Moody's assigns definitive ratings to notes issued by Vita Scientia 2022-1 DAC

EUR 185.3 million of CMBS rated

London, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following ratings to the debt issuance of Vita Scientia 2022-1 DAC (the "Issuer"):

....EUR103.8M Class A Commercial Mortgage Backed Notes due 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR20.1M Class B Commercial Mortgage Backed Notes due 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR23.7M Class C Commercial Mortgage Backed Notes due 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

....EUR37.7M Class D Commercial Mortgage Backed Notes due 2033, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned provisional ratings to the Class X1 Certificates, the Class X2 Certificates, or the Issuer Loan.

Vita Scientia 2022-1 DAC is a true sale transaction backed by a EUR188.8 million senior loan. The issuer will use the notes proceeds to partly fund the liquidity reserve and to acquire the senior loan granted by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE to the borrower to refinance the acquisition of eight life science properties, six in the Netherlands and two in Germany. Outside the securitization there will be a EUR76.2 million mezzanine loan that is contractually and structurally subordinated to the senior loan and secured by a second lien on the properties.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is based on: (i) Moody's assessment of the real estate quality and characteristics of the collateral; (ii) analysis of the loan terms; and (iii) the expected legal and structural features of the transaction.

The key parameters in Moody's analysis are the default probability of the securitised loan (both during the term and at maturity) as well as Moody's value assessment of the collateral. Moody's derives from these parameters a loss expectation for the securitised loan. Moody's total default risk assumption is medium for the loan.

The key strengths of the transaction include: (i) good quality properties with a Moody's property grade of 1.5; (ii) diversified tenant base; (iii) low default risk during the term; (iv) favourable market fundamentals for the life-sciences sector; and (v) a strong sponsor, TPG Real Estate III Management, LLC, a global real estate investment manager.

Challenges in the transaction include: (i) the EUR76.2 million mezzanine facility increases the overall leverage and combined with the lack of amortization result in a medium default risk at refinancing; (ii) no financial default covenants prior to a permitted change of control; (iii) principal proceeds from property sales are allocated fully pro rata to the notes, which provides for a lower cushion against increased concentration risk following prepayments due to asset sales.

The Moody's Value is EUR277.7M or 21.5% lower than the underwriter's value. The main driver for the variance is the higher cap rate used to derive Moody's value. The Moody's LTV ratio for the securitised loan is 68.0%, increasing to 81.7% including the mezzanine loan. Moody's property grade of 1.5 (on a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being the best) for the underlying portfolio reflects a good quality collateral pool.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264385. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) an increase in the property values backing the underlying loan; or (ii) a decrease in the default probability driven by improving loan performance or decrease in refinancing risk.

Main factors or circumstances that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loan; (ii) an increase in the default probability of the loan driven by deteriorating loan performance or increase in refinancing risk.

