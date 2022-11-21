Moody's assigns enhanced Aa2 to Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts, Series 2022-XX1266 and Series 2022-XX1267

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aa2 enhanced rating to Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts, Series 2022-XX1266 and Series 2022-XX1267 evidencing beneficial ownership of County of Cuyahoga, Ohio Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2017 (The Metrohealth System) (the Bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based upon joint default analysis (JDA), which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. The JDA rating is based on the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment, A1(cr), of Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank) as provider of the Letter of Credit (LOC), the underlying rating of the Bonds, and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of debt service to Custody Receipt holders. Moody's underlying long-term rating on the Bonds is Baa2.

Since a payment default on the Custody Receipts would occur only if both the Bank and the obligor of the Bonds default on bond principal and/or interest payment dates, Moody's has assigned the rating based upon the joint probability of default by both parties. In determining the joint probability of default, Moody's considers the level of default dependence between the support provider and the obligor's pledge of revenues. In this case, Moody's has determined that there is a low level of default dependence between the Bank and the obligor of the Bonds which results in a long-term JDA rating of Aa2 on the Custody Receipts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades either the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades either the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the obligor and the Bank increased.

The Custody Receipts are entitled to interest on each Bond payment date (semi-annual) at the fixed rate on the Bonds less any fees required to be paid to the letter of credit provider and the custodian. The custody agreement allows for the issuance of additional Custody Receipts with a corresponding increase to the LOC and receipt of notice from Moody's stating that the rating on the Custody Receipts will not be reduced or withdrawn. The custodian is instructed to draw under the LOC for principal and interest due on each Bond payment date. Should the Bank fail to honor a draw on the LOC, the custodian will utilize Bond payments to pay the Custody Receipts. The custodian shall also draw under the LOC for the redemption price due on any optional redemption date of the Custody Receipts. The Custody Receipts are subject to optional redemption by the Bank on the business day prior to the expiration date of the LOC. The LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the Receipts, plus 185 days of interest at the Bond rate, which will provide sufficient principal and interest coverage for the Custody Receipts. Substitution of the letter of credit must be accompanied by written evidence stating that the rating on the Custody Receipts will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.

Conforming draws for principal and/or interest presented to the Bank at or before 5:00 p.m., New York time, on a business day, will be honored by the Bank at or before 10:00 a.m., New York time, on the second succeeding business day. The custodian is instructed to draw on the LOC by 5:00 p.m., New York time two business days prior to any payment date to ensure receipt of funds by the payment date. Draws made under the letter of credit for interest shall be automatically reinstated immediately upon an honoring of a draw.

The LOC will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, November 1, 2023 (provided however if, in any year, the Bank either does not elect to redeem the Custody Receipts on a Custody Receipt Optional Redemption Date or if the Bank elects to redeem the Custody Receipts on such date but the Custodian has not received an amount equal to the redemption price by 10:00 a.m., New York time on such redemption date, then the stated expiration date shall be automatically extended to the date that is 364 days after the then existing stated expiration date); (ii) the honoring of a principal payment draft with respect to all of the Custody Receipts upon redemption of such Receipts; (iii) the effective date of a substitute letter of credit; or (iv) the date on which the custodian surrenders the letter of credit for cancellation.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63933. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Randy Matlosz

Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

