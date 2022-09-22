Moody's assigns definitive ratings to six CMBS classes of ILPT Commercial Mortgage Trust 2022-LPF2

$1.10 billion of structured securities affected

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to six classes of CMBS securities, issued by ILPT Commercial Mortgage Trust 2022-LPF2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2022-LPF2:

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. HRR, Definitive Rating Assigned B2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The certificates are collateralized by the borrower's fee, leased fee, and leasehold interests in 105 primarily industrial properties located across 31 states. Our ratings are based on the credit quality of the loans and the strength of the securitization structure.

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitization methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The portfolio offers 18,604,367 SF of aggregate area across the following four property subtypes — warehouse/distribution (66 properties; 58.7% of NRA), manufacturing (9 properties; 10.3% of NRA), light manufacturing (2 properties; 1.1% of NRA), and leased fee industrial (28 properties; 29.9% of NRA). The Portfolio facilities offer superior functionality with a weighted average year built of 2004 (average age of 18 years) based on development dates ranging between 1964 and 2021. Property sizes average 169,334 SF and range between 16,000 SF to 945,000 SF. Clear heights for properties have a weighted average maximum clear height of 29.1 feet and range between 16 feet and 60 feet.

The portfolio is geographically diverse as the 105 properties are located across 54 markets in 31 states. Hawaii is the largest state concentration at 31.7% of NRA and 17.0% of base rent. The largest market concentration is Honolulu, HI, which represents the entirety of Hawaii's state concentration at 31.7% of NRA and 17.0% of base rent. The Portfolio's property-level Herfindahl score is 49.1 based on ALA.

As of August 1, 2022, the portfolio was 96.8% leased to 77 individual tenants. The largest tenant in the portfolio, FedEx, accounts for approximately 3.3 million SF and represents 17.5% of NRA.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.

The Moody's first mortgage DSCR is 1.16x and Moody's first mortgage stressed DSCR at a 9.25% constant is 0.72x. Moody's DSCR is based on our stabilized net cash flow.

Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 119.2% based on our Moody's Value. Adjusted Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 103.5% based on our Moody's Value using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted average property quality grade is 0.97.

Notable strengths of the transaction include: the asset quality, strong occupancy, geographic diversity, tenant rollover profile and experienced sponsorship.

Notable concerns of the transaction include: the high Moody's loan-to value (MLTV) ratio, tenant concentration, locations, floating-rate/interest-only mortgage loan profile and certain credit negative legal features.

Moody's rating approach considers sequential pay in connection with a collateral release as a credit neutral benchmark. Although the loans' release premium mitigates the risk of a ratings downgrade due to adverse selection, the pro rata payment structure limits ratings upgrade potential as mezzanine classes are prevented from building enhancement. The benefit received from pooling through cross-collateralization is also reduced.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

