Moody's assigns enhanced VMIG 1 to Bon Secours Mercy Health's Ser. 2012B

New York, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an enhanced VMIG 1 short-term rating to County of Allen, Ohio's Adjustable Rate Hospital Facilities Revenue Bonds Series 2012B (Bon Secours Mercy Health) (the Bonds). The assignment is in connection with the issuance of a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by the State of Ohio (the Liquidity Provider). The Bonds were previously supported by the internal assets of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) (the Corporation). Moody's maintains A1 long-term ratings on BSMH's outstanding debt. The outlook on the long-term ratings is negative. The system had $4.7 billion of debt at FYE 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The VMIG 1 rating on the Bonds is derived from (i) the credit quality of the Liquidity Provider as provider of liquidity support for the Bonds, (ii) the long-term rating of the Bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the liquidity facility without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds are directly related to the credit quality of the Corporation. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating, A1, currently assigned to the Bonds. Moody's current short-term rating on the Liquidity Provider's liquidity program is P-1.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Short-term: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Short-term: Moody's downgrades the short-term rating of the Liquidity Provider, or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the Bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The Liquidity Provider may automatically terminate or suspend its obligations to purchase the Bonds under the SBPA upon any of the following:

- nonpayment in whole or in part of any amounts with respect to the principal of or interest on the Bonds or any debt on parity with the Bonds;

- upon any involuntary or voluntary bankruptcy or insolvency of the Corporation or any Significant Affiliate; - upon a finding or ruling by a court or governmental authority with competent jurisdiction over the Corporation that the SBPA or other specified Related Documents, or any material provision related to the payment of principal of or interest on the Bonds or the security thereof, is not valid and binding on the Corporation, or the obligations under such provision are publicly repudiated or contested by the Corporation; - withdrawal, suspension or downgrade below investment grade of the long-term rating of the Bonds or any other parity debt by each rating agency then rating the Bonds; or - a final, non-appealable judgment or order for an aggregate amount not less than $25,000,000 rendered against the Corporation or any Significant Affiliate is not satisfied or stayed within 60 days from the date rendered.

Significant Affiliate means any Affiliate that has revenues greater than fifty percent (50%) of all revenues of the Corporation and its affiliates as shown on the financial statements of the Corporation for the latest Fiscal Year for which such financial statements are available.

Following the issuance of the SBPA, the Bonds will remain in the weekly rate and pay interest on the first business day of each month. The Bonds may be converted in whole to a daily, two-day, short-term, long-term, FRN, auction, Windows or fixed rate mode. Upon conversion the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender. The VMIG 1 rating applies to Bonds in the weekly rate mode only.

The SBPA covers the full principal amount of the Bonds outstanding plus 34 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds. The SBPA is available to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds received are insufficient. Bondholders may, at their option, tender their Bonds during the weekly rate mode on any business day with at least seven days prior written notice to the tender agent.

The Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender: (i) upon conversion of the interest rate mode; (ii) on the business day prior to the stated expiration date of the SBPA; (iii) on the effective date of a new or substitute liquidity facility; and (iv) on the seventh day (if such day is not a business day, the following business day) following the trustee's receipt of notice of an event of default under the SBPA.

The SBPA will terminate upon the earliest to occur: (i) the scheduled expiration date, September 30, 2025; (ii) the date on which no Bonds remain outstanding; (iii) the close of business on the substitution date; (iv) the business day following the conversion of the Bonds to an interest mode other than the weekly mode; (v) the date the SBPA automatically and immediately terminates and (vi) the date specified in a Notice of Termination which date shall be not less than twenty (20) days from the date of receipt of such notice by the Bond Trustee following an event of default under the SBPA.

PROFILE

Bon Secours Mercy Health serves seven states in the US and five cities in Ireland and generated close to $11 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021. The system includes 48 hospitals and has operations in Ohio, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, and Ireland.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Beth Wexler

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

