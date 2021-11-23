Moody's assigns definitive ratings to prime RMBS issued by Hundred Acre Wood Trust 2021-INV3

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to fifty-seven classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Hundred Acre Wood Trust 2021-INV3 (HAWT 2021-INV3). The ratings range from Aaa (sf) to B2 (sf).

Hundred Acre Wood Trust 2021-INV3 (HAWT 2021-INV3) is the third issue from Finance of America Mortgage LLC (FAM) in 2021 backed by investor properties.

HAWT 2021-INV3 is a securitization of GSE eligible first-lien investment properties. FAM originated 93.3% (by UPB) loans and 6.7% loans (by UPB) were originated by a third party originated and acquired by FAM prior to cut-off date. All the loans are underwritten in accordance with Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae guidelines, which take into consideration, among other factors, the income, assets, employment and credit score of the borrower as well as loan-to-value (LTV). These loans were run through one of the government-sponsored enterprises' (GSE) automated underwriting systems (AUS) and received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation.

In this transaction, the Class A-11 notes' coupon is indexed to SOFR. In addition, the coupon on Class A-11X is also impacted by changes in SOFR. However, based on the transaction's structure, the particular choice of benchmark has no credit impact. First, interest payments to the notes, including the floating rate notes, are subject to the net WAC cap, which prevents the floating rate notes from incurring interest shortfalls as a result of increases in the benchmark index above the fixed rates at which the assets bear interest. Second, the shifting-interest structure pays all interest generated on the assets to the bonds and does not provide for any excess spread.

Issuer: Hundred Acre Wood Trust 2021-INV3

Cl. A1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A11X*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A18, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A19, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A20, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A21, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A22, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A23, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A24, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A25, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A26, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A27, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A28, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A29, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A30, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A31, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX4*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX5*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX6*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX8*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX10*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX13*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX15*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX17*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX19*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX21*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX25*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX26*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX27*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX28*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. AX30*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B1A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. BX1*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B2, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. B2A, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. BX2*, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. B3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B5, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.83% at the mean, 0.58% at the median, and reaches 5.83% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third party due diligence and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral description

As of November 1, 2021 (the "Cut-off Date"), the pool will consist of 976 fully amortizing fixed-rate mortgage loans with an aggregate unpaid stated principal balance of approximately $315,315,372. The average stated principal balance is approximately $323,069 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is approximately 3.5%. The majority of the loans have a 30-year term, with 147 loans with terms ranging from 10 to 25 years. All of the loans have a fixed rate. The WA original credit score is 767 for the primary borrower only and the WA combined original LTV (CLTV) is 63.0%. The WA original debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is 36.1%. Approximately, 23.7% by loan balance of the borrowers have more than one mortgage loan in the mortgage pool.

Approximately 43.7% of the mortgage loans by loan balance are backed by properties located in California. The next largest geographic concentration of properties are Arizona, which represents 9.3% by loan balance, Texas, which represents 5.9% by loan balance. All other states each represents less than 5% by loan balance. Loans backed by single family residential properties represent 66.2% (by loan balance) of the pool.

Approximately 7.5% of the mortgage loans by count are "Appraisal Waiver" (AW) loans, whereby the sponsor obtained an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through their respective programs. In each case, neither Fannie Mae nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal of the related mortgaged property as a condition of approving the related mortgage loan for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable.

Origination quality

FAM originated 93.3% (by UPB) loans and 6.7% loans (by UPB) were originated by a third party originated and acquired by FAM prior to cut-off date. These loans were underwritten in conformity with GSE guidelines with overlays. However, these overlays are predominantly non-material with the exception of verbal verification of employment and reserves for investment properties. Overall, we consider Finance of America Mortgage LLC to be an adequate originator of conforming and nonconforming mortgages. As a result, we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on our review of the loan performance and origination practices.

Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, FAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finance of America Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("FAH"). FAH is ultimately owned by Finance of America Companies Inc., a publicly traded company, and certain other investors, including funds affiliated with The Blackstone Group Inc. FAM is licensed as a residential mortgage lender in all fifty states.

Servicing arrangements

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate. We did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on the servicing arrangement. We also consider the presence of a strong master servicer to be a mitigant against the risk of any servicing disruptions.

Although FAM is the named servicer, ServiceMac, LLC and LoanCare, LLC will be the subservicers, servicing approximately 29.8% and 70.2% of the mortgage loans, respectively. Nationstar Mortgage LLC will be the master servicer. FAM will be responsible for principal and interest advances as well as servicing advances. The master servicer will be required to make principal and interest advances if FAM is unable to do so. The securities administrator, Citibank, N.A., will make the required advances to the extent the master servicer is unable to do so.

Third-party review

The independent third party review firm, Evolve Mortgage Services, was engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation, and data accuracy on a total of approximately 34.3% of the pool (by loan count). Evolve conducted due diligence for a total random sample of 335 loans originated by Finance of America Mortgage LLC and a third party originator in this transaction (one sampled loan was excluded from the final mortgage pool). Based on the sample size reviewed, the TPR results indicate that there are no material compliance, credit, or data issues and no appraisal defects. The sample size of 335 that went through full due diligence meets our credit neutral criteria.

However, unlike in other deals that have sampling in which the loans are picked randomly for due diligence from the total pool of loans, in this deal, FAM originated loans were picked randomly for due diligence from the initial set of 578 loans funded. Since the loans were not picked randomly from the total pool of loans, there is a risk that the sample of loans might not be representative of the overall pool of loans. However, we did not make an adjustment to our Aaa loss and EL as all the loans are GSE-eligible loans underwritten to agency guidelines, originated by a single originator and funded within a short period of time (all the loans in the pool were funded during the period August 2021 to October 2021). In addition, the TPR results are satisfactory with no material exceptions. Furthermore, FAM to date, has had consistent operations and performance.

Overall, we did not make any adjustment to our Aaa loss or EL based on the third party due diligence.

Representations and Warranties Framework

We increased our loss levels to account for weakness in the overall R&W framework due to the financial weakness of the R&W provider and the lack of repurchase mechanism for loans experiencing an early payment default. The R&W provider may not have the financial wherewithal to purchase defective loans. Moreover, unlike other comparable transactions that we have rated, the R&W framework for this transaction does not include a mechanism whereby loans that experience an early payment default (EPD) are repurchased. However, the results of the independent due diligence review revealed a high level of compliance with underwriting guidelines and regulations, as well as overall strong valuation quality. These results give us a clear indication that the loans most likely do not breach the R&Ws. Also, the transaction benefits from unqualified R&Ws and an independent breach reviewer.

Further, R&W breaches are evaluated by an independent third party using a set of objective criteria to determine whether any R&Ws were breached when (1) the loan becomes 120 days delinquent, (2) the servicer stops advancing, (3) the loan is liquidated at a loss or (4) the loan becomes between 30 days and 119 days delinquent and is modified by the servicer. Similar to other private-label transactions, the transaction contains a "prescriptive" R&W framework. These reviews are prescriptive in that the transaction documents set forth detailed tests for each R&W that the independent reviewer will perform.

Transaction structure

The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balances of the subordinate bonds are written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the principal balances of the senior support bonds until their principal balances are reduced to zero. Next, realized losses are allocated to super senior bonds until their principal balance is written off.

Tail risk & subordination floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time and increased performance volatility, known as tail risk. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.20% which mitigates tail risk by protecting the senior bonds from eroding credit enhancement over time. Additionally, there is a subordination lock-out amount which is 1.20% of the closing pool balance.

We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor and the subordinate floor of 1.20% and 1.20%, respectively, are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1311443.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pavan Prema Kumar

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Padma Rajagopal

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

