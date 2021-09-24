Moody's assigns first-time A1 rating to China Yangtze Power

Hong Kong, September 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 issuer rating to China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd (CYPC).

The outlook for the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CYPC's A1 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile, and a three-notch parental uplift, reflecting Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through CYPC's parent, China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG, A1 stable), in times of need.

"CYPC's A1 rating reflects the company's robust credit profile; status as the world's largest listed hydropower company by installed capacity, with strong support from its parent China Three Gorges Corporation; and favorable government policies that support its profitability," says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"However, CYPC's standalone credit profile is constrained by uncertainty on the timing and structure around possible future asset acquisitions from its parent, which could weigh on its financial metrics. The company remains exposed to China's evolving regulatory regime and inherent social and environmental risks from operating mega-scale hydropower projects," adds Li.

CYPC's standalone credit profile is based on its leading market position and robust financial profile. It controls 12.3% of China's total hydropower installed capacity as at the end of 2020, including the world's largest hydropower project, the Three Gorges Project. The supportive policy regime toward clean energy provides stable cash flows from its hydropower business. Moody's expects CYPC's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to stay above 30% over the next two years.

However, CYPC's financial metrics could be constrained by CTG's transfer of hydropower assets to CYPC. Moody's expects the acquisition, if it arises, could led to a drop in CYPC's FFO to debt to 11%-18%, depending on the timing, terms and structure of the acquisition.

The three-notch parental uplift is underpinned by CYPC's status as a core business of CTG, holding the group's prime hydropower assets with a total installed capacity of 45.6 gigawatts (GW), or 52% of CTG's total installed capacity as at the end of 2020.

In addition, Moody's considers that CTG will highly likely support CYPC in times of need, as demonstrated by its (1) provision of low cost financial support to CYPC through internal loans, amounting to RMB57.86 billion as of the end of 2020; (2) continued sale of fully commissioned large-scale hydropower assets, such as Three Gorges Project, Xiangjiaba and Xiluodu, to CYPC since its listing to reduce CYPC's construction and execution risks; and (3) agreement on non-competing businesses, which grants CYPC rights of first refusal to acquire major operating hydropower assets, preserving CYPC's strategic importance to CTG and also the Chinese government.

Moody's also expects that the central government's commitment to CYPC will remain strong because of CYPC's high systemic importance as one of the country's leading national clean energy suppliers, and the wide social benefit in ensuring power supply and flood control. CYPC is the world's largest listed hydropower generation company by installed capacity, with most of the power generation consumed by an economically robust area with solid demand, such as the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta areas.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that (1) CYPC will maintain its current credit profile and financial metrics; (2) regulatory changes in China's power sector will remain largely manageable; and (3) if necessary, the company will highly likely be supported by CTG or the Government of China.

In addition to environmental and social risk considerations mentioned above, the ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

CYPC has low carbon transition risk within the utility sector, given that nearly all its installed capacity is hydro power. CYPC's expansion pipeline remains focused on clean and renewable energy, which Moody's expects to account for over 95% of CYPC's installed capacity mix over the next three to five years.

CYPC's credit profile is less affected by governance risk considering its (1) majority ownership, direct supervision and management by CTG, which is wholly owned by the central government, (2) established record in balancing financial strength and expansion targets, and (3) good transparency as a result of its listing status and participation in international capital market activities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely because the rating is at the same level as the sovereign rating.

Moody's could raise CYPC's standalone credit profile if China's regulatory framework improves significantly, with an established track record of favorable tariff-setting mechanisms. Credit metrics indicative of a higher standalone credit profile include adjusted FFO (cash flow from operations pre-working capital changes)/debt above 20%, retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above 17%, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's would also upgrade the rating if the Chinese government's ability to provide support strengthens, which would be illustrated by an upgrade of the sovereign rating and an upgrade of CTG's issuer rating.

Moody's could downgrade CYPC's standalone credit profile if the company's standalone credit profile weakens because of a significant deterioration in its business or financial position, without any change in its support assessment.

The company's standalone credit profile could be lowered because of (1) adverse changes in China's regulatory environment; (2) aggressive sizable debt-funded acquisitions and overseas investments with higher business risks; and (3) social and environmental events leading to significant liabilities.

Credit metrics indicative of lower standalone credit profile include adjusted FFO/debt below 10% and RCF/debt below 7%, both for a prolonged period.

A weakening in support from CTG and the government of China could also cause a downgrade of CYPC's rating without a lowering of its standalone credit profile.

However, a lowering of CYPC's standalone credit profile might not immediately weaken its rating because of the high likelihood of support from the Chinese government through CTG.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2002, China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd (CYPC) primarily engages in hydropower generation, overseas power distribution and overseas power station operation, management and investment. The company was listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2003 and also on London Stock Exchange in 2020.

As of the end of 2020, with a consolidated installed capacity of 45.6GW, CYPC is the largest listed power company in China, accounting for around 12.3% of total hydropower installed capacity in China. It is also the largest listed hydropower company globally. Major assets comprise four mega hydropower stations, namely Three Gorges (22.5GW), Gezhouba (2.735GW), Xiluodu (13.86GW), and Xiangjiaba (6.4GW), which are the core assets of its parent, China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG, A1 stable).

The company is 60.20% owned by China Three Gorges Corporation, which is 90% owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and 10% owned by Social Security Funds as of the end of 2020.

CYPC reported RMB57.8 billion of revenue in 2020, with 99% from power generation.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

