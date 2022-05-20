Moody's assigns definitive ratings to senior secured notes issued by Loarre Investments S.a r.l. and backed by LaLiga audio-visual rights to Spanish football competitions

Madrid, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to senior secured notes ("the notes"), issued by Loarre Investments S.à r.l. ("Loarre" or "the issuer"):

....EUR 500,000,000 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2029, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3

....EUR 350,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029, Assigned Ba3

The notes are backed primarily by revenues from 8.2% of audio-visual rights ("AV rights") commercialized by La Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional ("LaLiga", not rated) in respect of matches of the first- and second-tier league ("Primera División" and "Segunda División") competitions of Spanish professional football. In addition, the notes are backed by revenues from additional activities ("non-AV activities") such as sponsorships and licences, infrastructural maintenance and technological solutions.

The issuer, which is fully owned by entities controlled by CVC Capital Partners ("CVC" or "the sponsor", not rated), acquires the entitlement to approximately 8.2% of LaLiga's AV rights and non-AV activities, through an investment of EUR 1.99bn (the "investment"), to fund the development of the participating clubs and to increase the value of LaLiga's business in general. The issuer is a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) incorporated and domiciled in Luxembourg.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings of the notes is based on: (1) Moody's assessment of LaLiga's credit quality as a standalone entity, (2) the issuer's estimated initial and covenanted debt leverage ratios, and (3) the credit strengths and challenges of the transaction as described below.

LaLiga was founded in 1984 as a private law non-profit organisation representing the Primera División and Segunda División leagues in Spanish professional football, with a total of 42 member clubs. LaLiga's main responsibilities are to organize and promote professional official football competitions, to commercially exploit the competitions and to commercialize the AV rights of the professional football competitions. The commercialization of AV rights for the professional football competitions is regulated by the Royal Decree 5/2015 of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports of the Government of Spain.

Loarre entered into agreements to invest in LaLiga's activities in the context of "LaLiga Impulso", a plan for the future development of LaLiga's competitions and the participating clubs. The Investment comprises:

(1) EUR 1,929.4mn investment through a silent partnership agreement ("SPSA") with LaLiga, pursuant to which Loarre acquired an entitlement to approximately 8.2% of LaLiga's AV rights until year 2071. LaLiga will on-lend most of this investment amount to the participating clubs for investing in digital and commercial capabilities, infrastructure and the fan experience, and to repay debt and fund player expenses such as transfer fees and wages.

(2) EUR 64.8mn purchase of a 8.2% capital participation in LaLiga Group International, S.L. ("LGISL"), which is jointly owned with LaLiga (which owns the remaining 91.8%), and will provide certain business management and consulting services to LaLiga. The dividends entitlement pursuant to this capital participation in LGISL entitles Loarre to revenues from LaLiga's non-AV activities.

The EUR 850m notes issuance will provide a portion of the total Investment, while the remaining EUR 1.2bn will be funded through an equity commitment letter between the sponsor and the issuer.

Loarre will disburse the investment to LaLiga in instalments, with around EUR 633mn having been disbursed to date. The remaining EUR 1.3bn disbursements will be made between June 2022 and June 2024, i.e., after the issuance of the notes.

Loarre's main asset is its entitlement to revenues from LaLiga's activities, consequently the notes benefit from several of LaLiga's credit strengths, which include:

(1) Robust market position in Spain with virtually no national competitors, as LaLiga has exclusive rights to commercialize the AV rights of matches of the Primera División and Segunda División leagues, which are the top Spanish professional football competitions, and rank among the top within the global sports entertainment market.

(2) Strong and predictable revenue stream, based on broadcasting revenues secured by long-term contracts (3-5 years long).

(3) Strong financial control as well as disciplinary powers on LaLiga's member clubs, including controls on debt limits for individual clubs, salary caps on football players, and the right to set off unpaid debts of clubs against the AV rights owed to them.

Conversely, the notes are also exposed to credit challenges of LaLiga, such as:

(1) LaLiga's currently strong governance may become more difficult to manage in the future, in the context of a complex transaction that also sparked some division between some of the larger clubs and the smaller ones, given three of the largest member clubs did not participate in Loarre's Investment and issued legal actions against it.

(2) Reduced demand for LaLiga if the European Super League (proposed in 2021 as a closed competition for only 12 of the world's top football clubs) or similar competitive format reactivates, which could lead to reduced interest in LaLiga and therefore to a reduction in the value of the AV rights.

(3) LaLiga relies heavily on Movistar (Telefonica S.A., Baa3 stable) as its main broadcasting counterparty; it currently represents around 90% of domestic rights revenues and 61% of total broadcasting revenues. The agreement with Movistar was renewed in December 2021 for the next five seasons, starting in the 2022/2023 season.

Furthermore, the nature of the investment and the terms of the transaction documents expose the notes to additional credit risks:

(1) The issuer is much more leveraged than LaLiga: Loarre's debt load (most of it consisting of the notes) is several times higher than LaLiga's, however Loarre's debt is backed by only a small fraction of LaLiga's revenues. Thus, Loarre's debt equals around 6 times its current estimated annual operating revenues, in contrast to only about 4% of revenues for LaLiga as a standalone entity.

(2) Refinancing risk: The structure does not provide a mechanism to repay the notes' principal at maturity from the issuer's cashflows. Neither are there any early amortisation or cash trap features to address financial deterioration during the life of the transaction. As such, the structure is entirely reliant on the ability to refinance at maturity, exposing the notes to the risk of reduced liquidity and interest rates increases and therefore negatively impacting the value of the issuer's entitlement to LaLiga's revenues at the time of refinancing.

(3) The issuer is not completely bankruptcy-remote: Under the equity commitment letter CVC is still required to disburse around EUR 1.3bn of the remaining Investment between June 2022 and June 2024, with the failure to do so entitling LaLiga to claim damages under the SPSA. In addition, there is no requirement that all material agreements entered into by the issuer should contain limited recourse/non-petition language.

(4) Termination of the SPSA: Under certain scenarios the SPSA may be terminated, which would trigger an unwinding of the transaction, without the requirement of having sufficient proceeds to fully repay the notes.

(5) While Moody's understands that the issuer does not expect to diversify its investment portfolio in the short to medium term, the transaction documents allow the issuer to invest in other sports industry businesses that may be not related to LaLiga's activities.

The fact that CVC holds several roles in Loarre's transaction, including that of the Issuer's owner and the equity investor, may weaken the transaction's governance due to weaker checks and balances as compared to a typical structured finance setup, which in addition may introduce misalignment of interests in the transaction, whereby the issuer might agree to actions to benefit the equity holders that could be detrimental to Noteholders. We regard this as a governance risk under our ESG framework.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were "Operating Company Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214102, and "Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education)" published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) an improvement of LaLiga's credit quality, and (2) a significant improvement in the value of LaLiga's AV rights and non-AV activities and/or significant reduction of Loarre's leverage ratios.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) a deterioration of LaLiga's credit quality, (2) a significant deterioration in the value of LaLiga's AV rights and non-AV activities and/or significant increase of Loarre's leverage ratios, and (3) any material change of terms deemed detrimental to the notes, in particular the investment in other businesses with lower credit quality that those related to LaLiga's activities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

