Moody's assigns enhanced Aa2 to Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts, Series 2022- MIZ9098 & MIZ9099

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aa2 enhanced rating to Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts, Series 2022-MIZ9098 & MIZ9099 (the Receipts) evidencing beneficial ownership of (i) Arizona Health Facilities Authority Revenue Bonds (Dignity Health), 2012 Series A for MIZ9098 and (ii) California Health Facilities Financing Authority Revenue Bonds (Dignity Health), 2012 Series A for MIZ9099 (collectively the Bonds). The Receipts are supported by standby letters of credit (LOCs) from Mizuho Capital Markets LLC (MCM) which are guaranteed by Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based upon Joint Default Analysis (JDA), which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. The JDA rating is based on the long-term senior unsecured rating, A1, of the Bank as provider of the guarantees on the LOCs, the underlying ratings of the Bonds deposited, and the structure and legal protections of the transactions which provide for timely payment of debt service to Custodial Receipts holders. Moody's underlying ratings on the Bonds are Baa1.

Since a payment default on the Custodial Receipts would occur only if both the Bank and Dignity Health (the Obligor) default on bond principal and interest payment dates, Moody's has assigned the rating based upon the joint probability of default by both parties. In determining the joint probability of default, Moody's considers the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor. In this case, Moody's has determined that there is a low level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor which results in a long-term JDA rating of Aa2 on the Custodial Receipts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moody's upgrades either the long-term senior unsecured rating of the Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moody's downgrades either the long-term senior unsecured rating of the Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.

- Moody's determines that the default dependence between the Obligor and the Bank increased.

The Custodial Receipts pay interest on the same date on which interest is paid on the Bonds (semiannually) in an amount equal to the interest paid on the Bonds minus applicable fees, if any. The LOCs cover amounts due on the Custodial Receipts on any Bond payment date to the extent that such amounts are not received by the custodian from the applicable underlying Bond. The LOCs provider is also obligated to pay principal and interest due on the Custodial Receipts upon any optional redemption of the Custodial Receipts.

Each LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the Bonds plus 309 days of interest at the Bond rate, which will provide sufficient principal and interest coverage for the Custodial Receipts. Draws for funds made by 11:00 a.m. (New York City time) by the custodian under the LOCs on any business day shall be paid by the LOC provider by 12:00 p.m. (New York City time) on such business day. The guarantees provided by the Bank unconditionally and irrevocably guaranty all amounts payable under the LOCs when due.

The custodian is instructed to draw under the applicable LOC for interest or principal due on the Receipts on any Bond payment date to the extent of any shortfall. In addition, the custodian is instructed to draw under the applicable LOC for principal and interest due on the Receipts on the second business day prior to any optional redemption date of the Receipts. Draws made under the LOCs for interest shall be automatically and immediately reinstated upon the honoring of such draw.

Payments to Custodial Receipt holders are first paid from the applicable underlying Bonds. In the event of a bankruptcy filing of the Obligor of the Bonds, the custodian shall draw on the applicable LOC for an amount equal to the amount of principal and/or interest paid by the Obligor on the bonds during the 124-day period prior to such filing. Such amounts shall be held by the custodian in the preference account and shall be available for payment to the Custodial Receipt holders in the event any payments made to holders are subsequently avoided as preference payments.

The amounts advanced to cover potential preference will be held until the Preference Period Expiration Date which shall be the earlier of (i) the date on which an order is received that payments to the Custodial Receipt holders must be returned as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding in which case the custodian shall pay over from the preference account to the Custodial Receipt holders an amount equal to any payments of principal and interest on the Bonds that have been returned; or (ii) the date on which notice has been received by the custodian that such bankruptcy proceeding is closed or dismissed and such dismissal or closure cannot be appealed in which case the funds in the preference account shall be returned to the Bank. In the event that the custodian receives an order that payments to the Custodial Receipt holders must be returned as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding and the funds deposited to the preference account are less than the amount required to be paid to the Custodial Receipt holders representing the payments of principal and interest on the Bonds that have been avoided as a pre-bankruptcy transfer, the custodian shall draw on the LOC for an amount equal to such difference (Preference Account Shortfall) for deposit to the preference account.

The LOCs shall expire, except with respect to the obligation to honor any Preference Draft under the Custody Agreement, upon the earliest of (i) the honoring of a Redemption Draft with respect to a payment of the Redemption Draw Amount upon optional redemption of all Custody Receipts, (ii) the day on which the Bank receives a certificate stating that an amount representing the principal and accrued interest on the Custody Receipts has been paid to the Holders of the Custody Receipts in full and the Custody Receipts have been satisfied and discharged, (iii) the effective date of a replacement Credit Enhancement Agreement pursuant to the terms of the Custody Agreement, and (iv) June 1, 2027, which date shall be the stated expiration date, provided, however that if, in any year, the Bank does not elect to redeem the Custody Receipts on a Custody Receipt Optional Redemption Date or if the Bank elected to redeem the Custody Receipts on a Custody Receipt Optional Redemption Date but the Custodian has not received an amount equal to the Redemption Draw Amount by 10:00 a.m., New York time, on the Custody Receipt Optional Redemption Date, then the stated expiration date shall be automatically extended to the date that is 364 days after the then-existing stated expiration date.

Substitution of the LOCs must be accompanied by written evidence from Moody's stating that the rating on the Custody Receipts will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63933. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

