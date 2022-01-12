Moody's assigns first-time A1 issuer rating to U.S. Bank Trust Company; outlook negative

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned first-time ratings to U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association ("U.S. Bank Trust"). Moody's has assigned U.S. Bank Trust an issuer rating of A1 and a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a1. Moody's has also assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of Aa3(cr)/Prime-1(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of A1/Prime-1 to the bank.

U.S. Bank Trust is a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp ("USB", A2 senior unsecured) through its lead bank operating subsidiary, U.S. Bank, National Association (a1 BCA, Aa2/Prime-1 long-and short-term deposits). U.S. Bank Trust's outlook is negative, matching the negative outlook on U.S. Bancorp.

Assignments:

..Issuer: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned a1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned a1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Aa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned A1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned A1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned A1, Negative

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned A1, Negative

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

U.S. Bank Trust's ratings are based on Moody's view that the bank is a highly integrated entity within the U.S. Bancorp group. This results in a standalone credit profile, as reflected in the a1 BCA, that is in line with that of its direct owner and the lead bank subsidiary of USB, U.S. Bank, National Association. U.S. Bank Trust's issuer rating is derived from the application of Moody's advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to the liability structure of U.S. Bancorp and subsidiaries, a key component of its Banks rating methodology.

U.S. Bank Trust's primary role is to provide trustee, administrator or agent services for corporate trust accounts, including corporate and municipal finance transactions, structured finance transactions, collateralized debt obligations, and defaulted transactions. Other banking services for such accounts, including deposit taking, will be provided by U.S. Bank, National Association pursuant to an intercompany fiduciary and agency services agreement. By moving trustee services to U.S. Bank Trust, which were previously conducted at U.S. Bank, National Association, USB has reduced collateral requirements for certain deposit accounts of corporate trust clients.

From the perspective of U.S. Bank Trust's customers, its franchise is indistinguishable from that of U.S. Bancorp. This integration and U.S. Bank Trust's reliance upon entities within the group for various functions is reinforced by the shared infrastructure, including technology and employees, and operating within USB's enterprise-wide risk governance structure. Corporate trustee activities do not require significant balance sheet assets, and U.S. Bank Trust's primary liquidity needs will be met by U.S. Bank, National Association. Additionally, revenues and expenses will be shared across several USB entities involved in the corporate trust business.

As such, U.S. Bank Trust's a1 BCA, which is a probability of default measure, reflects Moody's considerations of a company-wide failure. The notching of its ratings and assessments relative to its BCA matches that of U.S. Bank, National Association, reflecting Moody's view that U.S. Bank Trust would benefit from the loss absorption capacity within the liability structure of USB in the event of USB's failure to the same extent as all its US bank subsidiaries. Moody's expects that U.S. Bank Trust will not maintain a material amount of unsecured liabilities to unrelated entities. Along with its importance to the USB franchise, this results in Moody's assumption that even were U.S. Bank, National Association to fail and be placed into receivership, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver would likely permit U.S. Bank, National Association to support U.S. Bank Trust if needed to the extent of USB's loss absorption capacity, even though U.S. Bank Trust is a non-depository trust company that is not insured by the FDIC.

Moody's views that all USB bank-level creditors would face the same loss severity regardless of legal entity. Consequently, U.S. Bank Trust's long-term issuer rating, which is a placeholder for long-term senior unsecured debt, is A1, equal to the BCA, reflecting Moody's assessment that these creditors would face a higher loss than USB's bank depositors at failure. However, they would still benefit from higher than typical levels of subordination and volume in the liability structure of USB, compared to most US regional banks.

Governance is highly relevant for U.S. Bank Trust, as it is to all firms that participate in the financial services industry and Moody's views that its governance is highly integrated with that of USB. Moody's views USB's risk governance and concentration limit framework favorably, which along with its business line diversity, support a positive assessment of the company's corporate behavior. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As a highly integrated entity within the USB family, U.S. Bank Trust's BCA is linked to the BCA of U.S. Bank, National Association.

An upgrade of U.S. Bank Trust's BCA and ratings would likely occur with an upgrade of the BCA and ratings of U.S. Bank, National Association, while a downgrade would likely occur with a downgrade of the BCA and ratings of U.S. Bank, National Association.

In addition, were U.S Bank Trust to incur a significant amount of unsecured external liabilities, it could reduce the likelihood that U.S. Bank Trust's creditors would benefit from USB's loss absorption capacity in the event of USB's failure, which could lead to a downgrade of the U.S. Bank Trust's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

