Moody's assigns first-time A1 rating to Samsung SDS; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A1 issuer rating to Samsung SDS Co., Ltd.

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Samsung SDS's A1 rating combines (1) the company's standalone credit profile, and (2) a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of likely support from its largest shareholder Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Aa3 stable), in case of need.

"Samsung SDS' standalone credit quality is underpinned by its high business and financial stability, stemming from large captive demand from Samsung Group companies, its leading position in Korea's IT services market, and its very strong balance sheet and cash flow," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

These factors offset the company's modest scale and profitability and high customer concentration when compared to similarly-rated IT services peers.

Samsung SDS enjoys high business stability based on large captive business from Samsung Group affiliates, in particular Samsung Electronics. Samsung SDS generated 84% of its revenue from group affiliates in 2019, with 71% from Samsung Electronics and its subsidiaries. A large chunk of this captive business is recurrent in nature, given the group affiliates' high, long-standing reliance on Samsung SDS for execution, upgrades, and maintenance of their core IT systems and logistics processes.

Moody's expects Samsung SDS's revenue will continue to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate over the next one to two years, following some weakness in the first half of the year on coronavirus-related disruptions. This growth will be driven by incremental growth in both captive and non-captive business as companies and governments accelerate IT spending to implement cloud and digital transformation strategies.

This projected revenue growth in turn will allow Samsung SDS to maintain a steady EBITA margin of 10%-11% in 2021-22, following a temporary decline to around 9.5% in 2020. This level of profitability, although moderate because of the low-margin logistics business, should allow the company to generate solid free cash flow, given relatively low levels of capital spending and shareholder returns.

The company has also maintained a very large net cash position, which amounted to KRW3.6 trillion (Moody's-adjusted) as of 30 June 2020. This situation highlights its prudent financial management and provides significant financial flexibility.

"Our assessment of likely extraordinary support from the largest shareholder, Samsung Electronics, reflects Samsung SDS' strategically important role as the in-house provider of IT and logistics services to Samsung Electronics and other group affiliates," adds Hwang.

The support assessment also factors in Moody's view that Samsung Electronics will not tolerate reputational risk that could result from a default of a Samsung-branded subsidiary, as well as Samsung Electronics' strong financial capacity to render timely support, as reflected in its Aa3 rating and large liquidity holdings.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The IT services sector has been one of the sectors least affected by the shock, and Moody's expects the company's operations to benefit from an increase in corporate clients' IT spending following the coronavirus.

With regard to governance, Samsung SDS is majority-owned by Samsung Group affiliates and the group's vice-chairman and his family. However, the associated governance risk is mitigated by the company's experienced management team and track record of conservative financial management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation (1) that the company will maintain stable profitability and a strong capital structure, and (2) that it will remain strategically important to Samsung Group.

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 2-3 years, given Samsung SDS' high customer concentration and close business ties with Samsung Electronics.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Samsung SDS undertakes sizeable debt-funded acquisitions or substantially increases its returns to shareholders, significantly undermining its credit profile, or (2) its profitability weakens substantially on a sustained basis.

The rating could also come under pressure if Samsung SDS's strategic importance to Samsung Electronics declines or if Samsung Electronics' rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Samsung SDS Co., Ltd. is the in-house IT services and logistics solutions provider of Samsung Group. The company's revenue was KRW10.7 trillion ($9.2 billion) in 2019. Listed on the Korea Exchange, Samsung SDS is owned 56.8% collectively by Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T Corporation, and the group vice-chairman and his family.

