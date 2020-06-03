Moody's assigns enhanced Aa2 to Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Series 2020-YX1139

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aa2 enhanced
rating to Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts,
Series 2020-YX1139 evidencing beneficial ownership of Metropolitan
Nashville Airport Authority, Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds,
Series 2019B (AMT) (the Bonds).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is based upon joint default analysis (JDA), which reflects
Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. The
JDA rating is based on the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment,
A1(cr), of Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank) as provider of the Letter
of Credit (LOC), the underlying rating of the Bonds, and the
structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely
payment of debt service to Custody Receipt holders. Moody's underlying
long-term rating on the Bonds is A2.
Since a payment default on the Custody Receipts would occur only if both
the Bank and the obligor of the Bonds default on bond principal and/or
interest payment dates, Moody's has assigned the rating based upon
the joint probability of default by both parties. In determining
the joint probability of default, Moody's considers the level of
default dependence between the support provider and the obligor's pledge
of revenues. In this case, Moody's has determined that there
is a low level of default dependence between the Bank and the obligor's
pledge of revenues on the Bonds which results in a long-term JDA
rating of Aa2 on the Custody Receipts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
• Moody's upgrades either the long-term CR Assessment of the
Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
• Moody's downgrades either the long-term CR Assessment of
the Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the obligor's
pledge of revenues and the Bank increased.
The Custody Receipts are entitled to interest on each Bond payment date
(semiannually) at the fixed rate on the Bonds less any fees required to
be paid to the letter of credit provider and the custodian. The
custody agreement allows for the issuance of additional Custody Receipts
with a corresponding increase to the LOC and receipt of notice from Moody's
stating that the rating on the Custody Receipts will not be reduced or
withdrawn. The custodian is instructed to draw under the LOC for
principal and interest due on each Bond payment date. Should the
Bank fail to honor a draw on the LOC, the custodian will utilize
Bond payments to pay the Custody Receipts. The custodian shall
also draw under the LOC for the redemption price due on any optional redemption
date of the Custody Receipts. The Custody Receipts are subject
to optional redemption by the Bank on the business day prior to the expiration
date of the LOC. The LOC is sized for the full principal amount
of the Receipts plus up to but not including July 1, 2020,
199 days, and thereafter, 185 days of interest at the Bond
rate, which will provide sufficient principal and interest coverage
for the Custody Receipts. Substitution of the letter of credit
must be accompanied by written evidence stating that the rating on the
Custody Receipts will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such
substitution.
Conforming draws for principal and/or interest presented to the Bank at
or before 5:00 p.m., New York time, on
a business day, will be honored by the Bank at or before 10:00
a.m., New York time, on the second succeeding
business day. The custodian is instructed to draw on the LOC by
5:00 p.m., New York time two business days prior
to any payment date to ensure receipt of funds by the payment date.
Draws made under the letter of credit for interest shall be automatically
reinstated immediately upon an honoring of a draw.
The LOC will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration
date, June 1, 2021 (provided however if, in any year,
the Bank either does not elect to redeem the Custody Receipts on a Custody
Receipt Optional Redemption Date or if the Bank elects to redeem the Custody
Receipts on such date but the Custodian has not received an amount equal
to the redemption price by 10:00 a.m., New York
time on such redemption date, then the stated expiration date shall
be automatically extended to the date that is 364 days after the then
existing stated expiration date); (ii) the honoring of a principal
payment draft with respect to all of the Custody Receipts upon redemption
of such Receipts; (iii) the effective date of a substitute letter
of credit; or (iv) the date on which the custodian surrenders the
letter of credit for cancellation.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Tender Option Bonds
and Related Instruments published in February 2018 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1088098.
An additional methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
