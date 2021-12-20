Moody's assigns definitive ratings to prime RMBS issued by MFA 2021-AEINV2 Trust

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
definitive ratings to forty-seven (47) classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by MFA 2021-AEINV2 Trust. The ratings
range from Aaa (sf) to B3 (sf). MFA Financial, Inc.
(MFA), a Maryland corporation is the sponsor of the transaction.
MFA 2021-AEINV2 Trust is a securitization of first lien,
government-sponsored enterprises' (GSE)-eligible mortgage
loans on investor properties sponsored by MFA. As of the cut-off
date, the securitization is backed by 972 fully amortizing,
fixed-rate mortgage loans, with an aggregate stated principal
balance (UPB) of approximately $339,655,385.
100% of the pool was originated by loanDepot.com,
LLC (loanDepot).
In this transaction, the Class A-11, A-11-X,
Class A-11-A, and Class A-11-B certificates'
coupon is indexed to SOFR. However, based on the transaction's
structure, the particular choice of benchmark has no credit impact.
First, interest payments to the certificates, including the
floating rate certificates, are subject to the net WAC cap,
which prevents the floating rate classes from incurring interest shortfalls
as a result of increases in the benchmark index above the fixed rates
at which the assets bear interest. Second, the shifting-interest
structure pays all interest generated on the assets to the certificates
and does not provide for any excess spread.
Although loanDepot is named servicer, Cenlar FSB (Cenlar) will be
the sub-servicer of the loans and Computershare Trust Company,
N.A. (Computershare) will be the master servicer.
loanDepot will also be responsible for servicer advances, with the
master servicer stepping in if loanDepot cannot fulfill its obligation
to advance scheduled principal and interest.
Servicing compensation is subject to a step-up incentive fee structure.
Servicing fee includes base fee plus delinquency and incentive fees.
Delinquency and incentive fees will be deducted reverse sequentially starting
from the Class B-6 interest payment amount first and could result
in interest shortfall to the certificates depending on the magnitude of
the delinquency and incentive fees.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: MFA 2021-AEINV2 Trust
Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-10-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-X*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-11-AI*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-11-BI*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-16, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-1*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-2*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-3*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-4*, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 1.13%
at the mean, 0.81% at the median and reaches 7.77%
at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the third-party due diligence (TPR) and the representations
and warranties (R&W) framework of the transaction.
Collateral description
As of the cut-off date of December 1, 2021, the collateral
comprises 972 GSE-eligible mortgage loans originated by loanDepot,
secured by first liens on residential investment properties, with
an aggregate principal balance of $339,655,385.
All the loans are underwritten in accordance with Freddie Mac or Fannie
Mae guidelines, which take into consideration, among other
factors, the income, assets, employment and credit score
of the borrower as well as loan-to-value (LTV). These
loans are run through one of the GSE automated underwriting systems (AUS)
and have received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation.
The majority of the loans have a 30-year term, with five
loans having terms ranging from 25 to 26 years. All of the loans
have a fixed rate. The WA original credit score is 765 for the
primary borrower only and the WA combined original LTV (CLTV) is 65.0%.
The WA original debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is 34.8%.
Around 35.1% of the mortgage loans by UPB are backed by
properties located in California.
Approximately 6.07% of the mortgage loans by count are "Appraisal
Waiver" (AW) loans, whereby the sponsor obtained an AW for each
such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through their respective
programs. In each case, neither Fannie Mae nor Freddie Mac
required an appraisal of the related mortgaged property as a condition
of approving the related mortgage loan for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie
Mac, as applicable. We made an adjustment in our analysis
to account for the increased risk associated with such loans. However,
we have tempered this adjustment by taking into account the GSEs' robust
risk modeling, which helps minimize collateral valuation risk,
as well as the GSEs' conservative eligibility requirements for AW loans
which helps to support deal collateral quality.
Origination quality
The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by MFA, the
sponsor. The sponsor does not originate any mortgage loans,
including the mortgage loans included in the mortgage pool. Instead,
MFA acquired the mortgage loans pursuant to contracts with loanDepot,
the originator.
While we consider there to be some weaknesses in the MFA's aggregation
platform, such as a lack of a formal audit/quality control process
to review mortgage loans, overall, we consider the aggregation
platform to be adequate and as a result did not apply an adjustment to
our losses mainly due to the following mitigants: (a) loanDepot
originated 100% of the pool and loanDepot conducted audit/quality
control on all their investor agency loans. We reviewed loanDepot
investors agency program and consider loanDepot's origination quality
to be in line with its peers; (b) MFA relied on their custodian to
verify the presence of required collateral documents such as the original
mortgage note, as well as completeness of certain elements in each
document; and (c) MFA has back-end representations and warranties
with loanDepot through a private mortgage loan purchase agreement.
