Moody's assigns first-time A1 rating to China Yangtze Power

Hong Kong, September 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 issuer rating to China
Yangtze Power Co., Ltd (CYPC).
The outlook for the rating is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
CYPC's A1 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile,
and a three-notch parental uplift, reflecting Moody's
expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government
of China (A1 stable) through CYPC's parent, China Three Gorges
Corporation (CTG, A1 stable), in times of need.
"CYPC's A1 rating reflects the company's robust credit profile;
status as the world's largest listed hydropower company by installed capacity,
with strong support from its parent China Three Gorges Corporation;
and favorable government policies that support its profitability,"
says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"However, CYPC's standalone credit profile is constrained
by uncertainty on the timing and structure around possible future asset
acquisitions from its parent, which could weigh on its financial
metrics. The company remains exposed to China's evolving
regulatory regime and inherent social and environmental risks from operating
mega-scale hydropower projects," adds Li.
CYPC's standalone credit profile is based on its leading market
position and robust financial profile. It controls 12.3%
of China's total hydropower installed capacity as at the end of
2020, including the world's largest hydropower project,
the Three Gorges Project. The supportive policy regime toward clean
energy provides stable cash flows from its hydropower business.
Moody's expects CYPC's funds from operations (FFO) to debt
to stay above 30% over the next two years.
However, CYPC's financial metrics could be constrained by
CTG's transfer of hydropower assets to CYPC. Moody's
expects the acquisition, if it arises, could led to a drop
in CYPC's FFO to debt to 11%-18%, depending
on the timing, terms and structure of the acquisition.
The three-notch parental uplift is underpinned by CYPC's status
as a core business of CTG, holding the group's prime hydropower
assets with a total installed capacity of 45.6 gigawatts (GW),
or 52% of CTG's total installed capacity as at the end of 2020.
In addition, Moody's considers that CTG will highly likely
support CYPC in times of need, as demonstrated by its (1) provision
of low cost financial support to CYPC through internal loans, amounting
to RMB57.86 billion as of the end of 2020; (2) continued sale
of fully commissioned large-scale hydropower assets, such
as Three Gorges Project, Xiangjiaba and Xiluodu, to CYPC since
its listing to reduce CYPC's construction and execution risks;
and (3) agreement on non-competing businesses, which grants
CYPC rights of first refusal to acquire major operating hydropower assets,
preserving CYPC's strategic importance to CTG and also the Chinese
government.
Moody's also expects that the central government's commitment to CYPC
will remain strong because of CYPC's high systemic importance as
one of the country's leading national clean energy suppliers, and
the wide social benefit in ensuring power supply and flood control.
CYPC is the world's largest listed hydropower generation company
by installed capacity, with most of the power generation consumed
by an economically robust area with solid demand, such as the Yangtze
River Delta and Pearl River Delta areas.
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that
(1) CYPC will maintain its current credit profile and financial metrics;
(2) regulatory changes in China's power sector will remain largely manageable;
and (3) if necessary, the company will highly likely be supported
by CTG or the Government of China.
In addition to environmental and social risk considerations mentioned
above, the ratings also consider the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
CYPC has low carbon transition risk within the utility sector, given
that nearly all its installed capacity is hydro power. CYPC's expansion
pipeline remains focused on clean and renewable energy, which Moody's
expects to account for over 95% of CYPC's installed capacity mix
over the next three to five years.
CYPC's credit profile is less affected by governance risk considering
its (1) majority ownership, direct supervision and management by
CTG, which is wholly owned by the central government, (2)
established record in balancing financial strength and expansion targets,
and (3) good transparency as a result of its listing status and participation
in international capital market activities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is unlikely because the rating is at the same level as
the sovereign rating.
Moody's could raise CYPC's standalone credit profile if China's
regulatory framework improves significantly, with an established
track record of favorable tariff-setting mechanisms. Credit
metrics indicative of a higher standalone credit profile include adjusted
FFO (cash flow from operations pre-working capital changes)/debt
above 20%, retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above 17%,
both on a sustained basis.
Moody's would also upgrade the rating if the Chinese government's
ability to provide support strengthens, which would be illustrated
by an upgrade of the sovereign rating and an upgrade of CTG's issuer rating.
Moody's could downgrade CYPC's standalone credit profile if the
company's standalone credit profile weakens because of a significant deterioration
in its business or financial position, without any change in its
support assessment.
The company's standalone credit profile could be lowered because of (1)
adverse changes in China's regulatory environment; (2) aggressive
sizable debt-funded acquisitions and overseas investments with
higher business risks; and (3) social and environmental events leading
to significant liabilities.
Credit metrics indicative of lower standalone credit profile include adjusted
FFO/debt below 10% and RCF/debt below 7%, both for
a prolonged period.
A weakening in support from CTG and the government of China could also
cause a downgrade of CYPC's rating without a lowering of its standalone
credit profile.
However, a lowering of CYPC's standalone credit profile might not
immediately weaken its rating because of the high likelihood of support
from the Chinese government through CTG.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 2002, China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd (CYPC)
primarily engages in hydropower generation, overseas power distribution
and overseas power station operation, management and investment.
The company was listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2003 and also on
London Stock Exchange in 2020.
As of the end of 2020, with a consolidated installed capacity of
45.6GW, CYPC is the largest listed power company in China,
accounting for around 12.3% of total hydropower installed
capacity in China. It is also the largest listed hydropower company
globally. Major assets comprise four mega hydropower stations,
namely Three Gorges (22.5GW), Gezhouba (2.735GW),
Xiluodu (13.86GW), and Xiangjiaba (6.4GW), which
are the core assets of its parent, China Three Gorges Corporation
(CTG, A1 stable).
The company is 60.20% owned by China Three Gorges Corporation,
which is 90% owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission and 10% owned by Social Security
Funds as of the end of 2020.
CYPC reported RMB57.8 billion of revenue in 2020, with 99%
from power generation.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
