default reason. Foreclosure status is based on the state in which that the related property is located and is further stressed at higher rating levels. The base case foreclosure timeline is based on FHA timeline guidance. REO disposition is assumed to take place in six months with respect to SBCs and 12 months with respect to ABCs. Debenture interest: the receipt of debenture interest is dependent upon performance of certain actions within certain timelines by the servicer. If these timeline and performance benchmarks are not met by the servicer, debenture interest is subject to curtailment. Our base case assumption is that 90.0% of debenture interest will be received by the trust. We stressed the amount of debenture interest that will be received at higher rating levels. Our debenture interest assumptions reflect the requirement that RMF (not rated) reimburse the trust for debenture interest curtailments due to servicing errors or failures to comply with HUD guidelines. Additional model features: we incorporated certain additional considerations into our analysis, including the following: • In most cases, the most recent appraisal value was used as the property value in our analysis. However, for seasoned appraisals we applied a 15.0% haircut to account for potential home price depreciation between the time of the appraisal and the cut-off date. • Mortgage loans with borrowers that have significant equity in their homes are likely to be paid off by the borrowers or their heirs rather than complete the foreclosure process. We estimated which loans would be bought out of the trust by comparing each loans' appraisal value (post haircut) to its UPB. • We assumed that foreclosure costs will average $4,500 per loan, two thirds of which will be reimbursed by the FHA. We then applied a negative adjustment to this amount based on the TPR results. • We estimated monthly tax and insurance advances based on cumulative tax and insurance advances to date. We ran additional stress scenarios that were designed to mimic expected cash flows in the case where RMF is no longer the servicer. We assume the following in the situation where RMF is no longer the servicer: • Servicing advances and servicing fees: While RMF subordinates their recoupment of servicing advances, servicing fees, and MIP payments, a replacement servicer will not subordinate these amounts. • RMF indemnifies the trust for lost debenture interest due to servicing errors or failure to comply with HUD guidelines. In the event of a bankruptcy, RMF will not have the financial capacity to do so. • A replacement servicer may require an additional fee and thus we assume a 25 bps strip will take effect if the servicer is replaced. • One third of foreclosure costs will be removed from sales proceeds to reimburse a replacement servicer (one third of foreclosure costs are not reimbursable under FHA insurance). This is typically on the order of $1,500 per loan. Furthermore, to account for risks posed by Puerto Rican loans, we considered the following for loans backed by properties located in Puerto Rico: • To account for delays in the foreclosure process in Puerto Rico due to the hurricanes, we assumed extended foreclosure timelines across rating levels and assumed five years as our Aaa foreclosure timeline. • We assumed that all insurance claims will be submitted as ABCs. In addition, we assumed that properties will sell for significantly lower than their appraised values. We also applied a small adjustment in our analysis to account for the risks associated with certain damaged properties that are located in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence or Hurricane Michael. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Up Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and faster property sales. Down Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower property sales. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1212270. In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Chinmay Kulkarni

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Padma Rajagopal

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

