Moody's assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of refinancing notes issued by Clarinda Park CLO Designated Activity Company

Frankfurt am Main, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned the
following definitive ratings to the refinancing notes issued by Clarinda
Park CLO Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer"):
....EUR 690,000 Class X Senior Secured
Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 248,000,000 Class A-1
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....EUR 40,000,000 Class A-2
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 26,000,000 Class B Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Definitive Rating
Assigned A2 (sf)
....EUR 25,000,000 Class C Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Definitive Rating
Assigned Baa3 (sf)
....EUR 21,000,000 Class D Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Definitive Rating
Assigned Ba3 (sf)
....EUR 11,500,000 Class E Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2034, Definitive Rating
Assigned B3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the ratings is based on a consideration of the risks
associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure as described in
our methodology.
The Issuer issues the refinancing notes in connection with the refinancing
of the following classes of notes: Class A-1 Notes,
Class A-2 Notes, Class B Notes, Class C Notes and Class
D Notes due in 2029 (the "2019 Refinancing Notes"), previously issued
on 15 May 2019 (the "2019 Refinancing Date") as well as the Class E Notes
due 2029 (the "2016 Original Notes"), previously issued
on 15 November 2016 (the "Original Closing Date").
On the refinancing date, the Issuer uses the proceeds from the issuance
of the refinancing notes to redeem in full the 2019 Refinancing Notes
and the 2016 Original Notes.
On the Original Closing Date, the Issuer also issued EUR 45,100,000
of subordinated notes, which will remain outstanding. The
terms and conditions of the subordinated notes are amended in accordance
with the refinancing notes' conditions.
Interest and principal amortisation amounts due to the Class X Notes are
paid pro rata with payments to the Class A-1 Notes. The
Class X Notes amortise by EUR 240,000 on the first payment date
and by EUR 90,000 over the following five payment dates.
As part of this full refinancing, the Issuer renews the reinvestment
period at four years and extends the weighted average life by four years
to 8.5 years. It also amends certain concentration limits,
definitions and minor features. In addition, the Issuer amends
the base matrix and modifiers that Moody's takes into account for the
assignment of the definitive ratings.
The Issuer is a managed cash flow CLO. At least 90% of the
portfolio must consist of secured senior loans or senior secured bonds
and up to 10% of the portfolio may consist of unsecured senior
loans, second-lien loans, high yield bonds and mezzanine
loans. The underlying portfolio is expected to be fully ramped
as of the closing date; the modelled performing par amount is marginally
below the target par amount of EUR 400,000,000 (for more details
please see further below).
Blackstone Ireland Limited ("Blackstone") manages the CLO. It directs
the selection, acquisition and disposition of collateral on behalf
of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including discretionary
trading, during the transaction's four-year reinvestment
period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions,
purchases are permitted using principal proceeds from unscheduled principal
payments and proceeds from sales of credit risk obligations or credit
improved obligations.
The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which,
if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down
the notes in order of seniority.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak European economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1242167.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The rated notes' performance is subject to uncertainty. The notes'
performance is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio,
which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change.
The collateral manager's investment decisions and management of
the transaction will also affect the notes' performance.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial
Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3 of the "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology
published in December 2020.
Moody's used the following base-case modeling assumptions:
Performing par*: EUR 399,506,234.03
Defaulted Par: EUR 2,500,000 as of January 2021 Trustee
Report [1]
Diversity Score: 54
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2950
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.40%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 4.0%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 43.0%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 8.5 years
* Note that the modelled performing par amount considers negative
principal proceeds of EUR 3,193,800 as per January 2021 Trustee
Report [1] and EUR 300,288 principal cash injection as part
of this refinancing.
Moody's has addressed the potential exposure to obligors domiciled in
countries with local currency ceiling (LCC) of A1 or below. As
per the portfolio constraints and eligibility criteria, exposures
to countries with LCC of A1 to A3 cannot exceed 10% and obligors
cannot be domiciled in countries with LCC below A3.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1265920.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that
stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account
the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions
of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report Jan-2021
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Silvia Baumann
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Carole Gintz
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
