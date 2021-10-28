Moody's assigns definitive ratings to prime RMBS issued by Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2021-11INV

Toronto, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to forty-four classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2021-11INV ("FSMT 2021-11INV"). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B2 (sf).

Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2021-11INV (FSMT 2021-11INV) is the eleventh issue from Flagstar Mortgage Trust in 2021 and the seventh issue with investor-property loans in 2021. Flagstar Bank, FSB [Flagstar; Baa2 (Counterparty Risk Rating), Not on Watch] is the sponsor of the transaction. FSMT 2021-11INV is a securitization of GSE eligible first-lien investment property mortgage loans. 100.0% of the pool by loan balance was originated by Flagstar.

All the loans are underwritten in accordance with Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae guidelines, which take into consideration, among other factors, the income, assets, employment and credit score of the borrower as well as loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on the loan. The loans were run through one of the government-sponsored enterprises' (GSE) automated underwriting systems (AUS) and received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation.

All of the personal-use loans are "qualified mortgages" under Regulation Z as result of the temporary provision allowing qualified mortgage status for loans eligible for purchase, guaranty, or insurance by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (and certain other federal agencies). If the Sponsor or the Reviewer determines a Personal Use Loan is no longer a "qualified mortgage" under the ATR Rules, the Sponsor may be required to repurchase such Personal Use Loan. With the exception of personal-use loans, all other mortgage loans in the pool are not subject to TILA because each such mortgage loan is an extension of credit primarily for a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction" as defined in Section 1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z.

We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan Analysis (MILAN) model. We also compared the collateral pool to other prime jumbo securitizations backed by investment property loans. Overall, this pool has average credit risk profile as compared to that of similar recent prime jumbo transactions. The securitization has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2021-11INV

Cl. A-1, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11-X*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-12, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-13, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-14, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-15, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-16, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-17, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-18, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-19, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-20, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-21, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-1*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-4*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-6*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-8*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-10*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-13*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-15*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-16*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-17*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-18*, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-20*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-21*, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B-1, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1-A, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1-X*, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. B-2-A, Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. B-2-X*, Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. RR-A, Assigned Aaa (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 1.31% at the mean, 1.03% at the median, and reaches 6.70% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third-party due diligence and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral description

FSMT 2021-11INV is a securitization of GSE eligible first-lien investment property mortgage loans. 100.0% of the pool by loan balance was originated by Flagstar Bank, FSB. All the loans were underwritten in accordance with Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae guidelines, which take into consideration, among other factors, the income, assets, employment and credit score of the borrower as well as loan-to-value (LTV). As of the cut-off date of October 1, 2021, the approximately $685,581,893 pool consisted of 2,580 mortgage loans secured by first liens on residential investment properties. The average stated principal balance is $265,729 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.6%. The majority of the loans have a 30-year term, with nine loans with a 25-year term. All of the loans have a fixed rate. The WA original credit score is 770 for the primary borrower only and the WA combined original LTV (CLTV) is 67.7%. The WA original debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is 36.0%. Approximately, 12.8% by loan balance of the borrowers have more than one mortgage loan in the mortgage pool.

All of the mortgage loans originated by Flagstar were either directly or indirectly originated through correspondents and brokers.

A significant percentage of the mortgage loans by loan balance (29.8%) are backed by properties located in California. The second and third largest geographic concentration of properties are Texas and Florida which represent 13.7% and 7.5% by loan balance, respectively. All other states each represent less than 5% by loan balance. Approximately 20.0% (by loan balance) of the pool is backed by properties that are 2-4 unit residential properties whereas loans backed by single family residential properties represent 48.1% (by loan balance) of the pool.

Origination Quality

Flagstar Bank, FSB (Flagstar) originated 100% of the loans in the pool. The loans in the pool are underwritten in conformity with GSE guidelines. We consider Flagstar conforming and non-conforming mortgage origination quality to be adequate. As a result, we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on our review of the underwriting, QC, audit and loan performance.

Servicing arrangement

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate. Flagstar will service the mortgage loans. Servicing compensation is subject to a step-up incentive fee structure. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Wells Fargo) will be the master servicer. Flagstar will be responsible for principal and interest advances as well as servicing advances. The master servicer will be required to make principal and interest advances if Flagstar is unable to do so.

