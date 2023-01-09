Moody's assigns enhanced Aa1 to Custodial Receipts (RBC) Trust Receipts, Series 2023-XG0434A,B,C

New York, January 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aa1 enhanced rating to Custodial Receipts (RBC) Trust Receipts, Series 2023-XG0434A through Series 2023-XG0434C (the Receipts) evidencing beneficial ownership of City of Chicago, Illinois General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023A (Chicago Works) (the Bonds). The Receipts are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) from Royal Bank of Canada (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based upon the LOC provided by the Bank; the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely payment of debt service and purchase price to receipt holders; and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's current long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is Aa1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of Royal Bank of Canada

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of Royal Bank of Canada

The Receipts will initially bear interest at the underlying Bonds interest rate, 5.50%, less any fees required to be paid to the LOC provider and the custodian, and pay interest on July 1st and January 1st.

The LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the Receipts plus 185 days of interest at 5.50%, the Bond interest rate. The LOC provides sufficient principal and interest coverage for the Receipts.

The trustee is instructed to draw under the LOC for interest due on the Receipts on any Bond interest and principal payment date as well as on the purchase date for purchase price of any mandatory tender of the Receipts.

The substitution of the LOC is not permitted.

Conforming draws for principal, interest or purchase price presented to the Bank at or before 12:00 p.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by the Bank on or before 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day.

Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically and immediately reinstated upon the honoring of such draw.

The LOC will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the date on which the Bank honors a mandatory tender drawing under the LOC; (ii) the day on which the Bank receives a certificate signed by the trustee stating that the principal and accrued interest of the Bonds have been paid in full and the Bank has paid all drawings payable in connection with such redemption; (iii) the business day, the Termination Event Date, set forth in a Notice of Termination Event sent to the trustee, provided that such Notice of Termination Event is received by the trustee at least five (5) business days prior to any Termination Event Date; (iv) the day on which all of the Bonds are either delivered, to the Bank or to the holders of the Receipts, in accordance with the Trust Agreement (CE), (v) the business day, Early Termination Date, set forth in a Notice of Early Termination sent to the trustee, provided that such Notice of Early Termination is received by the trustee at least forty-five (45) days prior to such Early Termination Date; and (vi) the expiration date (January 8, 2024).

The Receipts are subject to mandatory tender on the business day prior to the expiration date or any earlier termination date of the LOC.

The custody agreement does allow the issuance of additional Receipts provided that prior to such additional issuance (i) the LOC increases the stated amount of the LOC for such additional issuance of Receipts; and (ii) the trustee receives written notice from each rating agency then rating the Receipts that such additional issuance of Receipts shall not cause the current rating to be reduced or withdrawn.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63933. An additional methodology used in these ratings Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

