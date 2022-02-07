Moody's assigns first time A1 rating to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund; stable outlook

DIFC - Dubai, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned an A1 long term issuer rating (Global Scale Rating (GSR)) and
an a1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to Public Investment Fund ("the
Fund", PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund
which is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia. Moody's has also assigned
an Aaa.sa long term issuer national scale rating (NSR) for PIF.
The outlook on all ratings is stable. This is the first time Moody's
has assigned a rating to PIF.
RATINGS RATIONALE
PIF's A1 issuer rating and stable outlook are aligned with those
of the Government of Saudi Arabia (A1 stable). The rating reflects
its standalone creditworthiness as expressed by a BCA of a1, combined
with a 'very high' level of interdependence between the Kingdom
and PIF and a 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary support
being provided to PIF from the Kingdom if ever required.
PIF's a1 BCA reflects the Fund's very strong fundamental credit
strengths which, when mapped to Moody's Investment Holding
Companies and Conglomerates rating methodology, results in a scorecard-indicated
outcome for PIF of Aa2 taking into account factors such as (1) large scale
with total assets of SAR1.24 trillion ($330 billion) as
of December 2020 based on standalone financials and SAR2.06 trillion
($549 billion) as of December 2020, based on consolidated
financials, and underpinned by a steady dividend income stream and
a high-quality investment portfolio; (2) sector diversification,
with investments across several different sectors both locally and internationally;
(3) very strong financial profile with very low leverage and very high
interest coverage; and (4) an excellent liquidity profile.
Moody's expects the Fund to maintain sizeable cash balances,
in addition to an undrawn RCF to fund potential acquisitions and investments.
Both PIF's BCA and issuer rating are two notches below the scorecard
indicated rating (Aa2) because they are constrained by Saudi Arabia's
A1 sovereign rating, given the strong credit interlinkages between
the Kingdom and PIF. PIF continues to receive contributions from
the Kingdom, both monetary or via asset transfers and is one of
the main vehicles of the Kingdom to execute on its Vision 2030.
The entirety of PIF's board members is appointed by Royal order
and the board is chaired by H.R.H. Mohammed bin Salman
bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.
Over the past six years, PIF has evolved into becoming one of the
Kingdom's main vehicles to grow the Kingdom's non-oil
economy and reduce its reliance on the hydrocarbon sector. PIF's
oversight changed in 2015 when it started reporting to the Council of
Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA), chaired by the Crown Prince,
from the Ministry of Finance (MOF). In 2016, the Kingdom
of Saudi Arabia announced Vision 2030 and this was followed by PIF's
Vision Realization Program (VRP) in 2018, setting the path to help
realize Vision 2030. The VRP has four pillars: (1) grow the
Fund's assets; (2) unlock new sectors in the Kingdom;
(3) localize cutting edge technology and knowledge; and (4) build
strategic partnerships domestically and internationally.
PIF's portfolio has grown substantially in the last six years since
the change of oversight in 2015 with the Fund becoming an impactful and
strategic investor. Moody's expects its size to grow further
in the next few years, in line with the Fund's VRP and the
Kingdom's Vision 2030. The Fund's assets under management
have increased to SAR1,544 billion ($412 billion) in 2020
from SAR570 billion ($152 billion) in 2015. PIF's
portfolio is diversified across a different set of investment pools including
both domestic and international investment opportunities. Local
investments are focused around maximizing the value of equity investments,
investing in sector and real estate development as well as investments
in giga-projects such as Neom. Those accounted for 67%
of the Fund's assets under management as of December 2020 (excluding
the treasury pool). On the international front, the Fund
has a diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted investments as well
as International Strategic Investments which accounted for 33%
of assets under management as of December 2020 (excluding the treasury
pool).
PIF has a very strong financial profile stemming from the fact that the
Fund had a very small amount of debt at the Fund level as of December
2020. PIF had a net cash position while FFO interest coverage was
above 10x due to the limited amount of interest expense and Moody's
expects these metrics to remain commensurate with Aaa factor scores under
the Investment Holding Company and Conglomerates rating methodology.
PIF's Aaa.sa NSR reflects the Fund's position as one of the strongest
rated issuers in Saudi Arabia and one whose credit profile is very closely
interlinked with the credit quality of the Government of Saudi Arabia.
