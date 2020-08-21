Moody's assigns definitive ratings to new tranches issued by The Thekwini Fund 16 (RF) Limited transaction

London, 21 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned definitive short-term credit ratings and definitive long-term credit ratings to the Notes issued by The Thekwini Fund 16 (RF) Limited as detailed below:

....ZAR 322M Class Omega 2 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2021, Definitive Rating Assigned P-3 (sf) / P-1.za (sf)

....ZAR 695M Class A4 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf) / Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 361M Class A5 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf) / Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 45M Class B2 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba1 (sf) / Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 33M Class C2 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf) / A3.za (sf)

Moody's has affirmed the ratings of the following outstanding Notes:

....ZAR 464M Class A1 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054, Affirmed A3 (sf) / Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf) / Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 1,002M Class A2 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054, Affirmed A3 (sf) / Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf) / Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 124M Class A3 Secured Fixed Rate Notes due August 2054, Affirmed A3 (sf) / Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf) / Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 52M Class C Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054, Affirmed Ba3 (sf) / A3.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Affirmed Ba3 (sf) / A3.za (sf)

Moody's has downgraded and affirmed the ratings of the following outstanding Notes:

....ZAR 70M Class B Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) / Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf) / Aaa.za (sf)

Moody's did not assign definitive ratings to the ZAR 44M Class D2 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054 and the ZAR 80M Start-Up Loan.

This is a static transaction backed by home loans originated by SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd ("SAHL"; not rated). The assets supporting the Notes, which amount to around ZAR 3,203.45 million, consist of South African prime residential home loans extended to individuals and are backed by first economic lien mortgages on residential properties located in South Africa.

This is the first tap issuance following the transaction's original closing date in August 2019. The proceeds from the newly issued notes were used to buy ZAR 1,478.45 million of additional loans originated by SAHL mostly between 2019 and 2020.

The portfolio is serviced by SAHL, who also acts as cash manager. The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited ("SBSA"; Baa3 / P-3, Baa3(cr) / P-3(cr)) was appointed at closing as the back-up servicer/administrator. SBSA is contractually bound to step in as servicer and administrator upon a servicer event of default by SAHL. In case of a servicer event of default immediately before any payment date, SBSA will be paying interest on the Notes and items senior thereto based on estimates.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the Notes are based on the analysis of the characteristics of the combined underlying pool following the tap issuance, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural integrity of the transaction.

The expected portfolio loss of 2.75% of the portfolio balance at the time of the tap issuance and the MILAN required Credit Enhancement "MILAN CE" of 10.0% served as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which at 2.75% is in line with an average South African RMBS transaction, are: (i) 20 years of vintage data from the originator's book covering the period 1999 to 2020 for the low-LTV loans and for the payroll deduction loans, which show a cumulative default rate of around 8%; (ii) the current performance of the portfolio before the addition of the new loans which at the time of the last August payment date had respectively 2.25% and 0.50% of loans in arrears for more than 30 days and 90 days; (iii) the proportion of loans that had, at some point in time, benefited from payment holidays, which at the end of July totaled 13.5% of the current outstanding pool before the addition of the new loans, only 3% of the current outstanding pool (excluding loans added as part of the tap issuance) are still under an active payment holiday; (iv) the new combined pool weighted-average (WA) Loan to Value (LTV) of 68.13%, (v) the exclusion of high LTV loans and loans in payment holiday from the portfolio to be added as part of this tap issuance (vi) the current and future macroeconomic environment in South Africa; and (vii) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.

The key drivers for the MILAN CE, which at 10.0% is in line with an average South African RMBS transaction, are: (i) the current WA LTV of around 68.3%; (ii) the possibility for redraws, further advances and further loans subject to portfolio covenants; (iii) non-owner occupied, self-employed and top 20 borrowers accounting for 10.36%, 9.96% and 2.22% of the definitive portfolio respectively; (iv) 32.74% of the pool are loans disbursed to the borrowers who are civil servants that have their scheduled instalments collected by way of payroll deduction (historical performance data suggests that these borrowers are less likely to experience default); and (v) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in South African economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Repayment of Class Omega 2 Notes by Final Legal Maturity: The Class Omega 2 Notes have a final legal maturity date of twelve months after closing and will be redeemed in accordance with a minimum scheduled amortization profile. In case principal collections from the pool are insufficient to meet the minimum scheduled repayments, excess spread, the reserve fund and the liquidity facility are available to repay principal on the Class Omega 2 Notes pursuant to the scheduled amortization profile. Moody's has considered stressed scenarios with low prepayment rates, high default rates and the absence of liquidity facility in order to assign the definitive short-term rating to this Note.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: The portfolio comprises floating rate loans linked to 3-month JIBAR that reset on the same day of the 3-month JIBAR payable under the Notes. Therefore, there is no basis risk between the interest rate on the loans and the interest rate on the Notes. The A3 notes are fixed rate Notes and the Issuer has entered into an interest rate swap in order to hedge the fixed-floating rate risk. Under the swap, the Issuer receives a fixed rate and pays a floating rate of JIBAR plus a spread. The notional is equal to the outstanding amount of A3 Notes. Moody's applied a haircut to the portfolio yield to account for spread compression due to the earlier amortization of loans with higher interest rate.

The transaction does not envisage a revolving period. However, the Issuer is obliged to fund redraws, subject to certain conditions, and, at its discretion, can fund further advances and further loans until the payment date falling in August 2024. There are global portfolio limits which, to some extent, constrain the changes in portfolio composition due to redraws, further advances and further loans.

Transaction structure: The transaction benefits from an amortising reserve fund equal to 4.0% of the Notes balance at the time of the most recent tap issuance, an equivalent of around ZAR 130.4 million. The current outstanding reserve fund was increased at the time of the tap issuance using the proceeds from the increased subordinated loan from SAHL and from the proceeds of the newly issued Notes. The reserve fund can be used to pay interest on the Class Omega to Class C Notes. The Reserve Fund can also be used to pay scheduled principal on the Class Omega Notes until August 2021. After August 2024 the reserve fund will start to amortize to an amount no less than 4.0% of the outstanding balance of the pool, with a floor equal to 0.15% of the initial pool balance. The reserve fund can act as credit support and cover PDL at final legal maturity of the Notes, or any prior date after the assets of the issuer have been exhausted. .

SBSA (Baa3 / P-3, Baa3(cr) / P-3(cr)) provides a liquidity facility sized at 4.5% of the Notes balance at the time of the tap issuance and decreasing to 3% of the Notes balance from time to time once the Class Omega 2 Notes are fully repaid and the Top-Up Issue Period has expired. The liquidity facility will be available: (i) to cover shortfalls on senior fees and interest payments on the Class Omega 2 to C Notes; (ii) to fund redraws, further loans and further advances; and (iii) to repay the Class Omega 2 Notes principal in case proceeds from the pool are not sufficient.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include significantly better than expected performance of the pool, together with an increase in the credit enhancement of the Notes. However, the upgrade potential is limited as there is a degree of linkage between the rating of the Notes and that of sovereign. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include significantly higher losses compared with our expectations at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. Lower than expected CPR or higher than expected further advances or redraws might lead to a downgrade of the Class Omega Notes short-term rating.Counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Additionally, an increase in South Africa sovereign risk or unforeseen regulatory and legal changes may also result in the downgrade of the ratings.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

