Moody's assigns definitive ratings to notes and credit protection deed tranches of the synthetic auto securitisation Motor Securities 2018-1 Designated Activity Company

Approximately GBP 750.0 million UK Auto ABS collateral
London, 12 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive
ratings to two notes issued by Motor Securities 2018-1 Designated
Activity Company ("Motor 2018-1"):
....GBP18.75M Class C Portfolio Credit
Linked Notes due October 2026, Assigned A2 (sf)
....GBP30.0M Class D1 Portfolio Credit
Linked Notes due October 2026, Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any rating to the GBP 660.0M Class A Portfolio
Credit Linked Notes, GBP 22.5M Class B Portfolio Credit Linked
Notes, GBP 11.25M Class D2 Portfolio Credit Linked Notes
and GBP 7.5M Class E Portfolio Credit Linked Notes.
Moody's has also assigned the following definitive Credit Default Swap
ratings to the tranches of the credit protection deeds (CPD) between Santander
UK plc and Santander Consumer (UK) plc, as protection buyers,
and Motor 2018-1, as protection seller:
....GBP660.0M Tranche A CPD,
Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP22.5M Tranche B CPD, Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....GBP18.75M Tranche C CPD,
Assigned A2 (sf)
....GBP30.0M Tranche D1 CPD,
Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any rating to the GBP 11.25M Tranche D2
and GBP 7.5M Tranche E of the CPDs.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Motor 2018-1 is a synthetic securitisation of a static pool of
UK auto loans originated by Santander Consumer (UK) plc ("SC UK").
Santander UK plc ("Santander UK") and SC UK entered into two
credit protection deeds (CPDs) with the Motor 2018-1 to protect
them against credit losses stemming from a reference portfolio of UK auto
loans.
The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
The notes will cover all payments the issuer has to make under the CPDs
to cover portfolio losses, which result in the adjustment of the
notes' outstanding balance in a reverse sequential order.
The notes' interest will be covered by payments of the credit protection
buyers to the issuer in its role as credit protection seller.
The proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be deposited respectively
in the senior cash deposit account and in the junior cash deposit account,
both of them in the name of the issuer and held at the issuer deposit
bank Santander UK plc (Aa3/P-1). The remaining issuer accounts
are held at Citibank, N.A., London Branch (Aa3
Senior Unsecured, Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). For the notes'
ratings we have considered the linkage to these counterparties in the
transaction.
The reference portfolio of loans amounts to approximately GBP 750.0
million as of November 2019 pool cut-off date. The portfolio
consists of 79,293 auto receivables (conditional sales agreements)
with a weighted average seasoning of 10.7 months distributed through
dealers and brokers to private individuals to finance the purchase of
new (16.6%) and used (83.4%) cars.
91.2% of the contracts have equal instalments during the
life of the contract and 8.8% have in addition a larger
balloon payment at maturity. On average, the balloon instalment
portion accounts for 47.4% of the contract value.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.25%,
expected recoveries of 40% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 12.0%. The expected defaults and recoveries
capture our expectations of portfolio performance considering the current
economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the
portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario.
Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate
its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability
with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate
Auto ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 3.25% are lower than the
EMEA Auto ABS weighted average and are based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical
performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the origination
channel.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 40.0% is higher than the
EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance
of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
The PCE of 12.0% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average
and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven
by: (i) historical data variability, (ii) the relative ranking
to originator peers in the EMEA market and (iii) certain portfolio characteristics
like the weighted average current loan-to-value (68.6%).
The PCE level of 12.0% results in an implied coefficient
of variation ("CoV") of 51.3%.
AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:
The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation
which will have credit implications for auto finance portfolios.
Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes
in government policy will result in some segments experiencing greater
volatility in the level of recoveries compared to that seen historically.
For example Diesel engines have declined in popularity and older engine
types face restrictions in certain metropolitan areas and although Alternative
Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) are rising in popularity, their future price
trends also face uncertainty as technology, battery costs and government
incentives continue to evolve. Additional scenario analysis has
been factored into our rating assumptions for these segments.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was ' Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS ', published
in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of the notes.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the CPD tranches include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
a change of the CPD tranche attachment points due to portfolio amortisation.
Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings of the notes include
a decline in the overall performance of the pool, increased rates
of voluntary terminations, worse than expected vehicle sale realisation
values, or a significant deterioration of the credit profile of
the originator, servicer or issuer account bank.
Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings of the CPD tranches
include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, increased
rates of voluntary terminations, worse than expected vehicle sale
realisation values, or a significant deterioration of the credit
profile of the originator or servicer.
