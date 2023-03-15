Moody's assigns enhanced Aa2 to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (Muni. Deriv.), Custodial Receipts, Series 5048 and Series 5049

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aa2 enhanced ratings to:

• J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (Muni. Deriv.), Custodial Receipts, Series 5048 (Custodial Receipts) evidencing beneficial ownership of Southwestern Illinois Development Authority Health Facility Revenue Bonds Series 2016 (Hospital Sisters Services, Inc. – Obligated Group) Series 2016 (the Bonds).

• J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (Muni. Deriv.), Custodial Receipts, Series 5049 (Custodial Receipts) evidencing beneficial ownership of Michigan Finance Authority Hospital Revenue Bonds (McLaren Health System) Series 2016 (the Bonds).

The Custodial Receipts are supported a separate letter of credit (LOC) from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the Bank) for each Series of Custodial Receipts.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based upon the LOCs provided by the Bank; the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely payment of debt service and purchase price to receipt holders; and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the bank issuing the LOC. Moody's current long-term senior unsecured rating of the Bank is Aa2.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term senior unsecured rating of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term senior unsecured rating of the Bank.

Each Series of Custodial Receipts will bear interest at the applicable underlying Bond interest rate less any fees required to be paid to the LOC provider and the custodian. The Custodial Receipts will pay interest on each May 15th and November 15th.

Each LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the applicable Custodial Receipts plus 185 days of interest at the applicable underlying Bond interest rate. Each LOC provides sufficient principal and interest coverage for the Custodial Receipts. Draws made under the LOCs for interest shall be automatically and immediately reinstated upon the honoring of such draw. The substitution of the LOC is not permitted.

The custodian is instructed to draw under the applicable LOC for interest due on the Custodial Receipts on any Bond interest payment date as well as on the business day prior for principal or purchase price for any mandatory tender or redemption of the Custodial Receipts. Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically and immediately reinstated upon the honoring

Each LOC will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, March 14, 2024; (ii) the fifth Business Day following the Custodian's receipt of notice from the Bank that either (a) the Bank has not been reimbursed for any draw or any amount required to be paid to the Bank under the Custody Agreement, (b) an Indenture Event of Default relating to the Bonds has occurred and is continuing, (c) a Capital Adequacy Event or an Increased Cost Event (each as defined in the LOC) has occurred, (d) the Bank is not or would not be in compliance with the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules promulgated thereunder in relation to the LOC; (iii) the fifth Business Day following the date the LOC is surrendered to the Bank for cancellation by the Custodian; or (iv) the fifth Business Day following the date the Bank receives written notice from the Custodian that the Custody Agreement has terminated.

The Custodial Receipts are subject to mandatory tender on (i) the stated expiration of the LOC, and (ii) the fifth Business Day following the Custodian's receipt of notice from the Bank that either (a) the Bank has not been reimbursed for any draw or any amount required to be paid to the Bank under the Custody Agreement, (b) an Indenture Event of Default relating to the Bonds has occurred and is continuing, (c) a Capital Adequacy Event or an Increased Cost Event (each as defined in the LOC) has occurred, or (d) the Bank is not or would not be in compliance with the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules promulgated thereunder in relation to the LOC.

The custody agreement does not allow the issuance of additional Custodial Receipts.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63933. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Randy Matlosz

Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

