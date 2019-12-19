Moody's assigns definitive ratings to six classes of notes issued by ALME Loan Funding II D.A.C.

Paris, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned the
following definitive ratings to the notes issued by ALME Loan Funding
II D.A.C. (the "Issuer"):
....EUR 234,800,000 Class A-R
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....EUR 23,800,000 Class B-1-R
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 14,100,000 Class B-2-R
Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 24,400,000 Class C-R
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes 2031, Definitive Rating
Assigned A2 (sf)
....EUR 23,600,000 Class D-R
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Definitive
Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
....EUR 20,600,000 Class E-R
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Definitive
Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rationale for the ratings is based on a consideration of the risks
associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure as described in
our methodology.
The Issuer will issue the Class A-R Notes, the Class B-1-R
Notes, the Class B-2-R Notes, the Class C-R
Notes, the Class D-R Notes and the Class E-R Notes
(together the "Refinancing Notes") in connection with the re-issuance
of the following classes of notes (the "2016 Refinanced Notes"):
the Class A-R Notes, the Class B-R Notes, the
Class C-R Notes, the Class D-R Notes, and the
Class E-R Notes, due 2030 previously refinanced on December
20, 2016.
In addition, on July 9, 2014 (the "Original Closing Date"),
the Issuer issued EUR 37 million of participating term certificates and
on December 20, 2016 the Issuer also issued EUR 8 million of additional
participating term certificates. The EUR 45 million of participating
term certificates are not refinanced and will remain outstanding following
the refinancing date.
The Issuer is a managed cash flow CLO. At least 90% of the
portfolio must consist of senior secured obligations and up to 10%
of the portfolio may consist of senior unsecured obligations, second-lien
loans, mezzanine obligations and high yield bonds. The portfolio
is fully ramped up as of the refinancing date and comprises predominantly
corporate loans to obligors domiciled in Western Europe.
Apollo Management International LLP ("Apollo") will manage the CLO.
Apollo will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of
collateral on behalf of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity,
including discretionary trading, during the transaction's 1-year
reinvestment period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions,
purchases are permitted using principal proceeds from unscheduled principal
payments and proceeds from sales of credit risk obligations.
The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which,
if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down
the notes in order of seniority.
Methodology underlying the rating action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The rated notes' performance is subject to uncertainty. The notes'
performance is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio,
which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change.
The collateral manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction
will also affect the notes' performance.
Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial
Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3 of the "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology
published in March 2019.
Moody's used the following base-case modeling assumptions:
Par Amount(1): EUR 374,062,500
Defaulted Asset: EUR 0.00
Diversity Score(2): 45
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 3135
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.40%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 5.00%
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 46.00%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.8 years
(1) The covenanted Target Par Amount is EUR 375,000,000.00,
however we have assumed a Target Par Amount of EUR 374,062,500.00
due to the potential inclusion of unhedged non-Euro assets into
this transaction.
(2) The covenanted base case Diversity Score is 46, however we have
assumed a diversity score of 45 as the transaction documentation allows
for the diversity score to be rounded up to the nearest whole number whereas
usual convention is to round down to the nearest whole number.
Moody's has addressed the potential exposure to obligors domiciled in
countries with local currency ceiling (LCC) of A1 or below. As
per the portfolio constraints and eligibility criteria, exposures
to countries with LCC of A1 to A3 cannot exceed 10% and obligors
cannot be domiciled in countries with LCC below A3.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1207831.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tanguy Hespel
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Carole Gintz
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454