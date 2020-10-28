Moody's assigns definitive ratings to seven CMBS classes of CSMC 2020-FACT

Approximately $284.9 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive ratings to seven classes of CMBS securities, issued by CSMC 2020-FACT, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-FACT:

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. X-CP*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The certificates are collateralized by a first-lien mortgage on the fee simple interest in The Factory, a 1.1 million SF mixed-use office property located in Long Island City, NY. The ratings are based on the collateral and the structure of the transaction.

The Factory is a mixed-use creative office property spanning 1.1 million square feet across 10 stories offering large floorplates and high ceilings while boasting historic character, all features desired by many TAMI (technology, advertising, media, and information technology) tenants. Built in 1920 as a build-to-suit for Macy's to serve as a furniture warehouse for their Manhattan retail stores, the property has undergone numerous improvements over the years including recent renovations totaling $92.5 million by the sponsor to complete the redevelopment of the historic warehouse into a creative office property.

As part of the redevelopment, the sponsor converted floors from industrial use to creative office and completed a full facade restoration as well as a renovation of the lobby resulting in a 18,000 SF open concept venue with F&B vendors and shared seating. Large, double-hung windows on four sides provide natural light. Most of the windows are operable. Sponsorship completed the replacement of over 2,200 windows with double-pane thermal units and frames of aluminum with thermal break.

Parking is located on the lower level and accessed on the southeast side of the building on 31st Street. The garage is monitored by an attendant; however, the spaces are 'self-park'. There is currently parking for up to 190 vehicles. The property is well-situated within the Long Island City office market with excellent access to LIRR and the 7, E, M, and G subway lines. Sponsorship also provides a complimentary shuttle service for tenants to expedite commutes between the Property and nearby public transportation.

Recent capital improvements have included: facade repair and restoration, window replacement, lobby renovation, elevator modification, fire alarm replacements, electrical upgrades, and other improvements. Amenities include a tenant lounge and coffee bar known as the Breakroom @ Factory, along. The Factory Sponsorship has also added several tenants to the property, offering nearby shopping to employees of other tenants and the general public.

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of both our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology and our IO Rating methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The credit risk of commercial real estate loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) the probability of default, which is largely driven by the DSCR, and 2) and the severity of loss in the event of default, which is largely driven by the LTV of the underlying loan.

The whole loan first mortgage balance of $300,000,000 represents a Moody's LTV of 125.3%. The Moody's First Mortgage Actual DSCR is 1.90X and Moody's First Mortgage Actual Stressed DSCR is 0.78X.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The Factory received a property quality grade of 1.50.

Notable strengths of the transaction include: location, recent capital improvements, tenant strength, limited lease roll over, and sponsorship.

Notable concerns of the transaction include: effects of coronavirus, new supply, and interest only amortization profile.

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s) within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as defined in the published methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

