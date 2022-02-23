Moody's assigns definitive ratings to two classes of Canadian RMBS notes issued by Classic RMBS Trust

Toronto, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned definitive
credit ratings to the following classes of notes issued by Classic RMBS
Trust (CRMBS).
Issuer: Classic RMBS Trust, Mortgage Pass Through Notes,
Series 2022-1
CAD425,180,000, 2.630%, Class A
Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
CAD50,021,000, 2.467%, Class B Notes,
Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
This transaction represents the fourth issuance by CRMBS, which
is sponsored by Home Trust Company (HTC, NR). The notes are
supported by 933 near prime/alt-a, fixed rate mortgage loans
originated by HTC between January 2016 and December 2021, with a
total balance of CAD500,216,353 as of the January 31,
2022 cut-off date. HTC originates residential mortgage loans
through external mortgage brokers, referrals from conventional bank
lenders or applications submitted directly to HTC. The majority
of HTC's originations are through a network of independent mortgage brokers,
who originate according to HTC's residential mortgage guidelines.
All mortgage loans in the 2022-1 pool were extended to obligors
located in Canada and are secured by Canadian residential properties.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics
of the underlying portfolio, protection provided by credit enhancement
and the structural integrity of the transaction.
In analyzing the portfolio, Moody's determined the MILAN Credit
Enhancement (CE) of 13.50% and the portfolio Expected Loss
(EL) of 0.75%. The MILAN CE and portfolio EL are
key input parameters for Moody's cash flow model.
The MILAN CE for this pool is 13.50%: This is higher
than the average MILAN CE of other Canadian RMBS and covered bond transactions,
but follows from our loan-by-loan analysis. The difference
is largely driven by a relatively high weighted average current loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio of 71.27% and a relatively weaker credit score
profile. The pool also has a relatively high borrower and regional
concentration, as well as the relatively high proportion of self-employed
obligors and loans secured by rental properties.
Portfolio expected loss of 0.75%: This is based on
Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking
into account (i) the historical collateral performance of the loans to
date; as provided by the seller; (ii) the current macroeconomic
environment in Canada and (iii) benchmarking with similar RMBS transactions.
Credit Enhancement: Credit enhancement in this transaction is primarily
comprised of subordination provided by the junior tranches and excess
spread. Under the sequential pay structure, all scheduled
principal payments and prepayments are used to pay down the notes in order
of seniority.
For liquidity purposes, there is a servicing reserve account equal
to three months' interest on the Class A and Class B notes. The
servicing reserve account is required to be drawn by the paying agent
if and to the extent that the servicer fails to deposit the required amounts
into the collection account and as a result there are insufficient funds
to pay Class A and Class B interest when due. This reserve acts
as buffer against potential failure in the payment of interest on the
Class A and Class B notes due to a servicer disruption.
Operational Risk Analysis: HTC is a federal Trust company,
regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
(OSFI), offering residential and non-residential mortgage
lending, consumer lending, and credit card services to Canadian
borrowers. As of September 30, 2021, HTC's year
to date residential mortgage originations totaled approximately CAD5.2
billion which is similar to the annual residential mortgage originations
for fiscal year 2020. As of September 30, 2021, HTC
acted as the primary servicer and owned the corresponding servicing rights
on approximately CAD16.1 billion of single family residential mortgage
loans. The company's mortgage servicing business is a strategically
important component of its business model. We believe that HTC
has adequate controls and procedures in place to provide high quality
servicing.
Balloon Risk Analysis: HTC (as servicer) will offer to renew all
mortgage loans at the end of their contractual term, provided the
borrower and the mortgage loan satisfy the renewal eligibility criteria.
The renewed mortgage loans will remain in the mortgage pool and proceeds
will continue to flow to the noteholders. HTC (as servicer) or
any replacement servicer will extend any remaining mortgage loans at the
end of their contractual term that have not been otherwise repaid or refinanced,
for a period of six months or less. The extended mortgage loans
will remain in the mortgage pool and proceeds will continue to flow to
the noteholders. The combination of the servicer's obligation to
offer to renew all loans that meet the renewal eligibility criteria at
the end of their contractual term, and the requirement on the part
of the servicer to extend any remaining loans that have not otherwise
been refinanced or repaid, eliminates the risk that a performing
borrower may be pushed into default if repayment is demanded at the end
of the contractual term. This effectively mitigates the balloon
risk associated with the CRMBS 2022-1 mortgage pool.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278125.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
This methodology was calibrated based on settings specific for Canada.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations
at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our
central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead
to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions
be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities
resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability
and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the rating.
Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in
the note's available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or
a downgrade of the rating, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence
assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments
(the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating
action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the ratings.
This had a neutral impact on the ratings.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1319042.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Aliya Ehmar
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Richard Hunt
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653