Servicing arrangements
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate
and as a result did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa
stress loss assumptions based on this servicing arrangement.
loanDepot has engaged Cenlar to subservice the mortgage loans pursuant
to a separate subservicing agreement between the servicer and the subservicer.
Computershare Trust Company, N.A. will serve as the
master servicer. loanDepot the servicer, will be primarily
responsible for funding certain servicing advances of delinquent scheduled
interest and principal payments for the mortgage loans, unless it
determines that such amounts would not be recoverable. The master
servicer will be obligated to fund any required monthly advances if the
servicer fails in its obligation to do so.
Computershare is a national banking association and a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Computershare Ltd (Baa2, long term rating),
an Australian financial services company with over $5 billion (USD)
in assets as of June 30, 2021. Computershare Ltd and its
affiliates have been engaging in financial service activities, including
stock transfer related services since 1997, and corporate trust
related services since 2000.
Servicing compensation in this transaction is based on a fee-for-service
incentive structure. The servicer receives higher fees for labor-intensive
activities that are associated with servicing delinquent loans,
including loss mitigation, than they receive for servicing a performing
loan, which is less labor intensive. The fee-for-service
compensation is reasonable and adequate for this transaction because it
better aligns the servicer's costs with the deal's performance.
Furthermore, higher fees for the more labor-intensive tasks
make the transfer of these loans to another servicer easier, should
that become necessary.
Third-party review
One independent third-party review firm, Consolidated Analytics,
Inc. (Consolidated Analytics) was engaged to conduct due diligence
for credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation,
and data accuracy on a total of 25.0% (by loan count) of
the loan pool. Of the 972 mortgage loans in the pool, the
TPR firm conducted due diligence on a sample of 243 mortgage loans.
We calculated the credit-neutral sample size using a confidence
interval, error rate and a precision level of 95%/5%/2%,
respectively. The number of mortgage loans that went through a
full due diligence review (243) is below our calculated credit-neutral
threshold. We therefore applied an adjustment to our losses.
Representations and Warranties Framework
The R&W provider is MFA (unrated). We assessed the R&W
framework based on three factors: (a) the financial strength of
the remedy provider; (b) the strength of the R&Ws (including
qualifiers and sunsets) and (c) the effectiveness of the enforcement mechanisms.
We evaluated the impact of these factors collectively on the ratings in
conjunction with the transaction's specific details and in some cases,
the strengths of some of the factors can mitigate weaknesses in others.
We also considered the R&W framework in conjunction with other transaction
features, such as the independent due diligence, custodial
receipt, and property valuations, as well as any sponsor alignment
of interest, to evaluate the overall exposure to loan defects and
inaccurate information.
We increased our loss levels to account for weaknesses in the overall
R&Ws framework due to the financial weakness of the R&Ws provider
and because the loss amount remedy is subject to conflicts of interest
and will likely not adequately compensate the transaction for loans that
breach R&Ws. Unlike most other comparable transactions that
we have rated, the R&Ws framework in this transaction has a
"loss amount" remedy, namely, in case there is a material
breach to the R&Ws, the sponsor, who is the R&W provider,
is tasked with calculating the loss amount to indemnify the trust instead
of buying the loan at par, which is subject to conflicts of interest.
The party determining the loss amount will have a natural incentive to
determine a low amount since it will have to pay that amount. Furthermore,
there may be no objective way to determine such amount since the decrease
in value of a loan that breaches a R&W may not be quantifiable at
the time the breach is discovered. The fact that the controlling
holder can bring the sponsor to arbitration in the event that it disagrees
with the loss amount is a partial mitigant. However, there
may be no good way to prove in arbitration that the sponsor's determination
is not adequate because the determination of the loss payment will be,
in many cases, subjective. Furthermore, the controlling
holder must expend its own funds to go to arbitration, which could
disincentivize it to pursue arbitration. Another partial mitigant
is that the sponsor has purchased the loans from one seller, loanDepot,
an originator whose repurchase statistics are equal to or better than
the GSEs' average.
Transaction structure
The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from
a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments and
then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and
principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions
with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from
a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond
for a specified period of time and increasing amounts of prepayments to
the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies
delinquency and loss tests.
Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first
to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balances of the subordinate
bonds are written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the
principal balances of the senior support bonds until their principal balances
are reduced to zero. Next, realized losses are allocated
to super senior bonds until their principal balance is written off.
Tail risk & subordination floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinate bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinate
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.05%
(UPB) as of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination
lock-out amount of 1.05% (UPB) as of the cut-off
date pool balance. We calculate the credit neutral floors for a
given target rating as shown in our principal methodology. The
senior subordination floor and the subordination lock-out of 1.05%
are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1314472.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
