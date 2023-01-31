Moody's assigns definitive ratings to one class of FHMS WI-K154 Trust

$650 million of Structured Securities Affected

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to one class of securities (the "WI Class"), issued by FHMS WI-K154 Trust (the "WI Trust"):

Cl. A-2*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa

* The definitive ratings announced today are expected to be withdrawn as soon as practicable after publication and, in any event, within three business days. The ratings are subject to monitoring until they are withdrawn.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The WI Class is backed by the cash assets received from the sale of the securities and a guarantee of its coupon by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac"; Moody's senior unsecured rating of Aaa). Transaction documents provide certificate holders with the option to exchange the WI Class for the proportionate share of the corresponding Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("SPC Class") from a to-be-issued Freddie Mac K-series deal ("SPC Trust"). Exchanges may occur at any point after the transfer date to be determined based on the related K-series deal closing date, which is expected to occur within 90 days of the closing date of this transaction. The WI certificate holder exchange is optional, as the certificate holders may instead retain the WI Class securities to maturity.

Freddie Mac will guarantee WI Class coupon and yield maintenance on the WI Class prior to the transfer date of the to be issued SPC Class. Subsequent to the transfer date, the corresponding SPC Class will serve as collateral for the related WI Class and the SPC Class distributions will be passed through to the WI Class certificate holders. The SPC Class distributions, also to be guaranteed by Freddie Mac, represent a pass-through interest in an associated class issued by the SPC Trust. After the transfer date, the WI Class will bear interest at a rate equal to the pass-through rate on the related SPC Class.

The to-be-issued K-series deal must meet certain pool parameters (as defined in the Offering Circular Supplement) to be eligible for purchase by the FHMS WI-K154 Trust. If the related SPC Class has an outstanding principal balance that is less than the WI Class balance, then Freddie Mac is obligated to refund the difference to certificate holders and pay a partial yield maintenance amount. If Freddie Mac does not deliver the SPCs, it will be obligated to redeem the WI Class and pay a yield maintenance amount.

Notable strengths of the FHMS WI-K154 transaction include: Freddie Mac's guarantee of performance on the WI Class, the short expected weighted average duration of the WI Class, and Freddie Mac's guarantee of performance on the to-be-issued SPC Class.

Notable credit challenges of the FHMS WI-K154 transaction include: The WI Class is backed by a fixed rate coupon guaranteed by Freddie Mac. (Moody's senior unsecured rating of Aaa). A change in the Freddie Mac ratings would impact the WI Class.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include any change in Freddie Mac's rating, since our assigned ratings on the WI Class prior to the transfer date equate to the financial strength rating of Freddie Mac. The assigned ratings after the transfer date correspond to the creditworthiness of the SPC Classes, which are the higher of Freddie Mac's financial strength rating as the guarantee provider and the SPC Classes' underlying collateral rating.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Harshad Mehta

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eun Choi

Senior Vice President

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

