Moody's assigns definitive ratings to structured notes issued by Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust II Notes, Series 2022-1

New York, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to two classes of notes issued by Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust II Notes, Series 2022-1 ("MRAFT II 2022-1"). The series has an outstanding balance of $200 million (subject to upsize).

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust II Notes, Series 2022-1

Class A Notes (Category A-1), Definitive Rating Assigned A2

Class A Notes (Category A-2), Definitive Rating Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust II Notes (Issuer), has issued its second series (MRAFT II 2022-1) backed by a revolving warehouse facility with an expected repayment date of September 30, 2023.

The issuer has the optionality to increase the principal balance ("Upsize") of MRAFT II 2022-1 subject to a number of conditions including (i) the Indenture Trustee receiving prior written notice of the Upsize; (ii) the Indenture Trustee receiving certain opinions of counsel required under the Indenture.

In addition, the Buyer's Administrator (Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital LLC) will also have the right to alter the capital structure of the Issuer in order to divide a series of notes into one or more classes or categories ("Rebalancing"). Rebalancing of notes will be allowed only if it is permitted under its respective indenture supplement and any alteration to the capital structure will preserve the pro-rata pari-passu feature of the notes and series outstanding in the Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust II. Noteholders' consent will not be required for Rebalancing of notes.

Following a note amortization event, each series of note will be paid principal on a pro rata basis. In addition, Class A (Category A-1 and Category A-2) notes of MRAFT II 2022-1 will be paid principal and interest on a pro-rata basis.

The proceeds from the issuance of MRAFT II 2022-1 series notes will be generally used to finance the purchase of agency eligible, non-agency QM (qualified mortgage), non-agency non-QM first lien residential mortgage loans from Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch (the Seller) under a master repurchase agreement. The Seller, a branch of Credit Suisse AG (Credit Suisse, rated A2; outlook negative), will periodically sell eligible mortgage loans to, and simultaneously agree to repurchase the same eligible mortgage loans from the Issuer pursuant to a master repurchase agreement (the MRA). The repurchase obligation is full recourse to Credit Suisse, where Credit Suisse is responsible for any face amount shortfall that is not covered by the sale of the eligible mortgage loans.

The notes are secured by the Issuer's rights under the MRA as well as the purchased mortgage loans and related repurchase assets. While the Issuer's payment obligations on the notes are not directly guaranteed by Credit Suisse, the payment obligations of the Seller to the Issuer under the MRA match the payment obligations of the Issuer under the indenture. Per the transaction documents, additional series of notes can be issued in the future. Following a note amortization event, each series of notes will be paid principal on a pro-rata basis.

The notes in this transaction are floating rate notes, with coupons tied to the SOFR rate. The coupons are subject to an available funds rate cap and/or a net WAC rate cap.

We based the initial note ratings on Credit Suisse AG's Long Term (LT) debt rating without giving any uplift for the mortgage loan collateral purchased through the master repurchase agreement because: 1) no third-party verifies the presence of the collateral documents or their eligibility, 2) the broad eligibility criteria could allow collateral with very poor credit quality, 3) there is no legal opinion confirming the Issuer's exclusive right to the collateral should Credit Suisse become insolvent and 4) the transaction lacks an independent administrator.

While the initial rating on the notes is primarily based on LT debt rating of Credit Suisse AG, following an indenture event of default, the rating will depend on the likelihood of recovering value from the collateral and/or Credit Suisse's insolvency estate by the Final Stated Maturity Date and could be higher or lower than Credit Suisse's prevailing LT debt rating. The payment obligations of the Seller under the MRA match the payment obligations of the Issuer under the Indenture. Moreover, the Seller is obligated under the MRA to pay all costs and expenses of the Issuer. Because the repurchase obligation is full recourse to Credit Suisse, it is our view that any shortfall to the repurchase facility after the liquidation of the collateral will rank pari-passu with senior unsecured obligations of Credit Suisse.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The rating on the note is primarily based on the Long Term (LT) debt rating of Credit Suisse AG. If the LT debt rating of Credit Suisse AG is upgraded (or downgraded) following the closing date, the rating on the note may be upgraded (or downgraded) as well. However, following an indenture event of default, the rating on the note will depend on the likelihood of recovering value from the collateral and/or Credit Suisse's insolvency estate by the Final Stated Maturity Date and could be higher or lower than Credit Suisse's prevailing LT debt rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

