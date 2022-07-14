Moody's assigns definitive ratings to three classes of notes issued by BFNS 2022-1

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to three classes of notes issued by BFNS 2022-1 (the "Issuer").

Moody's rating action is as follows:

U.S. $104,000,000 Class A Senior Secured Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due 2035, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

U.S. $6,750,000 Class B Deferrable Mezzanine Secured Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due 2035, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

U.S. $10,000,000 Class C Deferrable Subordinate Secured Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due 2035, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

The notes listed above are referred to herein, collectively, as the "Rated Notes."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the ratings is based on a consideration of the risks associated with the CDO's portfolio and structure as described in our methodology.

BFNS 2022-1 is a static cash flow CDO. The issued notes are collateralized primarily by subordinated notes issued by US community banks and their holding companies. The portfolio is fully ramped as of the closing date.

Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (the "Manager") will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of the assets on behalf of the Issuer. The Manager will direct the disposition of certain securities whose issuer has been acquired, or has acquired or merged with another institution (APAI securities). Subject to reinvestment criteria, the Manager may reinvest proceeds from sales of APAI securities and prepayment proceeds.

In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer will issue one class of preferred shares.

The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3.2.1 of the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology published in December 2021.

For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case assumptions:

Par amount: $138,650,000

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 1059

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC) for fixed assets only: 4.25%

Weighted Average Spread (WAS) for fixed to float assets: 3.76%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC) for fixed to float assets: 5.34%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 10.0%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 8.05 years

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly models, qualitative factors were part of the rating committee consideration. Moody's considers the structural protections in the transaction, the risk of an event of default, the legal environment and specific documentation features. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, inputs from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transaction, influenced the final rating decision.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating TruPS CDOs" published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74076. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

This transaction is subject to a number of factors and circumstances that could lead to either an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings, as described below:

1) Macroeconomic uncertainty: The transaction's performance could be negatively affected by uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy. Moody's currently has a stable outlook on the US banking sector and the US P&C insurance sector.

2) Portfolio credit risk: Credit performance of the assets collateralizing the transaction that is better than Moody's current expectations could have a positive impact on the transaction's performance. Conversely, asset credit performance weaker than Moody's current expectations could have adverse consequences on the transaction's performance.

3) Deleveraging: One source of uncertainty in this transaction is whether deleveraging from unscheduled principal proceeds due to redemptions will occur and at what pace. Note repayments that are faster than Moody's current expectations could have an impact on the notes' ratings.

4) Exposure to non-publicly rated assets: The portfolio consists primarily of unrated assets whose default probability Moody's assesses through credit scores derived using RiskCalc™ or credit assessments. Because these are not public ratings, they are subject to additional estimation uncertainty.

Moody's obtained a loss distribution for this CDO's portfolio by simulating defaults using Moody's CDOROM™, which used Moody's assumptions for asset correlations and fixed recoveries in a Monte Carlo simulation framework. Moody's then used the resulting loss distribution, together with structural features of the CDO, as an input in its CDOEdge™ cash flow model.

Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be found in the related pre-sale report, available on Moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1336393.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