The Fund has a very strong financial profile with a significant scale
and investments diversification across sectors. At the same time,
credit linkages to the Government of Saudi Arabia are significant.
PIF is expected to remain wholly owned by Saudi Arabia and to remain one
of the Kingdom's main vehicles to execute on its Vision 2030.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
PIF has indirect exposure to environmental and social risks through its
investee companies. However, the Fund's portfolio is
quite diversified and many of the sectors where PIF invests have low exposure
to environmental and social risks. In addition, the Fund's
portfolio largely consists of companies that have low exposure to environmental
risk, except for utilities. PIF has little exposure to the
energy and resources sector, which has a high or moderate exposure
to environmental risk. PIF is a key driver of economic diversification
in KSA and a key vehicle to achieve the Kingdom's Green Agenda including
achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2060 and achieving the country's
Nationally Determined Contribution's (NDC) ambition of reducing
annual greenhouse gas emissions by 278 million tons of CO2 equivalent
by 2030. For example, PIF considers the renewable energy
sector as one of its strategic sectors and is committed to develop 70%
of Saudi Arabia's renewable energy target of 58.5GW by 2030.
Governance considerations for PIF include the Fund's financial policies
to maintain very strong liquidity as well as leverage and interest coverage
metrics, commensurate with Aaa factor scores under the Investment
Holding Companies and Conglomerates rating methodology. The Fund
has also adopted an extensive risk management framework that helps with
the decision making when it comes to investment and divestment decisions.
PIF is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia, given that it is the sovereign
wealth fund of the Kingdom. The entirety of its board members is
appointed by Royal order and the board is chaired by H.R.H.
Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's
Crown Prince.
LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS
PIF has an excellent liquidity profile. The Fund had a net cash
position as of September 2021. In addition to cash and cash equivalents
of SAR168 billion ($45 billion), the Fund had access to a
SAR56 billion ($15 billion) undrawn RCF. This, in
addition to dividend and interest income are more than sufficient to cover
the Fund's limited interest expense and operating expenses at the
Fund level.
More than half of PIF's portfolio consists of listed investments
that the Fund can sell should liquidity needs arise, providing an
extra buffer to an already very strong liquidity profile. Moody's
also expects the Fund to continue to receive asset transfers and cash
contributions from the Kingdom in line with its vision to grow its assets
under management in the coming decade. The rating agency also expects
dividend distributions to remain very limited to none in the near future.
PIF's liquidity will also be bolstered by the committed payments
from Saudi Arabian Oil Company ("Aramco") (A1, stable)
to PIF for several years to come related to the sale of Saudi Basic Industries
Corporation ("SABIC") (A1, stable) in June 2020 for
a consideration of $69 billion.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on PIF's rating is aligned with the stable outlook
on the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia given the strong credit
links between the two.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating of PIF is at par with the rating of the Government of Saudi
Arabia and hence — without a change in its mandate or ownership
level — is likely to move with the rating of the government.
An upgrade of the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating will likely therefore
lead to an upgrade of PIF's rating.
PIF's Aaa.sa NSR is already at the highest rating level possible
and hence cannot be higher.
PIF's rating could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded.
A downgrade of PIF's rating in the absence of rating pressure on
the sovereign is unlikely given our current view of the fundamental strength
of the Fund.
A downgrade of PIF's GSR might potentially lead to a downgrade of its
NSR unless the NSR mapping was simultaneously recalibrated, as would
be likely if the Government's GSR was also downgraded. Even in
such a scenario PIF would likely remain one of the very strongest domestic
issuers so its Aaa.sa NSR might prove highly resilient to one or
more GSR downgrades.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies
and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.
COMPANY PROFILE
PIF was established in 1971 by virtue of royal decree in the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia (KSA). The Fund is a strategic investor, developer,
and asset management vehicle, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia with
a focus on diversifying the Kingdom's economy and reducing its reliance
on the hydrocarbon sector. In 2015, PIF's oversight
was moved to the CEDA from the Ministry of Finance and is chaired by H.R.H.
Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.
PIF has investments both domestically and internationally across a wide
range of sectors. The Fund had total assets of SAR 1.24
trillion ($330 billion) as of December 2020 based on standalone
financials and SAR2.06 trillion ($549 billion) as of December
2020, based on consolidated financials.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Julien Haddad
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
David G. Staples
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
