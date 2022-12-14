Moody's assigns first-time A1 rating to China Three Gorges International Limited

Hong Kong, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an issuer rating of A1 to China Three Gorges International Limited (CTGI).

The outlook for the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CTGI's A1 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile, and a four-notch parental uplift, reflecting Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from CTGI's parent, China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG, A1 stable), or the Government of China (A1 stable) (through CTG), in times of need.

"CTGI's A1 rating reflects the company's solid credit profile given it operates mostly clean energy projects under long-term power purchase agreements, with strong support from its parent China Three Gorges Corporation and ultimately the government of China," says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"However, CTGI's standalone credit profile is constrained by its significant exposure to non-investment grade jurisdictions and history of rapid expansion, which are risks that cannot be fully offset by its fairly prudent financial management," adds Li.

CTGI's standalone credit profile considers its stable financial profile that is underpinned by its diversified operating clean energy assets and investments that can provide stable cash flow to the company. CTGI's investment portfolio mainly comprises hydropower projects in Brazil (Ba2 stable) and Pakistan (Caa1 negative); wind and solar projects in Germany (Aaa stable), Portugal (Baa2 stable) and Spain (Baa1 stable). It is also the single largest shareholder of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP, Baa3 positive) with around 20% stake as of the end of August 2022.

However, CTGI's credit profile is constrained by its high exposure to non-investment grade countries that have comparatively weaker regulatory frameworks and higher business risks than its investments in developed markets. Moreover, CTGI has been pursuing new generation projects to execute CTG Group's overseas investment initiatives, which could result in higher business risks and financial leverage. Moody's expects CTGI's funds from operations (FFO) to debt, including pro-rata consolidation of EDP, to be around 12%-18% over the next 12-18 months.

The four-notch uplift reflects Moody's view of a high likelihood of support for CTGI from CTG, or the central government, in times of need. This is demonstrated by CTGI's strong track record of business and financial support from the parent. CTGI holds the group's overseas power generation assets with a total consolidated installed capacity of 10 gigawatts (GW), or 10% of CTG's total installed capacity as of the end of 2021. Most of CTG's offshore financing proceeds are used to support CTGI. As of the end of 2021, the majority of CTGI's reported debt comprises intra-group financing from CTG, or borrowings directly guaranteed by CTG.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that (1) CTGI will maintain its current credit profile and asset mix; (2) the regulatory regime of its projects will remain stable; and (3) if necessary, the company will highly likely be supported by CTG.

In addition to environmental and social risk considerations mentioned above, the ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

CTGI has moderately negative environmental risks. The company benefits from carbon transition risks, underpinned by global migration towards hydro and renewable power. This is offset by CTGI's moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks and water management, in terms of the impact of extreme weather patterns to its hydro and renewable power generation assets. It has neutral-to-low exposure to natural capital and waste and pollution.

CTGI has a moderately negative exposure to social risks. Public concern over environmental, social, or affordability issues could lead to regulatory or political intervention. In addition, CTGI's non-power generating function, such as flood control and irrigation, may affect the stability of its normal power generation operations. It has neutral-to-low exposure to customer relations, human capital, health and safety.

Governance is moderately negative, considering the expansion in risky frontier jurisdictions that results in moderately negative scores in financial strategies and risk management and cannot be fully mitigated by CTG Group and CTGI's track record of balancing the financial strength and expansion strategy. In addition, CTGI has a concentrated board structure, its private status and its substantial reliance on affiliates result in higher risk in its organization structure and compliance and reporting.

CTGI's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2), where its ESG attributes are overall considered as having neutral-to-low impact on the current rating. CTGI's CIS-2 reflects a combination of moderately negative exposure to environmental, social and governance risk, which is mitigated by the support from parent CTG when in need.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely because the rating is at the same level as the parent's and China's sovereign rating.

Moody's could raise CTGI's standalone credit profile if its investment projects improve materially on a sustained basis. Factors that the rating agency could consider to support a higher standalone credit profile include (1) a longer established track record of effective regulatory frameworks with favorable tariff-setting mechanisms; or (2) there is a significant improvement in the credit quality of its underlying investments to a level equivalent to a Baa2 rating or higher on a sustained basis. Credit metrics indicative of a higher standalone credit profile include adjusted FFO (cash flow from operations pre-working capital changes)/debt above 20% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade CTGI's rating if the company's standalone credit profile weakens without being fully offset by stronger parental support. The company's standalone credit profile could be lowered because of (1) aggressive sizable debt-funded acquisitions; (2) adverse changes in the regulatory environment in CTGI's key operating markets; (3) significant deterioration in the credit quality of its underlying investments to a level equivalent to a Ba2 rating or lower; and (4) social and environmental events leading to significant liabilities. Credit metrics indicative of a lower standalone credit profile include adjusted FFO/debt below 11% for a prolonged period.

A weakening in parental support could also cause a downgrade of CTGI's rating without a weakening of its standalone credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2011, China Three Gorges International Limited (CTGI) is the sole overseas clean energy investment platform of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG, A1 stable).

As of the end of 2021, CTGI reported total assets of RMB102 billion, with an attributable installed capacity of 16.3GW across over 20 countries. Its major assets comprise a 20% interest in EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP, Baa3 positive), hydropower stations in Brazil (Ba2 stable), as well as renewable power stations in Germany (Aaa stable), Spain (Baa1 stable) and Portugal (Baa2 stable).

The company is 77.7% owned by China Three Gorges Corporation, which is 90% owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and 10% owned by Social Security Funds as of the end of 2021. CTGI reported RMB10.3 billion of revenue in 2021, nearly all from power sales.

