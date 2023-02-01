Moody's assigns enhanced Aa1 to Custodial Receipts (JPMorgan), Custodial Receipts, Series 2023-1 and Series 2023-2

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aa1 enhanced rating to Custodial Receipts (JPMorgan), Custodial Receipts, Series 2023-1 and Series 2023-2 (the Receipts) evidencing beneficial ownership of California Community Choice Financing Authority, Clean Energy Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2023B-2 (Green Bonds) (SOFR Index Rate) (the Bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based upon the letter of credit (LOC) provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the Bank); the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely payment of debt service and purchase price to receipt holders; and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's current long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is Aa1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

The LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the Receipts plus 45 days of interest at the Bond rate. The LOC provides sufficient principal and interest coverage for the Receipts.

The Custodian is instructed to draw under the LOC for payment due on the Receipts on any Bond payment date as well as on each mandatory tender date for purchase price payable on the Receipts. The substitution of the LOC is permitted provided the custodian obtains written confirmation from each rating agency then rating the Receipts that the rating will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.

The LOC will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, January 31, 2024; (ii) the fifth business day following the Custodian's receipt of notice from the Bank that either (a) the Bank has not been reimbursed for any draw or any amount required to be paid to the Bank under the Custody Agreement, (b) an Indenture Event of Default relating to the Bonds has occurred and is continuing, (c) a Capital Adequacy Event or an Increased Cost Event (each as defined in the LOC) has occurred, (d) the Bank is not or would not be in compliance with the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules promulgated thereunder in relation to the LOC; (iii) the fifth business day following the date the LOC is surrendered to the Bank for cancellation by the Custodian; (iv) the fifth business day following the date the Bank receives written notice from the Custodian that the Custody Agreement has terminated; or (v) the business day specified by the Bank in a written notice to the Custodian that the Bank is electing to accelerate the Expiration Date then in effect, which business day shall be at least 60 days following the date of such written notice.

The Receipts are subject to mandatory tender on the business day prior to: (i) the stated expiration of the LOC, and (ii) the fifth business day following the Custodian's receipt of notice from the Bank that either (a) the Bank has not been reimbursed for any draw or any amount required to be paid to the Bank under the Custody Agreement, (b) an Indenture Event of Default relating to the Bonds has occurred and is continuing, (c) a Capital Adequacy Event or an Increased Cost Event (each as defined in the LOC) has occurred, or (d) the Bank is not or would not be in compliance with the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules promulgated thereunder in relation to the LOC, or (iii) the business day specified by the Bank in a written notice to the Custodian that the Bank is electing to accelerate the Expiration Date then in effect, which business day shall be at least 60 days following the date of such written notice.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63933. An additional methodology used in these ratings Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Randy Matlosz

Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

