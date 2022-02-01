Moody's assigns definitive ratings to one class of FHMS WI-K140

$500.0 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive ratings to one class
of securities (the "WI Class"), issued by FHMS WI-K140 Trust,
Multifamily WI Certificates, Series WI-K140 (the "WI Trust"):
Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The one definitive rated WI Class is collateralized by cash received from
the sale of the securities issued by the FHMS WI-K140 Trust and
a Forward Contract (as defined in the Offering Circular Supplement) for
the sale of the A-2 class of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through
Certificates (SPCs) in an upcoming K-Deal® transaction (each,
an "SPC Class"). The SPC Classes expected to be issued
in an upcoming K-Deal® transaction such as Freddie Mac Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) Series K-140 must meet
pool parameters (as defined in the Offering Circular Supplement) to be
eligible for purchase by the FHMS WI-K140 Trust. Upon the
subsequent sale of the applicable A-2 SPC Class to FHMS WI-K140
Trust, all proceeds of such SPCs will become the collateral for
the rated WI Class.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac") will guarantee
certain payments of principal, interest and yield maintenance on
the WI Certificates as summarized under Freddie Mac Guarantee below and
further defined in the Offering Circular Supplement:
i. The timely payment of the fixed coupon amount at the applicable
class coupon rate prior to the transfer of the SPC Class to the FHMS WI-K140
Trust;
ii. Subsequent to the transfer of Class A-2 and A-M
SPCs to the FHMS WI-K140 Trust, the payment of the interest
and principal amounts received on the applicable SPC Class;
iii. The timely payment of the principal guarantee amounts after
the transfer of Class A-2 and A-M SPCs to the FHMS WI-K140
Trust;
iv. If the WI-Class is entitled to a Yield Maintenance Amount
or Partial Yield Maintenance Amount, the timely payment of such
amount.
Notable strengths of the FHMS WI-K140 transaction include:
Freddie Mac Guarantee on the WI Class, the future sale of Freddie
Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) in an upcoming
K-Deal® transaction, and the Freddie Mac Guarantee on
the SPC classes.
Notable credit challenges of the FHMS WI-K140 transaction include:
The mortgage pool for the future K-Deal® transaction does not
yet exist and in the event of non-delivery of SPC Classes,
the FHMS WI-K140 Trust is subject to termination.
The methodologies used in these ratings were "Rating Transactions Based
on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
and "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Factors that would lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a downgrade
of the Freddie Mac long-term senior unsecured debt rating in conjunction
with a decline in the overall credit quality of the corresponding future
K-Deal® transaction pool in terms of increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Harshad Mehta
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Blair Coulson
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
