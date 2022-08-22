Moody's assigns definitive ratings to new ABS Notes issued by SuperDrive Investments (RF) Limited

ZAR 1,019 million ABS Notes newly rated, relating to a portfolio of South African auto receivables

London, August 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following ratings to Notes issued by SuperDrive Investments (RF) Limited ("SuperDrive"):

....ZAR 418M Class A16 Notes due August 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf) / Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 601M Class A17 Notes due August 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf) / Aaa.za (sf)

Moody's has affirmed the ratings of the following outstanding Notes:

....ZAR 1,099M Class A13 Notes due August 2028, Affirmed Baa1 (sf) / Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2021 Affirmed Baa1 (sf) / Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 750M Class A14 Notes due August 2030, Affirmed Baa1 (sf) / Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf) / Assigned Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 750M Class A15 Notes due August 2030, Affirmed Baa1 (sf) / Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf) / Assigned Aaa.za (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings assignment reflects the transaction's structure as a revolving cash securitisation of instalment sale agreements entered into for the purpose of financing vehicles to obligors in South Africa by BMW Financial Services (South Africa) Proprietary Limited (NR) ("BMW Financial Services"), which is ultimately owned by Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (A2/P-1) ("BMW"). This new issuance will follow the initial issuance from SuperDrive in September 2011 and seven subsequent issuances, the latest in August 2021. The newly issued Class A16 and A17 Notes refinance the Class A12 Notes.

The originator acts as the servicer of the portfolio. The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (Ba2/NP Bank Deposits; Ba1(cr)/NP(cr)) has been appointed as back-up servicer of the transaction.

The currently securitised portfolio consists of instalment sale agreements mainly originated through BMW and MINI dealerships. These agreements finance new cars (50.5%) and used cars (49.5%) to private individuals and self-employed individuals. As of the 01 August 2022 the portfolio consists of 13,485 contracts with a weighted average seasoning of approx. 33 months and a total balance of approximately ZAR 4,491 million (amount which also includes non-performing assets). Subordination is provided to all Class A Notes through additional portfolio financed by a subordinated loan. The minimum subordination requirement under the outstanding Class A Notes is 20%.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from a granular portfolio on which more than 20 years of historical data was provided. Further strengths of the transaction include the appointment of a back-up servicer at close, an independent cash manager and a reserve fund.

Moody's notes that the transaction may be negatively impacted by: (i) an unrated originator and servicer; (ii) the commingling risk exposure, as there is a monthly sweep for the funds from the servicer collection account to the issuer account; (iii) a high proportion of contracts which includes a balloon payment; (iv) revolving period, with a possibility of loans with RV risk being added to the pool; (v) the ability for BMW Financial Services to repurchase non-performing loans at fair market value, partially mitigated by the requirement for the external auditors to confirm the valuation; and (vi) the South African economy where downside risks remain.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on: (i) historical performance data; (ii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, the reserve fund and excess spread; (iii) the pro-rata and pari passu amortization of the Class A Notes in case of an early amortization of the transaction; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction by the combined waterfall and the reserve fund; (v) the revolving nature of the program; and (vi) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 7.5%, expected recoveries of 45% and Baa1 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 16.5% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio default distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future default scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 7.5% are higher than the EMEA Auto Loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high balloon loan component of the portfolio.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 45% are in line with the EMEA Auto Loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 16.5% is higher than the EMEA Auto Loan average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA auto loan market. The PCE level of 16.5% results in implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 88.46% given the local currency country ceiling for South Africa of Baa1.

The transaction is also exposed to potentially higher losses in a stressed environment due to Residual Value ("RV") risk, stemming from the aforementioned loans with RV guarantee. If an obligor decides to return the vehicle to BMW at the contractual end of such loan, and the originator does not meet its obligation to repurchase such receivable, the issuer is exposed to the RV risk of the vehicles. RV losses are additional to the cumulative mean default and recovery assumptions outlined above. Moody's assumes a Baa1 haircut for the RV exposure in the portfolio of 42.0% for the Class A Notes. Under the RV guarantee provided by BMW Financial Services the originator is obliged to repurchase the receivables relating to returned vehicles upon maturity of the agreements at price that equals the contractual RV of the vehicles. The residual value risk is fully mitigated given the high rating of the parent company of BMW Financial Services compared to the maximum achievable rating of the Class A Notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The maximum achievable ratings of the transaction are currently limited by the local currency country ceiling of South Africa.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the Class A Notes ratings include a deterioration of the local currency country ceiling of South Africa, a decline in the overall performance of the pool or a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator's ultimate parent, BMW.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Radostina Kumchev

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

