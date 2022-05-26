Moody's assigns first time A1 rating to Saudi Power Procurement Company, stable outlook

DIFC - Dubai, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a long-term issuer rating of A1 to Saudi Power Procurement Company ("SPPC"), the sole licensed principal buyer of electricity in Saudi Arabia (Government of Saudi Arabia, A1 stable). The outlook is stable.

"The A1 issuer rating and stable outlook assigned to SPPC are aligned with that of the Government of Saudi Arabia because of the company's very close integration into the public sector, with a clear public policy mandate that aligns SPPC's interests and objectives with those of the government," says Paul Feghaly, the Moody's lead analyst on SPPC. "We expect that SPPC will remain a wholly owned entity of the government in the future following the expected transfer from Saudi Electricity Company."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's classifies SPPC as a Government-Related Issuer (GRI) and uses a top-down approach in assigning SPPC's rating under the Government-Related Issuers Methodology. This means that Moody's does not assign a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and it bases the rating on the ability and willingness of the Government of Saudi Arabia to provide timely financial support to SPPC.

The A1 issuer rating also reflects (1) SPPC's low business risk profile, including the strict regulation of its activities under the license agreement and monopoly position in Saudi Arabia; (2) the transparency of the regulatory framework and cost-recovery mechanisms; and (3) the company's ability to maintain a good liquidity profile despite high working capital seasonality. The assigned rating incorporates the assumption that in the near-term the novation of the existing power purchase and other agreements from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to SPPC will take place, as well as the full ownership transfer of SPPC from SEC to the Government of Saudi Arabia.

Governance does not pose specific risks. This is primarily supported by Moody's expectation that following the completion of the carveout from SEC, that SPPC will have a disciplined financial strategy and risk management process. Going forward, SPPC as a wholly owned entity of the Government of Saudi Arabia will be exposed to ownership concentration risk.

SPPC is the licensed monopoly principal buyer of electricity in Saudi Arabia. The company was established as a subsidiary of SEC in March 2017 and licensed by the regulator ECRA (renamed to WERA, Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority) in July 2017 to act as the main procurer of electrical power and energy in Saudi Arabia.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.

Going forward as a wholly owned entity of the government, SPPC's financial policies and governance will be determined by the government of Saudi Arabia. The government is the key stakeholder, regulator, key supplier, key off-taker, grantor of land and provision of financial and other support to SPPC which makes it highly reliant on the government as well as susceptible to any adverse policy changes. The company's board is composed of five members, consisting of four government officials and one independent member.

SPPC's exposure to environmental risks is low. Any regulation seeking to curb the environmental footprint of electricity production will likely not affect SPPC. The price adjustment mechanism built into the bulk supply tariff agreement protects SPPC against fluctuations in demand and costs. From a social perspective, SPPC plays a key role in ensuring the continuous supply of electricity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS

Moody's expects SPPC to maintain a good liquidity profile despite high working capital seasonality. However, SPPC is exposed to a degree of volume and price risk under the bulk supply agreement, which can lead to temporary liquidity shortfalls. These can arise in case of sustained deviations from the estimates used for the bulk supply tariff formula, such as electricity demand or feedstock fuel cost. Any shortfall is then corrected through the mid-year or year-end adjustments. Similarly, payment delays from SEC could reduce SPPC's working capital buffers. Moody's estimate that SPPC's liquidity, which is supported by a SAR900 million interest-free revolving credit facility provided by the government, will be sufficient to address most shortfalls.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on SPPC's rating is aligned with the stable outlook on the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia given the strong credit links between the two.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating of SPPC is at par with the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia and hence without a change in SPPC's license mandate or the government ownership level — is likely to move with the rating of the government. An upgrade of the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating could therefore lead to an upgrade of SPPC's rating.

SPPC's rating could be downgraded if there is a reduction in our current assumption of timely extraordinary government support or if the sovereign rating is downgraded. The rating could also be downgraded if the Government of Saudi Arabia's support for SPPC changes, for example, a shift in its license mandate or changes in its support of the company's liquidity management policy.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

