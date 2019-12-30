Moody's assigns definitive ratings to six classes of Great Wolf Trust 2019-WOLF

Approximately $1.49 billion of structured securities affected
New York, December 30, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to six classes of CMBS securities, issued by Great Wolf Trust 2019-WOLF
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-WOLF:
Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
Cl. F, Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)
*Note: Moody's previously assigned a provisional rating to Class
X-CP described in the provisional press release, dated December
5, 2019. Per the "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019,
Moody's has withdrawn the Class X-CP provisional rating and will
not assign this certificate a definitive rating given that the deal may
be paid off prior to Class X-CP receiving scheduled payments.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The certificates are collateralized by a single loan collateralized by
the borrower's varying ownership interests in a portfolio of 17 waterpark
resorts. The single borrower underlying the mortgage is comprised
of thirty-three special-purpose bankruptcy-remote
entities, that are subsidiaries of Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.
which is majority owned and controlled by a joint venture indirectly majority
owned and controlled by Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX L.P.
Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved an application of
Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower.
The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the
credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection
offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is
quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities
are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an
increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning
single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative
issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's LTV
ratio.
The first mortgage balance of $1,700,000,000
represents a Moody's LTV of 118.7%. The Moody's first
mortgage actual DSCR is 2.49X and Moody's first mortgage actual
stressed DSCR is 1.07X.
Loan collateral is secured by the cross-collateralized first mortgage
liens on the applicable fee and or leasehold interests in 14 resort properties
(collectively, the "Wholly Owned Properties"), (ii) the applicable
borrowers' interests in the operating leases relating to the Wholly Owned
Properties (other than the Williamsburg Wholly Owned property),
(iii) a pledge of the Borrowers' indirect equity interests in the joint
venture entities that own two resort properties (the "JV Properties"),
(iv) a pledge of the license and franchise management agreements with
respect to the Wholly Owned Properties and one resort owned and managed
by a third party (the "Non-Owned Licensed Property" and,
together with the Wholly Owned Properties and the JV Properties,
the "Licensed/Managed Properties") and the applicable Borrowers' right
to receive certain fees under the license, franchise and management
agreements with respect to the JV Properties, (v) the Borrowers'
interests in certain intellectual property and (vi) a pledge of equity
interests in the Borrower that owns such intellectual property and the
Borrower that acts as a manager under the license and franchise management
agreements (collectively, the "Collateral").
Notable strengths of the transaction include: revenue diversity,
strong performance trends, portfolio diversity, property age
and capital investment, and experienced sponsorship.
Notable credit challenges of the transaction include: competition
and new supply, property type performance volatility, the
loan's floating-rate and interest-only mortgage loan profile,
and credit negative legal features.
Moody's rating approach considers sequential pay in connection with a
collateral release as a credit neutral benchmark. Although the
loans' release premium mitigates the risk of a ratings downgrade due to
adverse selection, the pro rata payment structure limits ratings
upgrade potential as mezzanine classes are prevented from building enhancement.
The benefit received from pooling through cross-collateralization
is also reduced.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower
transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation
of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV
ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage,
loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds
are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan
level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1208695.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security, this announcement provides certain regulatory
disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or
note of the same series, category/class of debt, security
or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively
from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.
For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides
certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action
on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating
action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support
provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stephen L Renna
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Blair Coulson
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
