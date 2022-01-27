Moody's assigns definitive ratings to the Notes issued by Twin Bridges 2022-1 PLC

GBP563.8 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of United Kingdom buy-to-let mortgage loans
London, 27 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to Notes issued by Twin Bridges 2022-1 PLC:
....GBP466.1M Class A Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
....GBP39.9M Class B Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
....GBP23.4M Class C Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa3 (sf)
....GBP19.3M Class D Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned
A1 (sf)
....GBP15.1M Class X1 Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2055, Definitive Rating Assigned
Ba3 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP6.9M Class X2 Mortgage
Backed Floating Notes due December 2055, GBP9.6M Class X3
Mortgage Backed Floating Notes due December 2055, GBP 1.4M
Class Z1 Mortgage Backed Notes due December 2055 and the GBP5.5M
Class Z2 Mortgage Backed Notes due December 2055.
The Notes are backed by a pool of UK buy-to-let ("BTL")
mortgage loans originated by Paratus AMC Limited ("Paratus" as originator
and seller, NR). The securitised portfolio consists of 2,221
mortgage loans with a current balance of GBP 442.3 million as of
December 2021.
The structure allows additional loans to be added to the pool by way of
pre-funding up to GBP 107.7 million of loans to be originated
by 31 March 2022. The addition of pre-funded loans is conditional
upon amongst others the original loan-to-value not being
greater than 80% on an individual loan level and 73.5%
on a pre-funded pool level.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics
and credit quality of the underlying BTL mortgage pool, sector wide
and originator specific performance data, protection provided by
credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the
structural features of the transaction.
MILAN CE for this pool is 12.5% and the expected loss is
1.4%.
The expected loss is 1.4%, which is in line for the
United Kingdom BTL RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the
lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i)
the current weighted average (WA) LTV of around 73.3%;
(ii) the performance of comparable originators; (iii) the expected
outlook for the UK economy in the medium term; (iv) good performance
based on the historic data, which however does not cover a full
economic cycle (since 2015); and (v) benchmarking with similar UK
BTL transactions.
The MILAN CE for this pool is 12.5%, which is in line
with the United Kingdom BTL RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment
of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the
following key drivers: (i) the WA LTV for the pool of 73.3%,
which is in line with comparable transactions; (ii) top 20 borrowers
accounting for approx. 8.47% of current balance;
(iii) the historic data does not cover a full economic cycle; and
(iv) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.
At closing, the transaction benefits from a non-amortising
general reserve which is equal to 1.0% of Classes A to D
and Z1 Notes at closing. The non-amortising general reserve
fund consists of two components - the first component is the liquidity
reserve fund which is equal to 1.0% of the outstanding balance
of the Class A and Class B notes and will amortise together with Class
A and Class B notes. The liquidity reserve fund will be available
to cover senior fees and costs, and Class A and B interest (in respect
of the latter, if it is the most senior class outstanding and otherwise
subject to a PDL condition). The second component is the credit
ledger which is a dynamic ledger that is sized at 1.0% of
Classes A to D and Z1 Notes at closing, minus the balance of the
liquidity reserve component. At closing, the credit ledger
component of the reserve fund will be residual and increase throughout
the life of the transaction as the liquidity reserve fund amortises.
Operational Risk Analysis: Paratus is the servicer in the transaction
whilst U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust Limited (NR) will
be acting as a cash manager. In order to mitigate the operational
risk, Intertrust Management Limited (NR) will act as back-up
servicer facilitator. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's
lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby
the cash manager can use the three most recent servicer reports to determine
the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. The
transaction also benefits from approx. 4 months of liquidity based
on Moody's calculations. Finally, there is principal to pay
interest as an additional source of liquidity for the Class A Notes and
Class B Notes.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 96.9% of the loans in
the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to BBR. The Notes are floating
rate securities with reference to three months compounded daily SONIA.
To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed-rate
asset and floating liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional
fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by National Australia
Bank Limited (Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)) and Natixis (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i)
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes; or (ii) a deleveraging
of the capital structure.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i)
an increase in the level of arrears resulting in a higher level of losses
than forecast; or (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast
resulting in higher arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that
stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account
the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions
of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Radostina Kumchev
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Armin Krapf
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
