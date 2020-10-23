Moody's assigns first-time A1 rating to Samsung SDS; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time A1 issuer
rating to Samsung SDS Co., Ltd.
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Samsung SDS's A1 rating combines (1) the company's standalone
credit profile, and (2) a two-notch uplift based on Moody's
expectation of likely support from its largest shareholder Samsung Electronics
Co., Ltd. (Aa3 stable), in case of need.
"Samsung SDS' standalone credit quality is underpinned by
its high business and financial stability, stemming from large captive
demand from Samsung Group companies, its leading position in Korea's
IT services market, and its very strong balance sheet and cash flow,"
says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
These factors offset the company's modest scale and profitability
and high customer concentration when compared to similarly-rated
IT services peers.
Samsung SDS enjoys high business stability based on large captive business
from Samsung Group affiliates, in particular Samsung Electronics.
Samsung SDS generated 84% of its revenue from group affiliates
in 2019, with 71% from Samsung Electronics and its subsidiaries.
A large chunk of this captive business is recurrent in nature, given
the group affiliates' high, long-standing reliance
on Samsung SDS for execution, upgrades, and maintenance of
their core IT systems and logistics processes.
Moody's expects Samsung SDS's revenue will continue to grow
at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate over
the next one to two years, following some weakness in the first
half of the year on coronavirus-related disruptions. This
growth will be driven by incremental growth in both captive and non-captive
business as companies and governments accelerate IT spending to implement
cloud and digital transformation strategies.
This projected revenue growth in turn will allow Samsung SDS to maintain
a steady EBITA margin of 10%-11% in 2021-22,
following a temporary decline to around 9.5% in 2020.
This level of profitability, although moderate because of the low-margin
logistics business, should allow the company to generate solid free
cash flow, given relatively low levels of capital spending and shareholder
returns.
The company has also maintained a very large net cash position,
which amounted to KRW3.6 trillion (Moody's-adjusted)
as of 30 June 2020. This situation highlights its prudent financial
management and provides significant financial flexibility.
"Our assessment of likely extraordinary support from the largest shareholder,
Samsung Electronics, reflects Samsung SDS' strategically important
role as the in-house provider of IT and logistics services to Samsung
Electronics and other group affiliates," adds Hwang.
The support assessment also factors in Moody's view that Samsung
Electronics will not tolerate reputational risk that could result from
a default of a Samsung-branded subsidiary, as well as Samsung
Electronics' strong financial capacity to render timely support,
as reflected in its Aa3 rating and large liquidity holdings.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk, given the
substantial implications for public health and safety. The IT services
sector has been one of the sectors least affected by the shock,
and Moody's expects the company's operations to benefit from an increase
in corporate clients' IT spending following the coronavirus.
With regard to governance, Samsung SDS is majority-owned
by Samsung Group affiliates and the group's vice-chairman
and his family. However, the associated governance risk is
mitigated by the company's experienced management team and track
record of conservative financial management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation (1) that the company
will maintain stable profitability and a strong capital structure,
and (2) that it will remain strategically important to Samsung Group.
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 2-3 years, given Samsung
SDS' high customer concentration and close business ties with Samsung
Electronics.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Samsung SDS undertakes
sizeable debt-funded acquisitions or substantially increases its
returns to shareholders, significantly undermining its credit profile,
or (2) its profitability weakens substantially on a sustained basis.
The rating could also come under pressure if Samsung SDS's strategic
importance to Samsung Electronics declines or if Samsung Electronics'
rating is downgraded.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Samsung SDS Co., Ltd. is the in-house IT services
and logistics solutions provider of Samsung Group. The company's
revenue was KRW10.7 trillion ($9.2 billion) in 2019.
Listed on the Korea Exchange, Samsung SDS is owned 56.8%
collectively by Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T Corporation,
and the group vice-chairman and his family.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Sean Hwang
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077