Servicing compensation for loans in this transaction is based on a fee-for-service incentive structure. The fee-for-service incentive structure includes an initial monthly base fee of $20.50 for all performing loans and increases according to certain delinquent and incentive fee schedules. By establishing a base servicing fee for performing loans that increases with the delinquency of loans, the fee-for-service structure aligns monetary incentives to the servicer with the costs of the servicer. The fee-for-service compensation is reasonable and adequate for this transaction. It also better aligns the servicer's costs with the deal's performance and structure. The Class B-6-C (NR) is first in line to absorb any increase in servicing costs above the base servicing costs. Delinquency and incentive fees will be deducted from the Class B-6-C interest payment amount first and could result in interest shortfall to the certificates depending on the magnitude of the delinquency and incentive fees.

Trustee and master servicer

The transaction trustee is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB. The custodian functions will be performed by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. The paying agent and cash management functions will be performed by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., rather than the trustee. In addition, Wells Fargo, as master servicer, is responsible for servicer oversight, and termination of servicers and for the appointment of successor servicers. The master servicer will be required to make principal and interest advances if Flagstar is unable to do so.

Third-party review

We applied an adjustment to our Aaa and expected losses due to the sample size. The credit, compliance, property valuation, and data integrity portion of the third-party review (TPR) was conducted on a total of approximately 14.6% of the pool (by loan count). Canopy Financial Technology Partners (Canopy) conducted due diligence for a total random sample of 377 mortgage loans in the final collateral pool. The TPR results indicated compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines for most of the loans without any material compliance issues or appraisal defects. 100% of the loans reviewed received a grade B or higher with 84.9% of loans receiving an A grade.

While the TPR results indicated compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines for most of the loans, no material compliance issues and no material appraisal defects, the total sample size of 377 loans reviewed did not meet our credit neutral criteria. We therefore made an adjustment to loss levels to account for this risk.

Representations and Warranties Framework

Flagstar Bank, FSB the originator as well as an investment-grade rated entity, makes the loan-level representation and warranties (R&Ws) for the mortgage loans. The loan-level R&Ws are strong and, in general, either meet or exceed the baseline set of credit neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. Further, R&W breaches are evaluated by an independent third party using a set of objective criteria to determine whether any R&Ws were breached when (1) the loan becomes 120 days delinquent, (2) the servicer stops advancing, (3) the loan is liquidated at a loss or (4) the loan becomes between 30 days and 119 days delinquent and is modified by the servicer. Similar to other private-label transactions, the transaction contains a "prescriptive" R&W framework. These reviews are prescriptive in that the transaction documents set forth detailed tests for each R&W that the independent reviewer will perform.

We assessed the R&W framework for this transaction as adequate. We analyzed the strength of the R&W provider, the R&Ws themselves and the enforcement mechanisms. The R&W provider is rated investment grade, the breach reviewer is independent, and the breach review process is thorough, transparent and objective. We did not make any additional adjustment to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for R&Ws.

Transaction structure

The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments on pro rata basis up to the senior bonds principal distribution amount, and then interest and principal payments on sequential basis up to each subordinate bond principal distribution amount. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

All certificates (except Class B-6-C) in this transaction are subject to a net WAC cap. Class B-6-C will accrue interest at the net WAC minus the aggregate delinquent servicing and aggregate incentive servicing fee. For any distribution date, the net WAC will be the greater of (1) zero and (2) the weighted average net mortgage rates minus the capped trust expense rate.

Realized losses are allocated reverse sequentially among the subordinate, starting with most junior, and senior support certificates and on a pro-rata basis among the super senior certificates.

Tail Risk and subordination floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.0% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out amount of 1.0% of the cut-off date pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

COVID-19 Impacted Borrowers

As of the cut-off date, no borrower in the pool has entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan with the servicer. Also, if any borrower enters or requests a COVID-19 related forbearance plan from the cut-off date to the closing date, then the associated mortgage loan will be removed from the pool. In the event a borrower enters or requests a COVID-19 related forbearance plan after the closing date, such mortgage loan (and the risks associated with it) will remain in the mortgage pool. Any principal forbearance amount created in connection with any modification (whether as a result of a COVID-19 forbearance or otherwise) will result in the allocation of a realized loss and to the extent any such amount is later recovered, will result in the allocation of a subsequent recovery.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the ratings. This had a negative impact on the ratings.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1306910.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

