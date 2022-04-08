Moody's assigns definitive ratings to notes issued by Cassia 2022-1 S.R.L.

Approximately EUR235.5 million of CMBS rated

London, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive ratings to the three classes of notes issued by Cassia 2022-1 S.R.L. (the "Issuer").

....EUR153.4M Class A Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2034, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR34.8M Class B Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2034, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

....EUR47.3M Class C Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2034, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Moody's previously assigned a provisional rating to Class D Notes of (P) B3(sf), described in the prior press release, dated 18 March 2022. Subsequent to the release of the provisional ratings for this transaction, the structure was modified. Based on the current structure, which no longer includes Class D Notes, Moody's has withdrawn its provisional rating for that class.

Cassia 2022-1 S.R.L. is a commercial mortgage backed securitization backed by two uncrossed floating rate loans known as Thunder II and Jupiter. The two loans are collateralized by mortgages on 42 logistics properties in Italy. The sponsor for each of the borrowers is Blackstone Real Estate Partners L.P. (Blackstone). Blackstone will use the proceeds from this transaction to finance the acquisition of the two portfolios.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is based on: (i) Moody's assessment of the real estate quality and characteristics of the collateral; (ii) analysis of the loan terms; and (iii) the expected legal and structural features of the transaction.

The ratings of the notes in this transaction are constrained at four notches above the current Italian government bond rating of Baa3 with a Stable outlook.

The key parameters in Moody's analysis are the default probability of the securitised loans (both during the term and at maturity) as well as Moody's value assessment of the collateral. Moody's derives from these parameters a loss expectation for the securitised loans. Moody's default risk assumptions are medium/high for Thunder II and medium for Jupiter.

The key strengths of the transaction include: (i) the good quality collateral with a weighted average Moody's Property Grade of 2.0; (ii) diverse rental income across 49 unique tenants; (iii) the strong track records of Logicor and Mileway in managing this property type; and (iv) the positive impact of coronavirus which has accelerated e-commerce trends on logistics assets.

Challenges in the transaction include: (i) the transaction's exposure to Italy (Baa3/stable); (ii) the additional leverage from permitted mezzanine debt; and (iii) pro rata allocation of proceeds.

The Moody's weighted average LTV of the two securitised loans at origination is 78.2%, comprising of Thunder II at 80.4% and Jupiter at 73.2%. Moody's has applied a property grade of 2.0 for each of these portfolios (on a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being the best).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264385. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) an increase in the property values backing the underlying loans; or (ii) a decrease in the default probability driven by improving loan performance or decrease in refinancing risk.

Main factors or circumstances that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loan; (ii) an increase in the default probability of the loan; or (iii) a downgrade of the current Italian government bond rating.

For further details, please refer to the new issue report available in due course.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1322847.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

