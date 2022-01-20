Moody's assigns enhanced Aa2 to Massachusetts State College Building Authority's (MA) Series 2022A

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an enhanced Aa2 rating to the Massachusetts State College Building Authority's (MA) (MSCBA) proposed approximately $103 million Project and Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. The bonds will be fixed rate, maturing in 2052. We maintain enhanced Aa2 ratings on outstanding parity debt. MSCBA recorded $1.2 billion of debt outstanding for fiscal 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aa2 enhanced rating incorporates the program-level Aa2 rating of the Massachusetts State College Building Authority State University Intercept Program, which is notched off of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' general obligation rating, as well as financing-level attributes related to sufficiency of the financing structure. The Aa2 rating for the financing-level rating is the same as the Aa2 programmatic rating due to the debt service coverage of interceptable revenues in excess of 100%, sufficient timing of state aid payments relative to debt service payments, and more than adequate notice for notice of shortfalls to the Board of Higher Education (BHE) and the state comptroller, to ensure timely state comptroller debt service transfers to the trustee. This organizational structure provides evidence of how the state and MSCBA manage oversight of the debt related to the MSCBA universities. Moody's regards this as a key strength related to governance considerations under our ESG framework.

Should there be an insufficiency for debt service, the state comptroller would transfer amounts from all state universities' appropriation accounts (on a pro-rata basis, based on each university's amount of outstanding debt) to cure the shortfall within five days, but in any event no later than the applicable deposit date (October 10 for the November 1 debt service payment and the last business day of February for the May 1 debt service payment).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Upgrade of the commonwealth or programmatic intercept rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Downgrade of the commonwealth or programmatic intercept rating

-Reduction in debt service coverage by interceptable funds

-Observation that the program does not function as contemplated

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a pledge of non-appropriated revenues and required reserve funds, in addition to the state appropriation intercept program. MSCBA maintains a contract with the Board of Higher Education (BHE), which empowers the authority to commit the nine state universities to payment of debt service. The authority sets fees and rates for sufficient debt service coverage on each project. Each university is further required to set aside 25% of its average annual aggregate debt service costs in a Pledged Trust Fund to cover any deficiencies of project revenue for debt service. The pledged trust funds and additional residence hall trust funds are held by each campus.

Due to financial impacts arising from the coronavirus pandemic that originated in March 2020, MSCBA reduced the operating and reserve assessments to the universities for budgetary relief to align expenses with potentially lower auxiliary revenue for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. As of June 30, 2021, aggregate pledged funds totaled $23.2 million and residence hall trust funds totaled $17.9 million. For fiscal 2022, these figures are projected at $23.6 million and $22.2 million, respectively.

In addition to the reserve funds, there is a joint debt service reserve fund (DSRF). Bondholder consent to remove the legal requirement to have a DSRF was achieved in November 2019, with MSCBA's plan to use existing debt service reserve funds to pay debt service or to fund projects. During fiscal 2021, MSCBA used a portion of these funds to pay approximately $16.2 million of debt service. The DSRF was outstanding at $75.7 million for June 30, 2021 and is projected at $47.5 million at June 30, 2022.

The state appropriation intercept mechanism can be accessed for payment of debt service or replenishment of the joint debt service reserve fund. The authority is required to report on the sufficiency of available funds to pay debt service on its outstanding debt to the BHE and the state comptroller no later than September 30, in the case of debt service payments due November 1, and no later than January 31, in the case of debt service payments due May 1. Cross-collateralization of state intercept funds to cure any deficiency further strengthens the intercept provision.

Fiscal 2021 actual appropriations totaled $286.3 million. Fiscal 2022 appropriations are budgeted at $292.3 million and would cover annual pro forma fiscal 2022 debt service, inclusive of the new money portion of the planned Series 2022A bonds, by 2.9x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the planned Series 2022A bonds will be used: for identified capital projects at Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Westfield State University (approximately $18 million); to refund all or portions of the Series 2012C, 2014A, 2014B, 2014C and 2015A bonds, depending on market conditions; and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

MSCBA is a component unit of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and is empowered to design and construct auxiliary facility projects (such as housing, parking, and student activity centers) across the nine state public universities (Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield, and Worcester State (A2 stable) Universities, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, and Massachusetts Maritime Academy). An aggregate full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment of 36,510 students were enrolled among the MSCBA institutions as of fall 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

